Good Morning!

⚓ After a multi-millionaire renovation project, the Preservation Society of Newport County opened up the Isaac Bell House, one of the best surviving examples of Shingle Style architecture in the country. WUN’s Vernoica Bruno joined a guide-led tour on Sunday on the opening weekend for the elegant landmark home, designed by the firm of McKim, Mead and White for Isaac Bell Jr., a cotton broker, investor and ambassador to the Netherlands between 1881 and 1883.

Veronica has the story here - Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work.

⚓ You would never have guessed that Newport Design Week was in its first year. Even with the packed crowds at the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Design Week managed to sell out, with fans of interior design attending events among the architecturally stunning buildings of Salve Regina University.

Veronica has the story here - Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture.

⚓ WUN’s Anna Lofrgen caught up with Steve Poltz and John Craigie at the 2024 Newport Folk Festival - What’s Up Interview: Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Festival experience.

⚓ These may be the dog days of summer, but for school administrators, they are days filled with planning for a new school year, which in Newport begins on September 6. Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp for her monthly videocast today at 1:30 p.m. And there’s no shortage of subjects to address. Read More and Watch - Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast

What questions do you have for the Superintendent? Comment below.

Leave a comment

⚓ Survey Says: Yesterday, we asked, “Are you attending the Newport Jazz Festival?” 19% of you said yes, 74% said no, and 7% said maybe.

If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Our review of the guide-led tour of Preservation Society’s Isaac Bell House

Newport Design Week brought some of the most famous names in design to the City by the Sea

Notably strong increases in labor force participation and employed Rhode Islanders, while unemployment ticks up, and Rhode Island-based job growth is flat

Jorge Polanco homered in the fourth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, Dylan Moore drove in three with a bases-loaded double in a five-run fifth, and the Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 10-6 on Tuesday night.

In the final regular season game for the Gulls, they were tasked with ending the season on a high note in a 7 inning game against the Mystic Schooners.

From August 1st through August 31st, NRG restaurants Avvio, Bar ‘Cino (Newport), and Waterman Grille (Providence), will offer a special, locally-grown tomato dish using produce from Farm Fresh and Greenview Farms, and will donate $2.00 from each dish sold to Farm Fresh.

The Preservation Society of Newport County honored five individuals for their outstanding contributions to the organization’s success during its Annual Meeting on June 13 at The Elms.

Juston has multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show”, one-hour specials on “Comedy Central” and “Amazon Prime”, including “Parentally Challenged” and “On Mid-Life Support.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers are possible, and thunderstorms are also possible after 11 a.m. The sky is cloudy, with a high near 76. The south wind is 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of showers before 2 am. and patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. The south wind is 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 9 to 13 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SW after midnight. A slight chance of showers before 2am. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:01 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 10:25 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Dave Alves from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Those Guys from 6 pm to 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

WUN Stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4

Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast

Salve Regina University to host ‘Bridging the Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival’ from July 30 – August 1

Metallica returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend

Open Studios event at Jamestown Arts Center on August 3 will showcase local artists

2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: A big ‘thank you’ to Portsmouth poll workers

Relix: 65th Annual Newport Folk Festival: The Gallery

URI: What’s the buzz? Expert talks about weekend’s dragonfly invasion at area beaches – Rhody Today