Good Morning!

🎶 The first Newport Jazz Festival, known as the First Annual American Jazz Festival, was held 70 years ago today at the Newport Casino. The two-day event featured academic panel discussions and live music performances from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Konitz, Eddie Condon and many more. Read More

💰 Newport and Middletown are among 20 regions statewide that will receive millions of federal dollars to fund community learning centers that Gov. Dan McKee hopes will create “a culture of learning throughout Rhode Island” and elevate income for hundreds of families. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz and I attended an event yesterday to hear more about the initiative from Governor McKee, Mayor Xay, and community partners. Read More

🆕 At a press conference held on Tuesday, Park Theatre staff and local officials announced the re-opening of the historic Cranston venue. Officials also shared the first round of concerts, including five events scheduled for the fall, with more to be added soon. WUN’s Ken Abrams was at the event. Read More

📆 On our coverage schedule today;

Today at 12 pm, The International Tennis Hall of Fame will be announcing a revamped Hall of Fame Open to begin in the summer of 2025. What’sUpNewp will be there for the press conference and will have a full story soon after.

Today at 2 pm, A senior Biden-Harris Administration official and Rhode Island Governor McKee will provide a briefing to press on the next steps for Rhode Island’s “Internet for All” state grant program. What’sUpNewp will attend the event and have more on what this means for Aquidneck Island soon after

Appreciate What’sUpNewp? Support our local independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter and by telling your neighbors, co-workers, and friends about us!

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Thirteen thousand fans attended the inaugural event and the festival was regarded as a great success, the festival would move to Freebody Park in 1955.

Nearly 250 years ago, hundreds of militiamen lined a hillside in Massachusetts and started firing a barrage of musket balls toward retreating British troops, marking the first major battle in the Revolutionary War.

Funding supports arts education, individual artistic development, and arts and health

Molly Haradon recognized for her exceptional contributions at Naval Undersea Warfare Center

The JPT is celebrating the summer season with two ocean-themed film events: the new documentary Water Brother starring Newport legend Sid Abbruzzi, and The JPT’s annual Jaws Summer Party, a tradition that brings the thrill of the classic film Jaws back to the big screen.

He grew up in Rhode Island and West Virginia, where his grandmother helped raise him.

The Bank provided a $50,000 grant in support of the project, with a special focus on the new addition to the children’s room of the Library.

According to organizers, September’s Secret Garden Tour has been canceled due to various weather factors.

Middletown Amends Hunting Ordinance in Coyote Control Effort

The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Heat Advisory until July 17, 8:00 PM

Rip Current Statement in effect from July 17, 8:00 AM until July 17, 8:00 PM

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:46 am & 5:20 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 11:46 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 78% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21

Cruise Ship Schedule

Next up on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

Infosys Hall of Fame Open: 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open Tuesday Recap

East Bay RI: Portsmouth lawmakers seek potential changes for school transportation

WLNE: Officials to discuss ways to prevent future disorderly conduct on the Block Island Ferry

WPRI: RI beaches are eroding faster, putting Newport drinking water at risk