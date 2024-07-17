What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, July 17
On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival Held
Good Morning!
🎶 The first Newport Jazz Festival, known as the First Annual American Jazz Festival, was held 70 years ago today at the Newport Casino. The two-day event featured academic panel discussions and live music performances from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Konitz, Eddie Condon and many more. Read More
💰 Newport and Middletown are among 20 regions statewide that will receive millions of federal dollars to fund community learning centers that Gov. Dan McKee hopes will create “a culture of learning throughout Rhode Island” and elevate income for hundreds of families. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz and I attended an event yesterday to hear more about the initiative from Governor McKee, Mayor Xay, and community partners. Read More
🆕 At a press conference held on Tuesday, Park Theatre staff and local officials announced the re-opening of the historic Cranston venue. Officials also shared the first round of concerts, including five events scheduled for the fall, with more to be added soon. WUN’s Ken Abrams was at the event. Read More
📆 On our coverage schedule today;
Today at 12 pm, The International Tennis Hall of Fame will be announcing a revamped Hall of Fame Open to begin in the summer of 2025. What’sUpNewp will be there for the press conference and will have a full story soon after.
Today at 2 pm, A senior Biden-Harris Administration official and Rhode Island Governor McKee will provide a briefing to press on the next steps for Rhode Island’s “Internet for All” state grant program. What’sUpNewp will attend the event and have more on what this means for Aquidneck Island soon after
Thirteen thousand fans attended the inaugural event and the festival was regarded as a great success, the festival would move to Freebody Park in 1955.
Archeologists find musket balls fired during 1 of the first battles in the Revolutionary War
Nearly 250 years ago, hundreds of militiamen lined a hillside in Massachusetts and started firing a barrage of musket balls toward retreating British troops, marking the first major battle in the Revolutionary War.
Rhode Island State Council on the Arts awards $898,650 to 149 area arts entities
Funding supports arts education, individual artistic development, and arts and health
NUWC Division Newport engineer wins Society of Women Engineers Helen Martha Sternberg Award for 2024
Molly Haradon recognized for her exceptional contributions at Naval Undersea Warfare Center
The Jane Pickens Theater to host Ocean-Themed film events featuring Water Brother and Jaws
The JPT is celebrating the summer season with two ocean-themed film events: the new documentary Water Brother starring Newport legend Sid Abbruzzi, and The JPT’s annual Jaws Summer Party, a tradition that brings the thrill of the classic film Jaws back to the big screen.
Peter Courtney, Oregon’s longest-serving state lawmaker, dies at 81
He grew up in Rhode Island and West Virginia, where his grandmother helped raise him.
BankNewport and Jamestown Philomenian Library celebrate project completion
The Bank provided a $50,000 grant in support of the project, with a special focus on the new addition to the children’s room of the Library.
Newport Secret Garden Tour cancels September Tour due to weather
According to organizers, September’s Secret Garden Tour has been canceled due to various weather factors.
Recap: Middletown Town Council Meeting on July 15
Middletown Amends Hunting Ordinance in Coyote Control Effort
Middletown, Newport receive $7.5 million in funding for a regional community learning center
The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.
Recent Local Obituaries
Nearly 250 swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay's annual Swim fundraiser
'Ocean Mist' on Ocean Avenue in Newport sells for $7.125 million
Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 8 - 12)
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement in effect from July 17, 8:00 AM until July 17, 8:00 PM
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:46 am & 5:20 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 11:46 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 78% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Newport Classical presents Lincoln Trio at The Elms
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Adventure Bingo at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Sip & Shop at OceanCliff Hotel
6 pm: Ecosystem Gardening with RI Native Plants – Adult SRP Event at Jamestown Philomenian Library
6 pm: Hot Rods, Colors, & Cruisin’: The History of East Coast Hot Rod Culture & Style, feat. Brian Lenox at Audrain Automobile Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
8 pm: Newport Classical presents Isidore String Quartet at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Janet Planet at 4 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: FREE Summer Concert Series 2024 – Fast Times – Ultimate 80’s Tribute! from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am, Tick Task Force at 5 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 8 am, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
Cruise Ship Schedule
Next up on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Infosys Hall of Fame Open: 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open Tuesday Recap
East Bay RI: Portsmouth lawmakers seek potential changes for school transportation
WLNE: Officials to discuss ways to prevent future disorderly conduct on the Block Island Ferry
WPRI: RI beaches are eroding faster, putting Newport drinking water at risk