⚾ After three days off due to the All-Star Break, the Newport Gulls return to Cardines Field tonight to take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and host Summer Camp Scholarship Night. Governor McKee will throw out the first pitch and deliver remarks. The evening will also honor Mark Weed, an avid baseball fan and active community member who passed away in 2009. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

🎹 Classical pianist Lara Downes returned to Newport to conclude the 55th Newport Classical Music Festival at The Breakers on Sunday. WUN’s Ruthie Wood was there and has the story - Newport Classical closes out summer Music Festival series with pianist Lara Downes at The Breakers.

👉 Lauded for its elegance and innovative design, Isaac Bell House is one of the best surviving examples of Shingle Style architecture in the country. Beginning July 27, guide-led tours will allow visitors to experience this National Historic Landmark on Saturdays and Sundays through August 31 with the purchase of a special, timed ticket. Read More

❓ Survey Says: Yesterday, we asked, “Are you attending the Newport Folk Festival?” 20% of you said yes, 74% said no, and 6% said maybe.

🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;

Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting this evening at 6:30 pm (here’s what’s on the docket). I will be covering the meeting virtually.

Isaac Bell House. Photo Credit: Preservation Society of Newport County

Beginning July 27, guide-led tours will allow visitors to experience this National Historic Landmark on Saturdays and Sundays through August 31 with the purchase of a special, timed ticket.

Tyler O’Neill homered twice, Cooper Criswell pitched seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

The Newport Gulls enjoyed three days off and return to action on Wednesday when they host the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks with eight regular season games remaining.

City aims to diversify income sources beyond property taxes

City urges boaters and paddlers to stay safe with life jackets, headlamps, and bright clothing

Downes presented songs from This Land, her newest collection of music that celebrates and critiques the American experiment

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: There is a chance of showers before 10 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind around 6 kt. A chance of rain before 10 am, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:48 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 4:12 am & 4:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.6 days, 91% lighting.

Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.

