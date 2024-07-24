What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, July 24
Restoration work highlights the opening of Isaac Bell House; Newport Classical closes out summer Music Festival series with pianist Lara Downes at The Breakers; and more.
⚾ After three days off due to the All-Star Break, the Newport Gulls return to Cardines Field tonight to take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and host Summer Camp Scholarship Night. Governor McKee will throw out the first pitch and deliver remarks. The evening will also honor Mark Weed, an avid baseball fan and active community member who passed away in 2009. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm.
🎹 Classical pianist Lara Downes returned to Newport to conclude the 55th Newport Classical Music Festival at The Breakers on Sunday. WUN’s Ruthie Wood was there and has the story - Newport Classical closes out summer Music Festival series with pianist Lara Downes at The Breakers.
👉 Lauded for its elegance and innovative design, Isaac Bell House is one of the best surviving examples of Shingle Style architecture in the country. Beginning July 27, guide-led tours will allow visitors to experience this National Historic Landmark on Saturdays and Sundays through August 31 with the purchase of a special, timed ticket. Read More
❓ Survey Says: Yesterday, we asked, “Are you attending the Newport Folk Festival?” 20% of you said yes, 74% said no, and 6% said maybe.
🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;
Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting this evening at 6:30 pm (here’s what’s on the docket). I will be covering the meeting virtually.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Restoration work highlights the opening of Isaac Bell House
Beginning July 27, guide-led tours will allow visitors to experience this National Historic Landmark on Saturdays and Sundays through August 31 with the purchase of a special, timed ticket.
O’Neill’s 2 HRs, Criswell’s 7 shutout innings lead Red Sox over Rockies, 6-0
Tyler O’Neill homered twice, Cooper Criswell pitched seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.
Newport Gulls return from All-Star Break Wednesday at home
The Newport Gulls enjoyed three days off and return to action on Wednesday when they host the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks with eight regular season games remaining.
Newport launches Ad-Hoc Revenue Review Committee
City aims to diversify income sources beyond property taxes
City of Newport offers water safety tips ahead of Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals
City urges boaters and paddlers to stay safe with life jackets, headlamps, and bright clothing
Newport Classical closes out summer Music Festival series with pianist Lara Downes at The Breakers
Downes presented songs from This Land, her newest collection of music that celebrates and critiques the American experiment
"Six Picks" Newport Folk Festival Edition - Don't miss these sets at the annual festival this weekend
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (July 15 - 19)
Concert Recap and Photos: Foo Fighters hit it out of the park at Fenway
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers before 10 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today: E wind around 6 kt. A chance of rain before 10 am, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours and 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:48 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 4:12 am & 4:22 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.6 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
6 pm: Charter Books presents Juliet Grames – The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia at Charter Books
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Marthas Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Daddio at 4:30 pm, The Parent Trap with pop-up shop by Little Chateau at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Frank Santos, Jr. R-Rated Hypnotist and Comedy at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm
Newport Craft: Michelle and Don from 5 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Naticks from 4 pm to 6 pm, Summer Concert Series: Pet Francis & The Dragon Crest Collective from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Tick Task Force at 5 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here are the cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport in 2024
Cruise Ship season is underway in Newport.
