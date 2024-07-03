What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, July 3
Today is Wednesday, July 3, the 185th day of the year.
🏘️ A new state law designed to streamline the process of developing accessory dwelling units — also known as “granny flats” or “in-law apartments” — is being hailed by advocates as a way to create affordable living spaces amid an ongoing housing crunch. Read More
✨ Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.
Wednesday, July 3: North Kingstown - From North Kingstown Town Beach at 9 pm
Wednesday, July 3: Bristol - From Bristol Harbor at 9:30 pm.
Thursday, July 4: Newport - From Fort Adams at 9:15 pm.
Thursday, July 4: South Kingstown - From Old Mountain Field at 9 pm
Friday, July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.
Sunday, July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.
🎶 Ragged Island Brewing Company is hosting the first of its Free Summer Concert Series events featuring Wooden Horse, a CSNY and America Tribute, this evening from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This event will occur on their Horse Shoe Lawn directly behind the Farmhouse. Drift Cafe Newport, Bun Buds, and Yagi Noodles serve food from 4-8 pm. More Details
🍷 ICYMI: Sakonnet Vineyard has reopened. Their summer hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm ( they will be closed on July 4).
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island tackles housing shortage by making it easier to add rental units on to homes
The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee on June 25, lets homeowners create a single accessory dwelling unit, or ADU on an owner-occupied property to encourage rental units that are likely to be more affordable than many other apartments.
Gulls pull off dramatic 6-5 win over Waves in 11 innings
The fourth edition of the Pell Bridge Series this season had plenty of drama and the Newport Gulls ultimately prevailed 6-5 in an intense 11-inning contest.
What was the ‘first American novel’? On this Independence Day, a look at what it started
William Hill Brown’s “The Power of Sympathy,” published anonymously by Isaiah Thomas & Company, is widely cited as something momentous: the first American novel.
Crawford throws 6 solid innings, Rafaela and Duran hit HRs and Red Sox beat Marlins 8-3
Kutter Crawford gave up three hits and one run over six solid innings, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran homered and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday night.
RIPTA launches road safety survey
RIPTA seeks feedback on improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists
RI Department of State and State Board of Elections issue reminders for signature collection period
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, the RI Department of State Elections Division, and the State Board of Elections are today reminding candidates of the availability of nomination papers, sharing new educational resources, and urging candidates to follow best practices for signature collection.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Dishes
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Sen. Euer, Rep. Boylan attend White House gun safety convention
Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Jennifer Boylan attended a White House meeting dedicated to state-level legislative gun violence prevention efforts last week.
61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14
This year’s festival promises an immersive experience of art, culture, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
DEM plans to conduct high-visibility boating enforcement patrols during the Fourth of July weekend
The agencies are announcing they’re ramping up enforcement efforts as part of a national crackdown on impaired boating.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. The southwest wind is around 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:19 am & 6:49 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 11:30 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.5 days, 10% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Gentle Community Yoga for All at Norman Bird Sanctuary
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
1 pm: Birthday Fundraiser Kick Off to Benefit Newport’s Senior Center at Edward King House
2 pm to 4 pm: Drop-In 4th of July Craft at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Vineyards: The Low Tides Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: WOODEN HORSE New Englands Premier C,S,N,Y at 6:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities in Newport
The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
