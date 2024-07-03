Good Morning. Today is Wednesday, July 3, the 185th day of the year. Only 181 days remain until the end of the year. Today’s newsletter is 1,366 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🏘️ A new state law designed to streamline the process of developing accessory dwelling units — also known as “granny flats” or “in-law apartments” — is being hailed by advocates as a way to create affordable living spaces amid an ongoing housing crunch. Read More

✨ Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.

Wednesday, July 3: North Kingstown - From North Kingstown Town Beach at 9 pm

Wednesday, July 3: Bristol - From Bristol Harbor at 9:30 pm.

Thursday, July 4: Newport - From Fort Adams at 9:15 pm.

Thursday, July 4: South Kingstown - From Old Mountain Field at 9 pm

Friday, July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.

Sunday, July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.

🎶 Ragged Island Brewing Company is hosting the first of its Free Summer Concert Series events featuring Wooden Horse, a CSNY and America Tribute, this evening from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This event will occur on their Horse Shoe Lawn directly behind the Farmhouse. Drift Cafe Newport, Bun Buds, and Yagi Noodles serve food from 4-8 pm. More Details

🍷 ICYMI: Sakonnet Vineyard has reopened. Their summer hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm ( they will be closed on July 4).

sakonnetwine A post shared by @sakonnetwine

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Governor Dan McKee. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File) Credit: AP

The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee on June 25, lets homeowners create a single accessory dwelling unit, or ADU on an owner-occupied property to encourage rental units that are likely to be more affordable than many other apartments.

The fourth edition of the Pell Bridge Series this season had plenty of drama and the Newport Gulls ultimately prevailed 6-5 in an intense 11-inning contest.

William Hill Brown’s “The Power of Sympathy,” published anonymously by Isaiah Thomas & Company, is widely cited as something momentous: the first American novel.

Kutter Crawford gave up three hits and one run over six solid innings, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran homered and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday night.

RIPTA seeks feedback on improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, the RI Department of State Elections Division, and the State Board of Elections are today reminding candidates of the availability of nomination papers, sharing new educational resources, and urging candidates to follow best practices for signature collection.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Jennifer Boylan attended a White House meeting dedicated to state-level legislative gun violence prevention efforts last week.

This year’s festival promises an immersive experience of art, culture, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

The agencies are announcing they’re ramping up enforcement efforts as part of a national crackdown on impaired boating.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. The southwest wind is around 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:19 am & 6:49 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 11:30 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.5 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: The Low Tides Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: WOODEN HORSE New Englands Premier C,S,N,Y at 6:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm

