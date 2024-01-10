What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, January 10
Here's a look at What's Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What'sUpNewp
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
The Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority announced around 1 am this morning that only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses could cross the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges. At 4:18 am, they lifted those restrictions. There are currently no restrictions on any local bridges, but more restrictions could be possible due to high winds.
Jamestown Public Schools is among the schools that are closed (or have delays) today. Keep an eye on cancellations, delays, and closures here.
There are currently 47 active Rhode Island Energy outages across Rhode Island - affecting approximately 732 customers. The majority of those outages are in Providence County. Keep an eye on the outage map here.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Coastal Flood Warning in effect from Jan. 10, 5:00 AM until Jan. 10, 9:00 AM
Today: A chance of rain before 7 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 44 by 5 pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: WSW wind 19 to 21 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 9 hours and 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:28 am & 6:52 pm | Low tide at 12:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Newport MFA Craft Talk with Martha Frankel at Ochre Court
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5:30 pm: Pilates at the Museum at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:45 pm: Speaker Event – Intro into the World of Supplementation at A Market
7 pm: Winter Snowflake Paint Night at Protective Club
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: School Committee at 12 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm
Little Compton: Harbor Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm, Housing Trust at 7:30 pm
Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm, Budget Committee at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Northeast seeing heavy rain and winds as storms that walloped much of US roll through region
A storm packing high winds and heavy rain was sweeping through the Northeast early Wednesday, while wild winter weather elsewhere brought tornadoes and deadly accidents in the Midwest and South, flood threats in Florida and blizzards in the Northwest.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Schmaltz scores with less than a minute left in OT, lifts Coyotes past Bruins 4-3
The Arizona Coyotes have thrived on a feisty, hard-nosed mentality during a surprisingly good season, but that reputation was wavering some after three straight home blowouts.
Wolf, Mbeng score 16 apiece to lead Yale to 80-70 victory over Brown
Danny Wolf and Bez Mbeng scored 16 points apiece to lead Yale to an 80-70 victory over Brown on Tuesday night.
Kortright scores 26 as Rhode Island knocks off Davidson 79-74
Luis Kortright scored 26 points as Rhode Island beat Davidson 79-74 on Tuesday night.
RITBA: Access to bridges may be restricted tonight due to high winds
RITBA anticipates that it may need to restrict access to some or all of its bridges late tonight and into tomorrow morning due to high winds.
Rhode Island Airport Town Hall: Hear the latest on state airports
Rhode Island Airport Corporation to hold virtual town hall meeting on state airports
Tomaquag Museum to receive federal funding for new home at URI
Tomaquag Museum to receive $444,282 in federal funding for new home at URI
Save The Bay opens registration for statewide BayCamps
BayCampers make memories, form friendships, and enjoy a summer experience like no other on Narragansett Bay
Senator Whitehouse releases discussion draft of bill to improve offshore wind development process
Whitehouse requests feedback on his bill from all stakeholders, including federal, state, and local agencies, industries, developers, and communities
Rep. Magaziner introduces bill to invest $100 million in clean energy workforce training
Rhode Island Congressman Seth Magaziner introduces bill to provide $100 million in federal funding for clean energy career and technical education programs
Infosys Hall of Fame Open achieves Carbon-Neutral Status
The ATP Tour 250 tournament fully offset its carbon emissions from 2023 through the purchase of carbon credits.
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Newport Sings offering singing opportunities for youth and adults in Newport County
Do you love to sing? Newport Sings (formally the Choral Collective of Newport County) offers chorus programs for youth and adults across Aquidneck Island.
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England kicks off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Consumers in southeastern New England can now support local Girl Scouts by ordering from the iconic cookie lineup, earning funds that fuel amazing experiences in the outdoors, STEM, and beyond.
Rhode Island Energy prepares for storm outages, urges safety
Rhode Island Energy prepares for possible outages as winter storm looms
Obituary: Anthony Francis DiCroce
April 14, 1949 – January 01, 2024
Obituary: Bernie Crowley
June 06, 1944 – January 04, 2024
3 arrested in Newport on driving-related charges
Three arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for various traffic violations
GE business to fill massive order for turbines to power Western Hemisphere’s largest wind project
A business set to be spun off by General Electric will be building hundreds of turbines for what will be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, part of a massive equipment order and long-term service agreement with global renewable energy giant Pattern Energy.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
