Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority announced around 1 am this morning that only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses could cross the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges. At 4:18 am, they lifted those restrictions. There are currently no restrictions on any local bridges, but more restrictions could be possible due to high winds.

Jamestown Public Schools is among the schools that are closed (or have delays) today. Keep an eye on cancellations, delays, and closures here.

There are currently 47 active Rhode Island Energy outages across Rhode Island - affecting approximately 732 customers. The majority of those outages are in Providence County. Keep an eye on the outage map here.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

Storm Warning until January 10, 01:00 PM EST

Today: WSW wind 19 to 21 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 9 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:28 am & 6:52 pm | Low tide at 12:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: School Committee at 12 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm

Little Compton: Harbor Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm, Housing Trust at 7:30 pm

Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Committee at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm, Budget Committee at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

THE LATEST

A storm packing high winds and heavy rain was sweeping through the Northeast early Wednesday, while wild winter weather elsewhere brought tornadoes and deadly accidents in the Midwest and South, flood threats in Florida and blizzards in the Northwest.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.

The Arizona Coyotes have thrived on a feisty, hard-nosed mentality during a surprisingly good season, but that reputation was wavering some after three straight home blowouts.

Danny Wolf and Bez Mbeng scored 16 points apiece to lead Yale to an 80-70 victory over Brown on Tuesday night.

Luis Kortright scored 26 points as Rhode Island beat Davidson 79-74 on Tuesday night.

RITBA anticipates that it may need to restrict access to some or all of its bridges late tonight and into tomorrow morning due to high winds.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation to hold virtual town hall meeting on state airports

Tomaquag Museum to receive $444,282 in federal funding for new home at URI

BayCampers make memories, form friendships, and enjoy a summer experience like no other on Narragansett Bay

Whitehouse requests feedback on his bill from all stakeholders, including federal, state, and local agencies, industries, developers, and communities

Rhode Island Congressman Seth Magaziner introduces bill to provide $100 million in federal funding for clean energy career and technical education programs

The ATP Tour 250 tournament fully offset its carbon emissions from 2023 through the purchase of carbon credits.

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

Do you love to sing? Newport Sings (formally the Choral Collective of Newport County) offers chorus programs for youth and adults across Aquidneck Island.

Consumers in southeastern New England can now support local Girl Scouts by ordering from the iconic cookie lineup, earning funds that fuel amazing experiences in the outdoors, STEM, and beyond.

Rhode Island Energy prepares for possible outages as winter storm looms

April 14, 1949 – January 01, 2024

June 06, 1944 – January 04, 2024

Three arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for various traffic violations

A business set to be spun off by General Electric will be building hundreds of turbines for what will be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, part of a massive equipment order and long-term service agreement with global renewable energy giant Pattern Energy.

