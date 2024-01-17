Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

⚓ Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 82 years ago today. On this day in 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, Rhode Island - the coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island. Read More

⚓ Speaking of the cold weather, today’s conditions have caused some school delays and cancellations across the state. Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays

⚓ Higher wages, stronger student scores, and increased housing production are some of the goals Governor Dan McKee promised in his annual State of the State address Tuesday. Read More

⚓ After 13 months of construction, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center cut the ribbon to formally open the renovated building on Monday, January 15, 2024. Read More

⚓ Spectacle Live announced yesterday that master lyricist and guitarist John Hiatt is coming to the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 9. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today: Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Today: NW wind 9 to 12 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:40 pm | 9 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:33 am | Low tide at 4:40 am & 5:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ferrari at 4:30 pm, Anatomy of A Fall at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am

Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm

Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 5 pm, Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 6 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

The Latest

After 13 months of construction, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center cut the ribbon today to formally open the renovated building.

Temperature in Richmond hit 28 below in 1942

Rhode Island Broadcasters Association provides latest updates on parking bans, school cancellations, and delays

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Governor Dan McKee delivered his State of the State address this evening at the Rhode Island State House.

Higher wages, stronger student scores and increased housing production are some of the goals Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee promised in his annual State of the State address Tuesday.

Read on to see who’s hitting the road this year and what makes their tour special.

Rhode Island seeks lessees for two agricultural fields for wildlife conservation

DEM stocking 11 freshwater ponds with Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, and Salmon

Rhode Island to stock 11 freshwater ponds with trout and salmon.

John Hiatt brings solo acoustic show to Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 9, 2024

