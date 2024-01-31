What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, January 31
⚓ With the school year half over, WhatsUpNewp will check in for our monthly videocast with Newport Schools’ Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain today at 1:30 pm, updating ongoing projects and looking at future funding, some of which are now in jeopardy. (Frank Prosnitz/What’sUpNewp)
⚓ KISS fans, here’s your opportunity to “rock and roll all night” … with KISSNATION, a leading KISS tribute band coming to The Strand Ballroom & Theatre in Providence on Saturday, February 3. We learned more about the band in a recent phone chat with Billy May, who plays the iconic role of Starchild in the tribute band, bringing to life the character of Paul Stanley. (Ken Abrams/What’sUpNewp)
⚓ Ragged Island Brewing Company is hosting its inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival on June 9, 2024. The event will feature a performance by G. Love and Special Sauce, local live music acts, a culinary performance by Chef Kevin D, a family-friendly atmosphere, and plenty of food, beer, and wine. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)
⚓ The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in. (Tyler Bernadyn/What’sUpNewp)
⚓ Midtown Oyster Bar has a new pop-up kitchen, Dixie Kitchen, coming your way beginning this Thursday. (What’sUpNewp Instagram)
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:59 pm | 10 hours of sun.
High tide at 11:08 am & 11:38 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:33 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.5 days, 77% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Islander Plunge in honor of Patrick T. Crowley at Second Beach
10:30 am: Toddler (18 mo.- 3 yrs.) Story Time at Portsmouth Free Public Library
3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5:30 pm: MLK Friends Dinner at MLK Center
6 pm: Boating Safety Seminar at Sail Newport
6 pm: Pathways to Publishing at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm, The Night Of The Hunter at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm, Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: City Council at 5 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5:45 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Jayson Tatum scores 30, comes up with late blocks as Celtics hold off Pacers 129-124
Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and had two blocks in the final 30 seconds to help Boston hold off Indiana 129-124 on Tuesday night.
RIPTA announces Phase 1 of the Providence Transit Center Project
Board approves contract with development partner
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Avoiding Romance Scams: They steal your heart…to get your money
By Catherine Taylor, AARP Rhode Island State Director
Rhode Island sues Boeing over alleged safety lapses
Rhode Island sues Boeing over safety issues, alleging false statements and product diversions
Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Jan. 31
Superintendent Jermain joins WUN videocast Wednesday at 1:30
What’s Up Interview: We speak with Billy May, Starchild in KISSNATION tribute band
Band playing The Strand in Providence Saturday, February 3
Burma Road speed limit to drop to 35 mph on March 1
Burma Road speed limit to drop to 35 mph on March 1 due to safety concerns
Grow Smart opposes RIPTA plan for a Providence transit hub
“The interest of riders should come first for State leaders.”
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Ragged Island Brewing Company to host inaugural music festival in Portsmouth, Rhode Island
Tiverton Library’s February Events: Creativity, Tech, and More
Tiverton Public Library Announces Adult Events for February
Rare whale found dead off Massachusetts may have been entangled, authorities say
A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts shows potential evidence of injury from entanglement in fishing gear, which is one of the most pressing threats to the vanishing species, federal authorities said.
Secret Garden Tours returns to Newport in June
Secret Garden Tours returning in 2024 to Newport’s Point section
Report: Roads in Rhode Island are worst in the nation, deteriorating the fastest
The percentage of roads in Rhode Island in acceptable condition dropped from 85.18% in 2000 to just 51.93% in 2020.
TikTok and Martini’s, Pop-Ups, & Lots of Fried Chicken: How the team at Wally’s Wieners has stayed busy this Winter
The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in.
What Sold? A look at Newport County’s recent real estate transactions
Here’s a look at what sold last week (January 22 – January 26)
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: Jan. 29 – 30
A juvenile was arrested in Newport on Tuesday night, according to the Newport Police Department Arrest Log.
More Local Headlines
WLNE: The Bells Newport mansion demolition delayed until February
Salve Today: Salve's dance program to showcase jazz in "Rhythm & Sounds" performance
Rhode Island Monthly: A Peek Inside Inside the Historic John Stevens Shop in Newport
Hello Magazine: Jay Leno's $13.5 million oceanfront retreat where he'll care for wife amid dementia battle
East Bay RI: An unsettling reality in Tiverton
East Bay RI: Portsmouth High boys win first Division indoor track title
Digital Journal: Danny Griffin talks about starring in 'Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers' on Hallmark