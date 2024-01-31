Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

⚓ With the school year half over, WhatsUpNewp will check in for our monthly videocast with Newport Schools’ Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain today at 1:30 pm, updating ongoing projects and looking at future funding, some of which are now in jeopardy. (Frank Prosnitz/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ KISS fans, here’s your opportunity to “rock and roll all night” … with KISSNATION, a leading KISS tribute band coming to The Strand Ballroom & Theatre in Providence on Saturday, February 3. We learned more about the band in a recent phone chat with Billy May, who plays the iconic role of Starchild in the tribute band, bringing to life the character of Paul Stanley. (Ken Abrams/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ Ragged Island Brewing Company is hosting its inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival on June 9, 2024. The event will feature a performance by G. Love and Special Sauce, local live music acts, a culinary performance by Chef Kevin D, a family-friendly atmosphere, and plenty of food, beer, and wine. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in. (Tyler Bernadyn/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ Midtown Oyster Bar has a new pop-up kitchen, Dixie Kitchen, coming your way beginning this Thursday. (What’sUpNewp Instagram)

⚓ Don't miss your chance to explore Parma and Emilia Romagna in April with Oldways! You'll be joined by Chef Michael Lombardi of SRV and Si Cara restaurants in Boston and Alice Rossi, an amazing guide from Italy! Plus, as a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount! ﻿ Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:59 pm | 10 hours of sun.

High tide at 11:08 am & 11:38 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:33 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.5 days, 77% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm, The Night Of The Hunter at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and had two blocks in the final 30 seconds to help Boston hold off Indiana 129-124 on Tuesday night.

Board approves contract with development partner

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

By Catherine Taylor, AARP Rhode Island State Director

Rhode Island sues Boeing over safety issues, alleging false statements and product diversions

Superintendent Jermain joins WUN videocast Wednesday at 1:30

Band playing The Strand in Providence Saturday, February 3

Burma Road speed limit to drop to 35 mph on March 1 due to safety concerns

“The interest of riders should come first for State leaders.”

Ragged Island Brewing Company to host inaugural music festival in Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Tiverton Public Library Announces Adult Events for February

A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts shows potential evidence of injury from entanglement in fishing gear, which is one of the most pressing threats to the vanishing species, federal authorities said.

Secret Garden Tours returning in 2024 to Newport’s Point section

The percentage of roads in Rhode Island in acceptable condition dropped from 85.18% in 2000 to just 51.93% in 2020.

The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in.

Here’s a look at what sold last week (January 22 – January 26)

A juvenile was arrested in Newport on Tuesday night, according to the Newport Police Department Arrest Log.

WLNE: The Bells Newport mansion demolition delayed until February

Salve Today: Salve's dance program to showcase jazz in "Rhythm & Sounds" performance

Rhode Island Monthly: A Peek Inside Inside the Historic John Stevens Shop in Newport

Hello Magazine: Jay Leno's $13.5 million oceanfront retreat where he'll care for wife amid dementia battle

East Bay RI: An unsettling reality in Tiverton

East Bay RI: Portsmouth High boys win first Division indoor track title

Digital Journal: Danny Griffin talks about starring in 'Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers' on Hallmark