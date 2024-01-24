Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable. Read More

ICYMI: Part-time Newport resident Judge Judy was among those hitting the campaign trail for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in New Hampshire earlier this week. The New York Times has more.

⚓ Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm tonight. Preview The Docket. At 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will interview candidates for the State Government Relations and Advocacy Services position.

⚓ The International Tennis Hall of Fame has appointed Brewer Rowe to the newly-created chief operating officer and tournament director role. He was one of two senior staff members ITHF CEO Dan Faber promoted on Tuesday.

The other hire announced by Faber was Marguerite Marano, who will assume the role of executive director of TeamFAME and vice president of advancement. Read More

Following up on a sold-out show in 2023, Spectacle Live today announced that they will once again present Carbon Leaf at The JPT Film & Event Center. Read More

For the first time in the history of Rhode Island's participation in the International Coastal Cleanup program, cigarette butts were not the item most collected by volunteer cleanup participants. Instead, small plastic and foam pieces—those pulverized bits you may have noticed accumulated in every wrack line—took the lead. Read More

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. There is a chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 8 to 11 kt, becoming SSW 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:50 pm | 9 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:52 am & 7:07 pm | Low tide at 1:10 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.2 days, 97% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 4:30 pm, Chinatown at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm

Middletown: Board of Tax Assessment Review at 3 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 4:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 6 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

Ten Rhode Island-based organizations and projects have been awarded a total of $275,000 in grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help strengthen and expand the state’s arts and cultural ecosystem.

Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable.

Following up on a sold out show in 2023, Spectacle Live today announced that they will once again present Carbon Leaf at The JPT Film & Event Center.

Save The Bay’s 2023 International Coastal Cleanup Report demonstrates a new trend in shoreline litter

