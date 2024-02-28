Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, February 28.

👉 Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the property of the Carey Mansion (a.k.a. Seaview Terrace) in Newport early Wednesday morning. WPRI

📺 While kids were on their winter break, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain remained focused on many issues, including strategic planning, the budget, and Rogers High School construction. She joins WUN for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 p.m. to discuss these and other issues in Newport schools. What’sUpNewp

💰 Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a Regular Council Meeting. Among the items on the docket are resolutions requesting the R.I. General Assembly to introduce two pieces of legislation - both introduced by Councilor Aramli. One resolution would enable Newport to implement a lodging tax to be used for public infrastructure and resiliency investment. The other would enable Newport to implement a ticket and admission tax which would be dedicated to public infrastructure and public safety. What’sUpNewp

💵 Many homeowners are opening property assessment notices this week. The new values are part of a State-mandated process that requires communities across the State to perform property revaluations every three years to set the most accurate and equitable tax rate possible.

Newport property owners will begin receiving a Notice of Reassessment in the mail this week as part of the City’s ongoing statistical revaluation process. Newport’s 2023 update is a statistical revaluation that relies on sales data from the previous year. WhatsUpNewp

The Town of Middletown has announced that property assessment notices are in the mail and expected to be delivered by the end of the week. According to the town, all residential properties in Middletown are projected to increase close to 43 percent in value, compared to 50 percent for non-resident properties and 45 percent for commercial properties. What’sUpNewp

🎶 Newport Folk Festival continued its 2024 rolling lineup announcements on Tuesday with news that Sir Woman will return to Fort Adams this July. Newport Folk

🍔 ICYMI: 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille walked away with the title of Best Beef Burger in this year’s Burger Bender Contest. See all the winners here - Discover Newport Facebook

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from February 28, 7:00 AM until February 29, 7:00 AM

Today: Showers, mainly before 4 pm. Patchy fog. High near 52. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 11 pm. Low around 28. Windy, with a south wind of 21 to 29 mph, becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until February 29, 10:00 AM EST

Today: SSW wind 20 to 24 kt, with gusts as high as 45 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 4 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 22 to 25 kt, becoming W 18 to 21 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 kt. Showers, mainly before 1 am. Patchy fog before 8 pm and between 10 pm and 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 5:34 pm | 11 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:55 am & 10:16 pm | Low tide at 3:21 am & 3:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.9 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Zone of Interest at 3 pm, Vanya: National Theatre Live at 5:30 pm, 2024 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one live video conversation on Wednesday, February 28 at 1:30 pm.

March 29, 1946 – February 02, 2024

Jaylen Brown scored 31 points and the Celtics earned their ninth straight win, powering past Philadelphia 117-99 on Tuesday night.

Milkdud is a one-year-old mixed breed and is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

The donation is aimed at supporting the essential work of the Center in nourishing, educating, and supporting people across Newport County.

October 07, 1962 – February 19, 2024

UMass will join the Mid-American Conference as a full member starting in the 2025-26 academic year, MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said Tuesday.

Rhode Island representative introduces bill to prevent future mandatory vaccinations

#MiddletownRI has cleared the latest deadline for construction of a new middle-high school by submitting its Stage II application with the state as momentum continues to build behind the project.

Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office hires new director to focus on community violence prevention

General public tickets on sale Friday March 1 with presales beginning Tuesday Feb. 27

Two Rhode Island men taken into custody in Newport

September 30, 1948 – February 21, 2024

May 12, 1952 – February 24, 2024

Rhode Island residents reminded of upcoming deadlines to register to vote in 2024 primary

Middletown, Rhode Island residents to receive property assessment notices

Boston Magazine: Inside Designer Desiree Burns' Serene Rhode Island Oasis

East Bay RI: DEM hears objections, support on SouthCoast cable route

Salve Today: Attend lecture on U.S. political polarization with associate director of Pell Center, Katie Langford Sonder

WPRI: Criminal investigation underway at Newport mansion