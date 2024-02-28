What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, February 28
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, February 28.
👉 Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the property of the Carey Mansion (a.k.a. Seaview Terrace) in Newport early Wednesday morning. WPRI
📺 While kids were on their winter break, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain remained focused on many issues, including strategic planning, the budget, and Rogers High School construction. She joins WUN for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 p.m. to discuss these and other issues in Newport schools. What’sUpNewp
💰 Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a Regular Council Meeting. Among the items on the docket are resolutions requesting the R.I. General Assembly to introduce two pieces of legislation - both introduced by Councilor Aramli. One resolution would enable Newport to implement a lodging tax to be used for public infrastructure and resiliency investment. The other would enable Newport to implement a ticket and admission tax which would be dedicated to public infrastructure and public safety. What’sUpNewp
💵 Many homeowners are opening property assessment notices this week. The new values are part of a State-mandated process that requires communities across the State to perform property revaluations every three years to set the most accurate and equitable tax rate possible.
Newport property owners will begin receiving a Notice of Reassessment in the mail this week as part of the City’s ongoing statistical revaluation process. Newport’s 2023 update is a statistical revaluation that relies on sales data from the previous year. WhatsUpNewp
The Town of Middletown has announced that property assessment notices are in the mail and expected to be delivered by the end of the week. According to the town, all residential properties in Middletown are projected to increase close to 43 percent in value, compared to 50 percent for non-resident properties and 45 percent for commercial properties. What’sUpNewp
🎶 Newport Folk Festival continued its 2024 rolling lineup announcements on Tuesday with news that Sir Woman will return to Fort Adams this July. Newport Folk
🍔 ICYMI: 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille walked away with the title of Best Beef Burger in this year’s Burger Bender Contest. See all the winners here - Discover Newport Facebook
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from February 28, 7:00 AM until February 29, 7:00 AM
Today: Showers, mainly before 4 pm. Patchy fog. High near 52. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 11 pm. Low around 28. Windy, with a south wind of 21 to 29 mph, becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 20 to 24 kt, with gusts as high as 45 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 4 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 22 to 25 kt, becoming W 18 to 21 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 kt. Showers, mainly before 1 am. Patchy fog before 8 pm and between 10 pm and 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 5:34 pm | 11 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:55 am & 10:16 pm | Low tide at 3:21 am & 3:23 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.9 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 5 pm: Wednesday Dining Specials at Newport Vineyards
6:30 pm: Historian Robert A. Geake to speak on the 1st RI Regiment in Newport at Channing Memorial Church
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Zone of Interest at 3 pm, Vanya: National Theatre Live at 5:30 pm, 2024 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 24 – March 2)
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council meeting on Feb. 28
Sail Newport presents “Neepun ut Keeteaônk – Water Is Life” on Feb. 29
Meet Rhode Island ‘leaplings’ – Born on February 29, a select few celebrate their birthday every four years
Vintage Vibes: Little City Thrifty returns to Providence March 2-3
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Budget, school construction, and attendance are all on the agenda for WUN’s conversation with Newport School Superintendent
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one live video conversation on Wednesday, February 28 at 1:30 pm.
Obituary: Andrew Simonetti
March 29, 1946 – February 02, 2024
Jaylen Brown scores 31, Celtics pull away in fourth to beat 76ers 117-99
Jaylen Brown scored 31 points and the Celtics earned their ninth straight win, powering past Philadelphia 117-99 on Tuesday night.
Playful Milkdud seeks a loving, sweet forever home
Milkdud is a one-year-old mixed breed and is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
People’s Credit Union supports MLK Center with a donation
The donation is aimed at supporting the essential work of the Center in nourishing, educating, and supporting people across Newport County.
Obituary: James Hargrow
October 07, 1962 – February 19, 2024
UMass will join Mid-American Conference as a full sports member in 2025, MAC commissioner says
UMass will join the Mid-American Conference as a full member starting in the 2025-26 academic year, MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said Tuesday.
Rhode Island bill would prevent the state from implementing any mandatory vaccinations in the future
Rhode Island representative introduces bill to prevent future mandatory vaccinations
Middletown submits Stage II Application for new school, related work
#MiddletownRI has cleared the latest deadline for construction of a new middle-high school by submitting its Stage II application with the state as momentum continues to build behind the project.
Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office appoints new director of Community Violence Intervention and Prevention
Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office hires new director to focus on community violence prevention
Outlaw Music Festival returning to Xfinity Center on July 2 with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse
General public tickets on sale Friday March 1 with presales beginning Tuesday Feb. 27
2 Rhode Island men arrested in Newport on Bench Warrants
Two Rhode Island men taken into custody in Newport
Obituary: George J. Quarry
September 30, 1948 – February 21, 2024
Obituary: Timothy J. Deacon
May 12, 1952 – February 24, 2024
Rhode Island Department of State reminds voters of upcoming deadlines for presidential preference primary election
Rhode Island residents reminded of upcoming deadlines to register to vote in 2024 primary
Middletown’s Property Assessments are in the mail
Middletown, Rhode Island residents to receive property assessment notices
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Department Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 23 - 26
More Local Headlines
Boston Magazine: Inside Designer Desiree Burns' Serene Rhode Island Oasis
East Bay RI: DEM hears objections, support on SouthCoast cable route
Salve Today: Attend lecture on U.S. political polarization with associate director of Pell Center, Katie Langford Sonder