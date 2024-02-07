What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, February 7
Teatime in Rhode Island: A guide to afternoon tea services and special tea events across the state; Winterfest Story Time at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House returns
🍵 Music is not the only cultural “British invasion” that has overtaken the country. For the past few years, there has been a revival in the adoration of period pieces set in the UK – from Downton Abbey and Bridgerton to Outlander – and with it has come renewed interest in the beloved mid-day meal: afternoon tea.
Whether you’re nibbling on scones with your grandmother, having a mother-daughter day out, “spilling tea” over tea with your friends, or having a cozy date with your partner, afternoon tea is a versatile affair. In this guide to all things tea in Rhode Island, discover the joys of tea, from fancy services and elevated dates to homey cuppas and special events.
WUN’s Ruthie Wood with the story→ Teatime in Rhode Island: A guide to afternoon tea services and special tea events across the state
🎨 The Aquidneck Land Trust has announced 24 student winners in the 2023 Aquidneck Land Trust Art & Writing Contest, held annually to promote the importance and value of the conservation of open spaces. See Who Won
📚 An annual tradition, Winterfest Story Time at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House, returns February 19-23 to celebrate the winter season. Read More
🍿 The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is bringing back one of the year's most popular movies, Barbie, for one night on Thursday. Read More
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Today: NNE wind 8 to 10 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm | 10 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:16 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:32 am & 11:12 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.
11 am to 5 pm: Wednesday Dining Specials at Newport Vineyards
1:30 pm: Wednesday Book Group at Newport Public Library
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy Of A Fall at 4 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 5:15 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Winterfest Story Time at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House returns
Families can listen to a winter-themed story, participate in craft projects, and view the historic carriages on display.
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in his Calgary debut as the Flames beat the listless Bruins 4-1
Andrei Kuzmenko scored in his Calgary debut, Nazem Kadri had three assists and the Flames beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Montgomery scores 30, Kortright adds double-double as Rhode Island downs George Washington 88-65
Zek Montgomery scored 30 points, Luis Kortright had a double-double and Rhode Island beat George Washington 88-65 on Tuesday night.
Teatime in Rhode Island: A guide to afternoon tea services and special tea events across the state
In this guide to all things tea in Rhode Island, discover the joys of tea, from fancy services and elevated dates to homey cuppas and special events.
Common Super Bowl prop bets in 5 charts
A prop bet is any wager that isn’t tied to the outcome of a game. Each NFL matchup usually features dozens of props by oddsmakers, but Super Bowl props number in the hundreds.
Aquidneck Land Trust announces Art & Writing contest winners
The Aquidneck Land Trust has announced 24 student winners in the 2023 Aquidneck Land Trust Art & Writing Contest, held annually to promote the importance and value of the conservation of open spaces.
Middletown Public Library to host free program on collecting nature for art and science
Middletown Public Library to Host Free Nature Collecting Program
Portsmouth Public Library to host kids’ activities during school break
Portsmouth Public Library Announces Children’s Activities During School Break
Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo working out deal to join Patriots’ coaching staff, AP source says
Former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is working out a deal to join the New England Patriots as a senior offensive assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce announces Conversations with Women of Distinction series
Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Conversations with Women of Distinction
Led Zeppelin 2 is coming to The JPT
LED ZEPPELIN 2: The Live Experience recreates the sights, sounds, and pure rock & roll euphoria of a prime Led Zeppelin concert.
The Jane Pickens Theater brings ‘Barbie’ back for one night only
This Thursday, The JPT will host a Barbie Pink Party featuring three specialty cocktails.
Best films turning 50 in 2024
Stacker looked at data on all movies turning 50 in 2024, meaning the films themselves were released theatrically in 1974 and encapsulated the exciting energy of ’70s cinema.
Lois Vaughan Trio to perform at St. Columba’s Chapel
St. Columba’s Concert Series to feature Lois Vaughan Trio
Newport Police arrest two Rhode Island men on stolen vehicle charges
Two men arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for stolen vehicle and weapons charges
Naples Daily News: Flo's Clam Shack, a favorite Food Network seafood joint, opens in Naples: What to know
RI General Assembly: Rep. McEntee’s outdoor dining bill passes House
SailWeb: America's Cup teams reveal new AC75 Launch Dates
Temporary Newsletter Break Scheduled
Dear valued readers and supporters,
I wanted to inform you that I'll be taking a short vacation from Wednesday, February 14th, through Wednesday, February 21st. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly.
However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Best regards,
Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp