🍵 Music is not the only cultural “British invasion” that has overtaken the country. For the past few years, there has been a revival in the adoration of period pieces set in the UK – from Downton Abbey and Bridgerton to Outlander – and with it has come renewed interest in the beloved mid-day meal: afternoon tea.

Whether you’re nibbling on scones with your grandmother, having a mother-daughter day out, “spilling tea” over tea with your friends, or having a cozy date with your partner, afternoon tea is a versatile affair. In this guide to all things tea in Rhode Island, discover the joys of tea, from fancy services and elevated dates to homey cuppas and special events.

WUN’s Ruthie Wood with the story→ Teatime in Rhode Island: A guide to afternoon tea services and special tea events across the state

🎨 The Aquidneck Land Trust has announced 24 student winners in the 2023 Aquidneck Land Trust Art & Writing Contest, held annually to promote the importance and value of the conservation of open spaces. See Who Won

📚 An annual tradition, Winterfest Story Time at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House, returns February 19-23 to celebrate the winter season. Read More

🍿 The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is bringing back one of the year's most popular movies, Barbie, for one night on Thursday. Read More

What's Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 8 to 10 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm | 10 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:16 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:32 am & 11:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy Of A Fall at 4 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Families can listen to a winter-themed story, participate in craft projects, and view the historic carriages on display.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored in his Calgary debut, Nazem Kadri had three assists and the Flames beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Zek Montgomery scored 30 points, Luis Kortright had a double-double and Rhode Island beat George Washington 88-65 on Tuesday night.

A prop bet is any wager that isn’t tied to the outcome of a game. Each NFL matchup usually features dozens of props by oddsmakers, but Super Bowl props number in the hundreds.

Two men arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for stolen vehicle and weapons charges

