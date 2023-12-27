Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

👉 More than two decades ago, with the dream of re-opening the historic Newport Opera House, a group of individuals began a sometimes-troubled journey to raise the funds needed to bring the more than 150-year-old building back to life as a significant performing arts center.

Some renovations have been done, with much more ahead, and a small portion of the money necessary to complete the project has been raised. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Newport Performing Arts Center – waiting for the “fat lady” to sing

💰 The Quonset Business Park had a busy year in 2023 with new construction projects continuing throughout the business park and the Port of Davisville. The business park grew by over 465,000 square feet in 2023 with a total investment of $361 million from private investors. Read More - Quonset Business Park thrives with $361 million investment

🏠 According to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Newport County saw 9 homes change hands right in time for the holidays. Tyler Bernadyn with more - What Sold? Recent Real Estate Sales in Newport County

🎉 Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do on this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in and around Newport, Rhode Island. I’ve got the New Year’s roundup here - What’s Up in Newport on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain after 5 pm. Patchy, dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. Rain, mainly after 8 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:49 am & 8:09 pm | Low tide at 12:28 am & 1:56 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.7 days, 100% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Family Friendly Funnies at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 1 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

