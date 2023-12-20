What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, December 20
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
📺 Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 3 pm. Watch
🎄 What's Up Newp and The JPT Present our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow night (Thursday)! Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we're doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year!
Your ticket includes an awesome pre-film concert by David Tessier's All Star Stars (both nights) that will jingle all the bells off with their holiday-rock setlist! Live music 6:15-7:15, to be followed by the film at 7:30. As Cousin Eddy says, it's gonna be a beaut! Enjoy complimentary Christmas cookies with admission! Tickets & More Info
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low of around 30. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Small Craft Advisory in effect from Dec. 20, 4:00 PM until Dec. 21, 7:00 PM
Today: N wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:29 am & 1:52 pm | Low tide at 8:01 am & 7:53 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.6 days, 52% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
9 am: Coffee with the Captain at Oliver Hazard Perry
3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Greening of the Church at Emmanuel Church
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:30 pm: Queer Connections: An Improv Experience with Cathleen Carr at Newport Pride Center
7:30 pm: What’sUpNewp and The JPT present National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party at The JPT Film & Event Center
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 2:30 pm, National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 4 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 7 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST
Watch: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Coming up at 3 pm on Wednesday, December 20
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to discover the most desired Christmas gifts across America for this year.
Stephen Curry scores 33 points, rallies Warriors past Celtics 132-126 in overtime
Stephen Curry let fly a high-arcing 3-pointer just like those he practices time and again during his extensive pre-game routine, and swished it through the net right in front of his wild, celebratory Warriors teammates on the bench.
Kim English, like Ed Cooley before him, sends No. 6 Marquette to a loss in Providence
Kim English, like Ed Cooley before him, sent Shaka Smart and No. 6 Marquette home from Providence with a loss.
Kirill Kaprizov’s second of game in OT lifts Wild to 4-3 win over Bruins
Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game with 2:06 left to play in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
BankNewport awards $115,000 in grants to 31 Rhode Island charities
BankNewport awards more than $115,000 in grants to 31 local charities
The Sailing Museum And The National Sailing Hall Of Fame: Celebrating a successful year
The Sailing Museum, home of the National Sailing Hall of Fame, is celebrating the end of a successful year – the first full year in its new space, the historic Armory Building in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island.
Food bank volunteer opportunities near Providence
It can be difficult to know where to go if you want to help, as many do during the holiday season in particular. To help guide you, Stacker compiled a list of food bank volunteer opportunities near Providence using data from VolunteerMatch.
How much “Twelve Days of Christmas” costs in every state
This year, the national average cost of all gifts listed in the “Twelve Days of Christmas” is $31,243.
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
Just days before the Christmas holiday, people across the northeastern U.S. were mopping up Tuesday after a major storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds from Pennsylvania to Maine, killing at least five people.
Aquidneck Island communities seek residents’ input on internet connectivity
Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth seek residents’ input on internet connectivity
$30K grant to support tractor shed at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
AgInnovation Farm receives grant for tractor shed
Newport Classical will present Pianist Eric Lu on Jan. 26
Newport Classical presents “poet of the keyboard” Eric Lu in next Chamber Series Concert
Business Recovery Center opens in East Providence as part of Washington Bridge response
In addition to SBA disaster specialists being on-site, businesses needing further assistance can meet with the local SBA Resource Partners: the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center, SCORE Rhode Island, and the Center for Women & Enterprise.
RI Hospitality Association & Salve Regina University unveil results of student-developed post-COVID-19 economic impact report
Study reveals that Rhode Island’s hospitality and tourism industries show resilience post COVID-19
Obituary: Terrence “Terry” Finn
December 13, 2023.
RIPTA to run on a Sunday/Holiday Service Schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
All RIPTA Offices Will Be Closed on Monday, December 25, 2023 and Monday, January 1, 2024
Caleb Porter hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution
Caleb Porter was hired as coach of the New England Revolution on Tuesday after leading Portland and Columbus to Major League Soccer titles.
$5.9 million in federal funds awarded to Rhode Island communities
Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth are among 14 Rhode Island communities to receive $5.9 million in federal housing, community development grants
Two arrested in Newport on Monday
Newport Police arrest two on drug, other charges
Shop Local! Last-minute gift ideas in and around Newport for 2023
Check out these local businesses to finish off your holiday shopping
Newport Restaurant Group to open Celeste in Narragansett in early 2024
