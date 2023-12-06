Today is Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The U.S. Navy, on behalf of NOAA, on Tuesday, December 5 awarded $146,778,932 to Skanska USA, from New York, to design and build a new NOAA facility on Naval Station Newport. This facility will eventually be the new home of NOAA’s Marine Operations Center – Atlantic. Read More

A new report reveals the top ten counties across the U.S. that saw the biggest annual increases in second home transactions and the largest year-over-year appreciation for homes priced above one million dollars. Newport County tops the list. Read More

Raul Malo, the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs, is coming to The JPT in March. Read More

The Newport Police will be hosting a holiday toy drive on December 9 from 10 am to 2 pm at Walmart. “We are looking for toys from the ages of 2 to 16. All the toys donated will go to the Salvation Army on Memorial Blvd. That location is serving hundreds of local families that are in need of toys for the holiday season,” Newport Police Department shares on Facebook.

Salve Regina University celebrated its annual Christmas tree lighting and luminaria display on Monday night. One thousand paper lanterns illuminated McAuley Circle and Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, each light shining in honor of loved ones within the Salve Regina community. See Photo Gallery

Credit: Salve Regina University

