What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, August 14
Transgender rights and book banning dominate the public forum portion of Newport School Committee meeting; Newport School Committee works through diverse agenda during marathon meeting; and more.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 14 - the 227th day of the year; 139 days remain in 2024.
🇺🇸 On this day in 1945, Japan surrendered to the United States, effectively ending World War II. In 1948, Rhode Island established Victory Day as a state holiday to commemorate the war's end; it's the only remaining state to do so.
🏫 The Newport School Committee met Tuesday night, addressing various topics and agenda items. Our Meeting Recap
📚 Last night's public forum portion of Newport’s School Committee meeting drew a large crowd as supporters and opponents of current LGBTQ+ student policies voiced their opinions. The debate centered around transgender rights, book banning, and potential legal challenges. Read More
🗳️ In just about a month, Rhode Islanders will go to the polls in a statewide primary election that will determine who will be running for U.S. Senate from both parties in the November general election, along with deciding general election candidates in several legislative districts. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story. Read More
👉 Newport City Council returns to City Hall for a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm this evening. Among the items on the agenda are a resolution that would overhaul Newport’s Resident Parking Program and a resolution on transportation and parking policies for large events.
📜 The 77th annual reading of the George Washington Letter will be held in Touro Synagogue at 1 pm on Sunday, August 18. This year’s reader of the Washington Letter is Sharon Handler Loeb, Advocate for Religious Freedom & Democracy, with her husband, Ambassador John L. Loeb, Jr. While attendance at the event is by reservation only, the event will be livestreamed on Touro Synagogue’s Facebook Page.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Crawford carries perfect game into 6th inning, Wong hits 3-run HR as Red Sox beat Rangers 9-4
Kutter Crawford carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and Connor Wong highlighted a 12-hit attack with a three-run homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Game of inches: Lobster fishermen say tiny change in legal sizes could disrupt imperiled industry
Lobster fishing is a game of inches, and the number of inches is about to change. Fishing regulators are instituting a new rule that lobster fishermen must abide by stricter minimum sizes for crustaceans they harvest.
Safe Harbor Race Weekend: Claiming victory, enjoying the experience
From 30 knots to zero knots and everything in between, winds at the 4th Annual Safe Harbor Race Weekend kept hundreds of sailors constantly on their toes as they worked through a four-race series that yielded nine champions in as many classes.
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty is coming to The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 16.
Ground broke on new DCYF Female Adolescent Facility in Exeter
The 16-bed facility will provide a new Rhode Island-based option to address the behavioral health needs of female youth ages 13 to 18.
Christian Barmore watches joint practice between Pats and Eagles as he recovers from blood clots
Two weeks after getting diagnosed with blood clots, Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was a spectator for Tuesday’s joint practice between New England and the Philadelphia Eagles.
What’s Up Interview: Malcolm Bruce, of Sons of Cream, playing the Greenwich Odeum Sunday, August 18
Band includes sons of rock legends Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker playing Cream classics
Livingston Taylor returns to Newport, will perform at The JPT on December 20
Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, August 16
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at the 14 home sales across Newport County last week (August 5 - 9)
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:53 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 13 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:04 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 8:39 am & 10:29 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 63% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 2 pm: In Conversation: Lesley Dill and Joan Hall with Jamestown Arts Center
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Free Wednesday Nature Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5:15 pm to 7:30 pm: 29th Annual Steakout at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
6 pm: Outdoor Concert: Bar Fly at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Free Summer Concert Series at Ragged Island Brewing Company
7:30 pm: Sideways with a wine tasting at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story at 4:30 pm, Sideways with a wine tasting at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music at Torpedo Bar & Lounge from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Dim Lights from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm
Rusty’s Bar & Grille: Karaoke from 5 pm to 10 pm
Sardella’s: Ida Zecco at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Tick Task Force at 5 pm
Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 4:30 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 12 – 18
On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
KPBS: SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Newport, Rhode Island
WJAR: 41st Black ships Festival takes place this weekend in Newport & Bristol, R.I.
WJAR: Location of Walz Newport fundraiser Thursday yet to be finalized
WPRI Tim Walz begins first solo campaign trip, with stop in Newport on Thursday