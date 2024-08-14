Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 14 - the 227th day of the year; 139 days remain in 2024.

🇺🇸 On this day in 1945, Japan surrendered to the United States, effectively ending World War II. In 1948, Rhode Island established Victory Day as a state holiday to commemorate the war's end; it's the only remaining state to do so.

🏫 The Newport School Committee met Tuesday night, addressing various topics and agenda items. Our Meeting Recap

📚 Last night's public forum portion of Newport’s School Committee meeting drew a large crowd as supporters and opponents of current LGBTQ+ student policies voiced their opinions. The debate centered around transgender rights, book banning, and potential legal challenges. Read More

🗳️ In just about a month, Rhode Islanders will go to the polls in a statewide primary election that will determine who will be running for U.S. Senate from both parties in the November general election, along with deciding general election candidates in several legislative districts. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story. Read More

👉 Newport City Council returns to City Hall for a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm this evening. Among the items on the agenda are a resolution that would overhaul Newport’s Resident Parking Program and a resolution on transportation and parking policies for large events.

📜 The 77th annual reading of the George Washington Letter will be held in Touro Synagogue at 1 pm on Sunday, August 18. This year’s reader of the Washington Letter is Sharon Handler Loeb, Advocate for Religious Freedom & Democracy, with her husband, Ambassador John L. Loeb, Jr. While attendance at the event is by reservation only, the event will be livestreamed on Touro Synagogue’s Facebook Page.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Residents express strong opinions on LGBTQ+ student policies, with some threatening legal action against the district

Public comments on LGBTQ+ policies and book banning dominate discussion; committee also approves new contracts and educational initiatives

Kutter Crawford carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and Connor Wong highlighted a 12-hit attack with a three-run homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Lobster fishing is a game of inches, and the number of inches is about to change. Fishing regulators are instituting a new rule that lobster fishermen must abide by stricter minimum sizes for crustaceans they harvest.

From 30 knots to zero knots and everything in between, winds at the 4th Annual Safe Harbor Race Weekend kept hundreds of sailors constantly on their toes as they worked through a four-race series that yielded nine champions in as many classes.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 16.

The 16-bed facility will provide a new Rhode Island-based option to address the behavioral health needs of female youth ages 13 to 18.

Two weeks after getting diagnosed with blood clots, Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was a spectator for Tuesday’s joint practice between New England and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Band includes sons of rock legends Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker playing Cream classics

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, August 16

Read More Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

Recent Local Obituaries

Laura Hull

Raymond J. Labbe

Claire Bowerman

See More Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:53 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 13 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:04 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 8:39 am & 10:29 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 63% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 12 – 18

On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

KPBS: SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Newport, Rhode Island

WJAR: 41st Black ships Festival takes place this weekend in Newport & Bristol, R.I.

WJAR: Location of Walz Newport fundraiser Thursday yet to be finalized

WPRI Tim Walz begins first solo campaign trip, with stop in Newport on Thursday