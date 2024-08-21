Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 21, the 234th day of the year; 132 days remain in 2024.

🏡 Last night, Newport in Bloom hosted its Annual Garden Competition Awards Ceremony at the historic International Tennis Hall of Fame. This year’s competition saw an overwhelming response, with 131 entries from across the city. Read More

🇺🇸 Rhode Island announced its votes for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee during Tuesday night’s roll call of states at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Read More

🆕 The historic Newport Navy sex scandal of 1919 resurfaces this September and October in an immersive musical documentary experience at The Great Friends Meeting House. WUN’s Ruthie Woods caught up with the co-creators and has the story. Read More

🎶 The annual Rhode Island Folk Festival returns to Crescent Park in East Providence this Sunday, August 25. This year’s headliners include folk legend Tom Rush and Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Michelle Malone, with whom WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke recently. Read The Story & Interview

🗳️ Early voting for the September Primary begins today and runs through September 9. The big Primary in Newport is in Ward 1, where Hugh J. Deascents Jr., Charles F. Pattavina, and Ellen M. Pinnock face off to represent the Ward on Newport City Council. Eligible voters can find their early voting location online and view sample ballots at vote.ri.gov.

Jarren Duran went 4 for 4, capped by a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Joe Shekarchi, speaker of the Rhode Island House, delivered the state’s vote count.

One-year-old pit bull with a zest for life available for adoption in Middletown

Funds to support Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice’s Maternal Child Health program

Diossa to host meetings in town hall events in Newport, Bristol, Lincoln, and Cranston.

Emanuel Ax brings his “youthful brio, incisive rhythm, bountiful imagination, [and] delicacy” (The New York Times) to downtown Newport for a memorable evening of music. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale on Friday, August 23.

JetBlue, Breeze Airways, and Southwest Airlines expand service to popular vacation spots

Annual festival returns to Crescent Park in Riverside this weekend

“Scandalous Conduct,” a documentary musical that promises to showcase the drama, absurdity, and all the many twists and turns this century-old scandal, premieres at The Great Friends Meeting House on September 12

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:35 pm | 13 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:35 am & 9:58 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.1 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

On tap this week and weekend: Salute to Summer, Bike Newport 10-Spot Ride, Al Stewart live at The JPT, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening, and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

