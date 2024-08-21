What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, August 21
Newport in Bloom recognizes outstanding local gardeners at annual award ceremony
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 21, the 234th day of the year; 132 days remain in 2024.
🏡 Last night, Newport in Bloom hosted its Annual Garden Competition Awards Ceremony at the historic International Tennis Hall of Fame. This year’s competition saw an overwhelming response, with 131 entries from across the city. Read More
🇺🇸 Rhode Island announced its votes for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee during Tuesday night’s roll call of states at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Read More
🆕 The historic Newport Navy sex scandal of 1919 resurfaces this September and October in an immersive musical documentary experience at The Great Friends Meeting House. WUN’s Ruthie Woods caught up with the co-creators and has the story. Read More
🎶 The annual Rhode Island Folk Festival returns to Crescent Park in East Providence this Sunday, August 25. This year’s headliners include folk legend Tom Rush and Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Michelle Malone, with whom WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke recently. Read The Story & Interview
🗳️ Early voting for the September Primary begins today and runs through September 9. The big Primary in Newport is in Ward 1, where Hugh J. Deascents Jr., Charles F. Pattavina, and Ellen M. Pinnock face off to represent the Ward on Newport City Council. Eligible voters can find their early voting location online and view sample ballots at vote.ri.gov.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
See who won top awards!
Duran goes 4 for 4 with tiebreaking homer in 8th to lift Red Sox over Astros 6-5
Jarren Duran went 4 for 4, capped by a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Rhode Island casts votes for Harris at the Democratic National Convention
Joe Shekarchi, speaker of the Rhode Island House, delivered the state’s vote count.
Potter League seeks a loving home for a playful Duchess
One-year-old pit bull with a zest for life available for adoption in Middletown
Newport Polo Charity Ball raises more than $50,000
Funds to support Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice’s Maternal Child Health program
Treasurer Diossa to host town hall meeting in Newport for members of state retirement system
Diossa to host meetings in town hall events in Newport, Bristol, Lincoln, and Cranston.
Newport Classical will present Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax on October 8
Emanuel Ax brings his “youthful brio, incisive rhythm, bountiful imagination, [and] delicacy” (The New York Times) to downtown Newport for a memorable evening of music. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale on Friday, August 23.
Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport now offers travelers a selection of ten nonstop Florida destinations
JetBlue, Breeze Airways, and Southwest Airlines expand service to popular vacation spots
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Michelle Malone, playing Rhode Island Folk Festival Sunday, August 25
Annual festival returns to Crescent Park in Riverside this weekend
The historic Newport Navy sex scandal of 1919 resurfaces in an immersive musical documentary experience
“Scandalous Conduct,” a documentary musical that promises to showcase the drama, absurdity, and all the many twists and turns this century-old scandal, premieres at The Great Friends Meeting House on September 12
Newport Police seeking public assistance identifying individual involved in an incident at Newport City Hall
Middletown purchases Hoogendoorn Nurseries site for $5.4 million
What Sold: A look at the 16 home sales across Newport County last week (Aug. 12 - 16)
Rhode Island casts votes for Harris at the Democratic National Convention
Newport Historical Society to create a center for Black history
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:35 pm | 13 hours and 34 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:35 am & 9:58 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:21 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.1 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Back To School Bingo at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
6 pm: FREE Summer Concert Series 2024 – Down City at Ragged Island Brewing Company
6 pm to 8 pm: Music At The Fort featuring Those Guys at Fort Adams Trust
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Fly Me To The Moon at 4:30 pm, Widow Clicquot at 7:30 pm
Landing: The Naticks from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Triple Headliner Comedy Show from 8 pm to 9:30 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music at Torpedo Bar & Lounge from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Birdstick from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Down City from 6 pm to 9 pm
Rusty’s Bar & Grille: Karaoke from 5 pm to 10 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Police Pension Committee at 8:30 am, Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 4 pm
Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 5 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: Aug. 19 – 25
On tap this week and weekend: Salute to Summer, Bike Newport 10-Spot Ride, Al Stewart live at The JPT, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening, and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.
