🚨 A 52-year-old Newport resident died after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Broadway at Bedlow Avenue. The fatal accident occurred at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Monday. Read More
🚨 Thirty-five homes changed hands last week across Newport County. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold.
🎷 A couple of folks have asked us to share links to our full Newport Jazz Festival coverage; here it is;
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Jazz is alive, well, and thriving – Day 3 recap and photos
Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival
From Weekly Gig to Newport Jazz: Sunday Jazz’s remarkable journey
What’s Up Interview: Trumpeter Riley Mulherkar talks about Newport
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Classic jazz and new beats – Day 2 recap and photosexperience and debut album
Bike Newport founder highlights growth in Newport Folk & Jazz Festival cycling
Newport’s Drift Cafe rides wave of success into Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals
New protected Bike Lane improves safety during Newport Folk Festival
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: This is not your grandfather’s festival – Day 1 recap and photos
Newport Folk & Jazz Festival’s Family Tent evolves with local nonprofit partnerships
⚾ The Newport Gulls begin the NECBL Championship Series this evening against the Sanford Mainers at Cardines Field—first pitch at 6:35 pm. Game 2 will be at Goodall Park tomorrow night, and Game 3 (if necessary) will occur at Cardines Field on Friday night.
🌎 Newport’s Energy & Environment Commission will host a forum on Thursday to discuss the effects of climate change and offshore wind on fisheries and ocean ecosystems. Read More
🎸 Jesse Cook, a renowned Nuevo Flamenco guitarist, is set to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport on November 17. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Read More
Artists explore new frontiers in PIVOT Exhibition at Jamestown Arts Center
Lesley Dill and Joan Hall to Discuss Transformative Shifts in Virtual Conversation at Jamestown Arts Center
Dominic Smith scores go-ahead run on wild pitch, helps Red Sox beat Royals 6-5
Dominic Smith scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning on a call that was overturned on a challenge, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Sea turtles strandings have increased dramatically. Congress might create a fund to bail them out
Sea turtle strandings have ticked up at an alarming rate in New England, but now the reptiles are close to receiving a lifeline from Congress to help them stay in the water.
Newport to host Climate Change and Offshore Wind Forum
Experts to discuss potential impacts on fisheries and ocean ecosystems
Playful and energetic, Zephyr is ready for a fur-ever home
4-year-old mixed-breed loves to play with dogs of her size
Authorities arrest man accused of threatening mass casualty event at Army-Navy football game
A man accused of threatening a “mass casualty event” at a college football game last year is in federal custody in Arizona and awaiting extradition to Rhode Island, according to authorities.
Naval War College launches new course on modern warfare
College introduces “Perspectives on Modern War” to address current global security challenges
Letter: What will it take to keep Newporters safe?
By Steph Smyth, a Newport resident and candidate for Newport City Council
Jesse Cook to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center
Acclaimed Nuevo Flamenco guitarist brings his multi-platinum talent to Newport, RI on November 17
Gerald Dickens will bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ to life at Historic Park Theatre
One-man show featuring 26 characters from great-great-grandfather’s classic tale comes to Rhode Island venue on December 2
What Sold: A look at 35 home sales across Newport County (July 29 - August 2)
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Jazz is alive, well, and thriving – Day 3 recap and photos
Middletown’s DeBlois Gallery celebrated 40 years: Fortyssimo
What’s in Season: Sweet corn and tomatoes from Fales Farm are classic end-of-summer staples
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 10 am. High near 70. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: There is a slight chance of rain after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 11 to 13 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of rain between 1 am and 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:46 am | Sunset: 7:55 pm | 14 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:34 am & 10:46 pm | Low tide at 3:49 am & 3:54 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.3 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
8 am: Coffee & Cleanup at Third Beach
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: The Lost Library Book Party at Newport Public Library
4 pm: National Lighthouse Day Celebration at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
4 pm to 6 pm: Alison Espach in Conversation with Beatriz Williams Cocktail Reception at OceanCliff
5 pm to 6 pm: Landscaping for Things with Wings at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult/Teen Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: NECBL Championship – Newport Gulls versus Sanford Mainers at Cardines Field
7 pm: Free Summer Concert Series at Ragged Island Brewing Company
7 pm: Lights! Camera! Laughter! at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Fly Me To The Moon at 4:30 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Salty from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: DMB Project from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Technical Review Committee at 1 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Boston.com: Book Club’s August read is ‘The Wedding People’ by Alison Espach
East Bay RI: Portsmouth seeks lower costs on statewide school transportation
Stars & Stripes: Ease into imaginary affluence with a trip to The Breakers in Rhode Island
WLNE: Newport residents note safety concerns in area of deadly crash
WPRI: Weigh in on the future of transportation in Rhode Island