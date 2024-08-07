Good Morning!

🚨 A 52-year-old Newport resident died after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Broadway at Bedlow Avenue. The fatal accident occurred at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Monday. Read More

🚨 Thirty-five homes changed hands last week across Newport County. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold.

🎷 A couple of folks have asked us to share links to our full Newport Jazz Festival coverage; here it is;

⚾ The Newport Gulls begin the NECBL Championship Series this evening against the Sanford Mainers at Cardines Field—first pitch at 6:35 pm. Game 2 will be at Goodall Park tomorrow night, and Game 3 (if necessary) will occur at Cardines Field on Friday night.

🌎 Newport’s Energy & Environment Commission will host a forum on Thursday to discuss the effects of climate change and offshore wind on fisheries and ocean ecosystems. Read More

🎸 Jesse Cook, a renowned Nuevo Flamenco guitarist, is set to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport on November 17. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Read More

Lesley Dill and Joan Hall to Discuss Transformative Shifts in Virtual Conversation at Jamestown Arts Center

Dominic Smith scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning on a call that was overturned on a challenge, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Sea turtle strandings have ticked up at an alarming rate in New England, but now the reptiles are close to receiving a lifeline from Congress to help them stay in the water.

Experts to discuss potential impacts on fisheries and ocean ecosystems

4-year-old mixed-breed loves to play with dogs of her size

A man accused of threatening a “mass casualty event” at a college football game last year is in federal custody in Arizona and awaiting extradition to Rhode Island, according to authorities.

College introduces “Perspectives on Modern War” to address current global security challenges

By Steph Smyth, a Newport resident and candidate for Newport City Council

Acclaimed Nuevo Flamenco guitarist brings his multi-platinum talent to Newport, RI on November 17

One-man show featuring 26 characters from great-great-grandfather’s classic tale comes to Rhode Island venue on December 2

Weather

Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 10 am. High near 70. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of rain after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: NE wind 11 to 13 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of rain between 1 am and 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:46 am | Sunset: 7:55 pm | 14 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:34 am & 10:46 pm | Low tide at 3:49 am & 3:54 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.3 days, 6% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

