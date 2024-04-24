Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

🎭 “Company” is the final show of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s 2023-2024 season and runs through Sunday, April 28. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell recently caught the show and said it “is worth seeing.” Read his review.

🦞 Cousins Maine Lobster, the Shark Tank phenom known for serving up wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, and delicious whoopie pies, is celebrating its 12th anniversary with the opening of its 65th unit in the Rhode Island market with a Grand Opening at Greenvale Vineyards on Saturday.

👏 Middletown School Committee on Monday selected William Niemeyer, the current principal of Gaudet Middle School, as its new superintendent. Read More

👉 Speaking of superintendents, Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s school superintendent, will join What’sUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one conversation on Friday at 1:30 pm. You can watch the conversation live or anytime afterward on our website. What questions do you have for the superintendent? Comment below.

Leave a comment

🗓️ It will be a busy night tonight for Newport City Council;

They will host a public workshop on “Easton’s Beach Matters” at 4:30 pm in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.

At 6:30 pm, they will host a Regular Council Meeting. Docket

Also, at 6:30 pm or immediately following the regular council meeting on Wednesday, they will vote to meet in Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of the two candidates remaining after interviews and the selection of one for the City Manager Position.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Freeze Watch in effect from April 25, 2:00 AM until April 25, 9:00 AM

Today: There is a chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 32. The wind will be north at 11 to 15 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 9 to 11 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of rain, with thunderstorms, is also possible after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: A NW wind 10 to 13 kt will become N after midnight. There is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:50 am | Sunset: 7:35 pm | 13 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:48 am & 9:02 pm | Low tide at 2:26 am & 2:12 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.9 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: One Life at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

“Company” is the final show of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s 2023-2024 season, and runs through Sunday, April 28.

The Biden administration is preparing to announce plans for a new five-year schedule to lease federal offshore tracts for wind energy production, with up to a dozen lease sales anticipated beginning this year and continuing through 2028.

José Ramírez homered in the eighth inning, Tyler Freeman and Bryan Rocchio had RBIs in the seventh when Cleveland finally got to Boston’s Tanner Houck and the Guardians kept up the best start in their 124-year history with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Rhode Island families flock to charter schools, with 30,000 applying for 2,500 seats

Peter Wolf to perform at New England venues during memoir tour

Middletown School Committee selects William Niemeyer as new superintendent

Nike apparel autographed by the 2024 Australian Open women’s and men’s singles champions is now on display in the museum

Newport Police Department reported no arrests from Monday, April 22, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Grand opening celebration will take place at Greenvale vineyards on April 27

Elizabeth Howlett (formerly Roberts) assumes leadership role

Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, Larkin Poe and Drive-By Truckers to headline August 30-September 1 festival.

DOD seeks input on modernizing maintenance and sustainment initiatives at upcoming event

People’s Credit Union supports North Kingstown Food Pantry with $1,000 donation

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

East Bay RI: Vicious dog hearing set for May 3 in Portsmouth

Federal Maritime Commission: Chairman Maffei Speaks at CONECT Conference in Newport, RI - Federal Maritime Commission

RI Attorney General: Attorney General Neronha approves merger of Rhode Island PBS – The Public’s Radio