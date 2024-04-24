What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, April 24
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
🎭 “Company” is the final show of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s 2023-2024 season and runs through Sunday, April 28. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell recently caught the show and said it “is worth seeing.” Read his review.
🦞 Cousins Maine Lobster, the Shark Tank phenom known for serving up wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, and delicious whoopie pies, is celebrating its 12th anniversary with the opening of its 65th unit in the Rhode Island market with a Grand Opening at Greenvale Vineyards on Saturday.
👏 Middletown School Committee on Monday selected William Niemeyer, the current principal of Gaudet Middle School, as its new superintendent. Read More
👉 Speaking of superintendents, Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s school superintendent, will join What’sUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one conversation on Friday at 1:30 pm. You can watch the conversation live or anytime afterward on our website. What questions do you have for the superintendent? Comment below.
🗓️ It will be a busy night tonight for Newport City Council;
They will host a public workshop on “Easton’s Beach Matters” at 4:30 pm in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.
At 6:30 pm, they will host a Regular Council Meeting. Docket
Also, at 6:30 pm or immediately following the regular council meeting on Wednesday, they will vote to meet in Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of the two candidates remaining after interviews and the selection of one for the City Manager Position.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Freeze Watch in effect from April 25, 2:00 AM until April 25, 9:00 AM
Today: There is a chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 32. The wind will be north at 11 to 15 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 9 to 11 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of rain, with thunderstorms, is also possible after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: A NW wind 10 to 13 kt will become N after midnight. There is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:50 am | Sunset: 7:35 pm | 13 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:48 am & 9:02 pm | Low tide at 2:26 am & 2:12 pm.
Moon: Full Moon. 14.9 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
Aquidneck Island Earth Week across Aquidneck Island
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Choose Your Own Adventure Nature Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 8 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: One Life at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am
Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am, School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: City Council at 4:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 1 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Casting Off to The Homeport: Crew, family, & friends of the USS Yosemite return to Newport April 24 – 27
Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church on April 26
Four to be inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame on April 28
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Present Spring Concert on April 28
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Theatre Review: ‘Company’ at PPAC is worth seeing
“Company” is the final show of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s 2023-2024 season, and runs through Sunday, April 28.
Biden administration is announcing plans for up to 12 lease sales for offshore wind energy
The Biden administration is preparing to announce plans for a new five-year schedule to lease federal offshore tracts for wind energy production, with up to a dozen lease sales anticipated beginning this year and continuing through 2028.
José Ramírez homers as Guardians continue best start in franchise history with 4-1 win over Red Sox
José Ramírez homered in the eighth inning, Tyler Freeman and Bryan Rocchio had RBIs in the seventh when Cleveland finally got to Boston’s Tanner Houck and the Guardians kept up the best start in their 124-year history with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Rhode Island Charter School Demand Surges: 27% increase in applications
Rhode Island families flock to charter schools, with 30,000 applying for 2,500 seats
Peter Wolf brings acoustic tour To New England this July
Peter Wolf to perform at New England venues during memoir tour
Middletown School Committee names new superintendent
Middletown School Committee selects William Niemeyer as new superintendent
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner donate match-worn Australian Open apparel to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Nike apparel autographed by the 2024 Australian Open women’s and men’s singles champions is now on display in the museum
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 22 – 23
Newport Police Department reported no arrests from Monday, April 22, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.
Cousins Maine Lobster expands into Rhode Island
Grand opening celebration will take place at Greenvale vineyards on April 27
AARP Rhode Island appoints new State President
Elizabeth Howlett (formerly Roberts) assumes leadership role
Rhythm and Roots announces 2024 lineup for Labor Day Weekend festival
Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, Larkin Poe and Drive-By Truckers to headline August 30-September 1 festival.
Providence to welcome meeting for technology innovators seeking DOD business
DOD seeks input on modernizing maintenance and sustainment initiatives at upcoming event
People’s Credit Union supports local food pantry with $1,000 donation
People’s Credit Union supports North Kingstown Food Pantry with $1,000 donation
Recent Local Obituaries
What Sold: A look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Navy officials recognized for torpedo, undersea warfare technology development
