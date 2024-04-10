🗓️ On this day in 1794, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry was born in Newport. A member of the Perry family naval dynasty and often called the ‘Father of the Steam Navy,’ Perry is best known for leading two expeditions to Japan in 1853 and 1854. Read More

🗓️ On this day in 1987, Rose Island Lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Read More

💸 Despite rapidly increasing house prices, inflation in New England remains among the lowest in the nation, at 2.1 percent compared to 3.2 percent nationally, according to the latest Economic Conditions Report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story.

🎺 The 2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup includes Andre 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Kamasi Washington, Elvis Costello, Samara Joy, and more – three-day passes are on sale now. Full Lineup & Details

⁉️ Now that a newly awarded federal grant will cover most of the cost to repair Newport’s Cliff Walk, borrowing $8 million in state bonds appears unnecessary. Rhode Island Current reports.

👎 On Tuesday, New England sports teams lost across the board: Bucks defeated the Celtics, the Orioles beat the Red Sox, and the Hurricanes beat the Bruins.

🎶 Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Natasha Bedingfield and singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly will perform in Newport this Friday at Salve Regina University’s Spring Concert. Read More

👉 The Middletown Town Council has an April 15 public hearing planned for residents and businesspeople to share their ideas about a proposed “diet” to East Main Road north of Wyatt Road. Read More

Weather

Today: Isolated showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: There will be areas of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain before 10 p.m., then areas of drizzle between 10 pm and 3 am, and then areas of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain after 3 am. There will be areas of fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low of around 46. The southeast wind will be 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from April 12, 2:00 am until April 12, 8:00 pm.

Today: SE wind 8 to 10 kt—isolated showers after 3 p.m. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Isolated showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of light rain between 8 pm and 9 pm, then areas of drizzle after 9 pm. Areas of fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:45 am & 10:08 pm | Low tide at 3:25 pm & 3:05 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.5 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 20 Days in Mariupol at 4 pm, Dear England from National Theatre Live at 6:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

