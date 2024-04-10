What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, April 10
Inflation in N.E. remains among lowest in the U.S.; 2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced; and more.
🗓️ On this day in 1794, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry was born in Newport. A member of the Perry family naval dynasty and often called the ‘Father of the Steam Navy,’ Perry is best known for leading two expeditions to Japan in 1853 and 1854. Read More
🗓️ On this day in 1987, Rose Island Lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Read More
💸 Despite rapidly increasing house prices, inflation in New England remains among the lowest in the nation, at 2.1 percent compared to 3.2 percent nationally, according to the latest Economic Conditions Report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story.
🎺 The 2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup includes Andre 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Kamasi Washington, Elvis Costello, Samara Joy, and more – three-day passes are on sale now. Full Lineup & Details
⁉️ Now that a newly awarded federal grant will cover most of the cost to repair Newport’s Cliff Walk, borrowing $8 million in state bonds appears unnecessary. Rhode Island Current reports.
👎 On Tuesday, New England sports teams lost across the board: Bucks defeated the Celtics, the Orioles beat the Red Sox, and the Hurricanes beat the Bruins.
🎶 Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Natasha Bedingfield and singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly will perform in Newport this Friday at Salve Regina University’s Spring Concert. Read More
👉 The Middletown Town Council has an April 15 public hearing planned for residents and businesspeople to share their ideas about a proposed “diet” to East Main Road north of Wyatt Road. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Isolated showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: There will be areas of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain before 10 p.m., then areas of drizzle between 10 pm and 3 am, and then areas of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain after 3 am. There will be areas of fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low of around 46. The southeast wind will be 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from April 12, 2:00 am until April 12, 8:00 pm.
Today: SE wind 8 to 10 kt—isolated showers after 3 p.m. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Isolated showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of light rain between 8 pm and 9 pm, then areas of drizzle after 9 pm. Areas of fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:45 am & 10:08 pm | Low tide at 3:25 pm & 3:05 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.5 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: April Homeschool Family Workshop at Newport Art Museum
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Food is Medicine Series at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: 20 Days in Mariupol at 4 pm, Dear England from National Theatre Live at 6:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 10 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
Jay Sullivan, author of ‘The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change’, will speak at the Redwood Library on April 10
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on April 10
Get the Measure of W. E. B. Du Bois at Preservation Society Lecture on April 11
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns April 12
Community invited to help clean up Fort Adams State Park at Sail Newport event
On This Day In History – April 10, 1987: Rose Island Lighthouse added to National Register of Historic Places
Constructed in 1870, Narragansett Bay’s iconic Rose Island Lighthouse was built on top of a bastion of Fort Hamilton. The fort, including the lighthouse, is preserved, maintained and operated by The Rose Island Lighthouse Foundation.
Inflation in N.E. remains among lowest in the U.S.
Despite rapidly increasing house prices, inflation in New England remains among the lowest in the nation, at 2.1 percent compared to 3.2 percent nationally, according to the latest Economic Conditions Report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
On This Day in RI History – April 10, 1794: Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry born
On April 10th, 1794, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry was born in Rhode Island. A member of the Perry family naval dynasty and often called the ‘Father of the Steam Navy,’ Perry is best known for leading two expeditions to Japan in 1853 and 1854.
Svechnikov dazzles with lacrosse-style goal, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1
Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring with a lacrosse-style goal and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Bucks withstand Antetokounmpo’s injury to beat Celtics 104-91. Teams combined for record-low 2 FTs
Giannis Antetokounmpo strained his left calf late Tuesday in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics, who became the first team in NBA history to not shoot a free throw on a night the teams combined for a record-low two attempts.
Fans welcome UConn’s repeat champs back to the ‘Basketball Capital of the World’
UConn’s men’s basketball team returned Tuesday night to the campus the school has branded the “Basketball Capital of the World.”
Middletown Town Council to host a public hearing on proposed East Main Road ‘road diet’
The Middletown Town Council has an April 15 public hearing planned for residents and businesspeople to share their ideas about a proposed “diet” to East Main Road north of Wyatt Road.
Colton Cowser has 4 RBIs, Corbin Burnes shuts down Boston’s bats as Orioles beat Red Sox 7-1
Colton Cowser drove in four runs, Corbin Burnes allowed two hits over seven innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Red Sox 7-1 on Tuesday in Boston’s home opener.
Sen. Ujifusa, Rep. Stewart bill would sunset Jobs Development Act
Tax credit mainly benefits two large corporations, fails to break even, cost $39.7 million in 2022
With federal money filling funding hole to repair Newport Cliff Walk, why bother with a state bond?
Now that a newly awarded federal grant will cover most of the cost to repair Newport’s Cliff Walk, borrowing $8 million in state bonds appears unnecessary.
2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced
Lineup includes Andre 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Kamasi Washington, Elvis Costello, Samara Joy and more – three day passes on sale now
Nearly $4M in grants available for resilience projects that protect coastal habitat shoreline access on public lands
The program provides financial assistance in the form of grants for adaptation and resilience projects that protect or enhance coastal or riverine habitats to address the impacts of climate change.
Jamestown Arts Center to host reading event featuring four acclaimed poets
Jamestown Arts Center to host reading event featuring Rhode Island Poet Laureate Tina Cane and three other acclaimed poets
Judy Collins will perform at The JPT on Aug. 10 & 11
Judy Collins makes return to Newport, Rhode Island.
Powerball ticket sold in Westerly wins $150,000, while Middletown woman claims $30,000 Instant ticket
Powerball Power Play ticket sold in Westerly wins $150,000; Middletown woman claims $30,000 Instant ticket
