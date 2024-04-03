Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Voters in Rhode Island and three other states weighed in Tuesday on their parties’ presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations. Biden and Trump won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin, adding to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer. Read More

Turnout for the Rhode Island Presidential Primary was just over 5% on Tuesday. Rhode Island Current with more on the turnout and results. Read More

The Quencher opens today at 95 Long Wharf (formerly Celtica). Brought to you by the folks behind Inked Restaurant Group (Diego’s, Wharf Southern Kitchen, Wharf Fish House), the restaurant promises Italian comfort food from scratch and fun cocktails.

401Gives has set a new bar as this year’s edition raised more money for Rhode Island nonprofits than ever. The Ocean State’s largest philanthropic effort for its nonprofit sector raised $3,758,175 million to benefit 597 organizations. A staggering 16,557 individual donors made 24,321 gifts. Read More

If you want a career change or a new beginning, don’t miss The Preservation Society of Newport County’s free job fair from 3 to 7 pm today inside the Preservation Society headquarters at 424 Bellevue Ave. Read More

Coastal Flood Watch in effect from April 4, 3:00 AM until April 4, 7:00 AM

High Wind Warning in effect from April 3, 4:00 PM until April 4, 5:00 AM

Today: Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Gale Warning in effect from April 3, 11:00 AM until April 4, 8:00 AM

Today: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon. Waves 2 to 3 ft, except 4 to 6 ft at the bay entrance. Rain. Vsby 1 nm or less this afternoon.

Tonight: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Waves around 3 ft, except 5 to 7 ft at the bay entrance. Rain. Vsby 1 nm or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nm after midnight.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 7:13 pm | 12 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:13 am & 3:49 pm | Low tide at 9:50 am & 9:33 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.1 days, 40% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Motive & The Cue from National Theatre Live at 1 pm, The Taste of Things at 4:30 pm, The Teachers’ Lounge at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

401Gives Raises More Money, Helps More R.I. Nonprofits than Ever

Abreu began the 11th on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Reese McGuire’s single and scampered home on Tyler O’Neill’s 5-4-3 double play against Mitch Spence (0-1).

Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin, adding to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.

Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, which has lost three straight. The skid follows a franchise-record 18-game point streak (16-0-2).

Uncommitted option grabs 15% of the vote in Democratic primary

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will hold public hearings on revised proposed service changes on Monday, April 8 in Providence and Monday, April 15 in West Warwick.

Tickets On Sale Friday!

A series of lectures on the African-heritage experience during America’s Gilded Age will begin Thursday, April 11, at Rosecliff, one of the most iconic mansions of the period.

Rhode Island Senate passes legislation to consider climate change and rising sea levels in economic development plans

Rhode Island lawmakers propose new law to improve mental health and substance abuse treatment coverage

Community invited to participate in Narragansett Bay cleanup event

Larry Lucchino, the hard-driving force behind baseball’s retro ballpark revolution and the transformation of the Boston Red Sox from cursed losers to World Series champions, has died. He was 78.

Niche ranks schools based on a variety of factors including academics, value for money, professors, campus, and diversity.

The Biden administration approved a new wind project off the Massachusetts coast Tuesday that is large enough it will provide more electricity than the state’s former coal-fired generating station.

Newport City Council will host a series of workshops on the FY 2025 Budget in April and May.

According to their Arrest Log for Monday, April 1, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Newport Police Department made one arrest on Monday, April 1.

