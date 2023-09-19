What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, September 19
A look at What's Up out there today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | Reading Time: 5 minutes
Good Morning,
🚧 Two weeks of lane closures are planned for the Pell Bridge beginning on Thursday. Details
🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at all of the real estate transactions that took place across Newport County last week. Read More
💰 The State Board of Elections is “forgiving” millions of dollars in fines previously levied against candidates filing late campaign finance reports, or not filing reports at all. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story. Read More
📰 Last month, police in Marion, Kan., (population 1,902), raided the community’s 154-year-old weekly newspaper, seizing computers, cell phones, and other material in what many deemed a violation of federal law protecting journalists. The uniformed intrusion was part of an unsettling coincidence. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein writes more on the topic in his latest column. Read More
🏫 Work to inform Middletown voters about a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school is shifting into high gear, according to the Town of Middletown. Read More
👏 Congratulations are in order this week for Newport's newly promoted Firefighters, who were officially sworn into their new ranks during a ceremony at Fire Department Headquarters last Friday.
The City of Newport shared on social media that the follower were promoted
Deputy Chief Christopher Mariotti (promoted from Capt.)
Capt. Aaron Buehler (promoted from Lt.)
Capt. Scott Williams (promoted from Lt.)
Lt. Evan Katz (promoted from Firefighter)
Lt. Carl Critz (promoted from Firefighter)
According to the City, Fire Chief Harp Donnelly IV led the ceremony, which also served as a formal welcome to the Fire Department's new Chaplin, Father Kevin Beesley from Saint John the Evangelist Church. City Council Vice Chair Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Interim City Manager Laura Sitrin, City Clerk Laura Swistak who administered the oaths of office, and Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy along with dozens of friends and family filled the station for the ceremony.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Rip Current Statement in effect from September 19, 05:16 AM EDT until September 19, 07:00 PM EDT
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from September 19, 10:00 AM EDT until September 19, 05:00 PM EDT
Today: W wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 6:48 pm | 12 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:05 am & 11:28 pm | Low tide at 4:05 am & 4:45 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 2 pm, Pretty In Pink with live music by Chage Ceglie & The Firehouse Band at 6:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Newport: Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:15 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 4:30 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 14 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
What Sold?: Real Estate Transactions in Newport County
Here are some notable recent real estate transactions that occurred last week in Newport County.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Cardiac
Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Red Sox rally to end 4-game skid with 4-2 win over Rangers, who get 2 All-Stars back in lineup
The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the playoff-chasing Rangers, who lost their fourth in a row even after getting two All-Star players back in their lineup Monday night.
Patriots are clear on their issues and will try to avoid the second 0-3 start of Belichick’s tenure
Their 24-17 loss to Miami dropped them to 0-2, their first such start since 2001 — Belichick’s second season in New England. The Patriots haven’t started 0-3 since Belichick’s first season, when they started 0-4.
Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on October 29
Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.
Obituary: Catherine Hattub Mesler
December 05, 1960 – September 14, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
These are the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the last 24 hours.
Newport woman, owner of Folk Vintage, to appear on 'The Bachelor'
Man shot by police dies following car chase in Rhode Island, teen daughter wounded
FURTHER READING
Listen: Nina Simone's iconic show at 1966 Newport Jazz Festival (KCRW)
Studio Showing of Works in Progress in Rhode Island at Newport Contemporary Ballet Studios 2023 (Broadway World)
Portsmouth Police charge man with DUI, cocaine possession (East Bay RI)