What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, September 26
On this day 40 years ago, Australia II wins the America’s Cup in Newport
Good Morning, Today is Tuesday, September 26 - Better Breakfast Day, National Chimichanga Day, National Family Day, and National Pancake Day.
⛵ It was on this day 40 years ago (September 26, 1983) that Australia II defeated Liberty in Newport to win the America’s Cup trophy that had been in the hands of the New York Yacht Club since the competition began in 1851.
🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold in Newport County last week.
🍁 Social media influencers take note: You won’t be able to snap that fall foliage selfie at a popular Vermont spot. The town has temporarily closed the road to nonresidents due to overcrowding and “poorly behaved tourists.”
⛳ Newport Mini Golf opens today at 40 Valley Road in Middletown. Their hours this week will be Tues-Thursday 3-9 pm, Friday 3-10 pm, Saturday 11 am-10 pm, and Sunday 11 am-9 pm.
🚲 Aquidneck Island is the place to be for family bike fun this Saturday!
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the MSC Luxury is scheduled to visit Newport today.
👉 Poll Results: 65% of you responded with “Not A Chance” on whether the Patriots will make the playoffs. I agree.
Weather
Today: A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 49. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of showers between 8am and 10am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind 7 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 6:36 pm | 11 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:31 am & 6:03 pm | Low tide at 11:20 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: Irish History Lecture: Forgotten Heroes of Ireland’s Great Hunger
6 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Carla Panciera – BARNFLOWER at Charter Books
7 pm: Pell Center | International Rule of Law and the War in Ukraine at Salve Regina University
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 3 pm, Personnel Board at 5 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Comic – Sour Grapes: School
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Family bike fun at two events on Aquidneck Island this Saturday
Aquidneck Island is the place to be for family bike fun this Saturday!
On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport
Australia II came from behind to prevail 4 races to 3 to win the America’s Cup, ending the longest winning streak in sporting history and ending U.S. domination of the racing series.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Concert Recap and Photos: Van Morrison as good as ever at the Providence Performing Arts Center
Largest cruise ship of the season sails into Newport as MSC Cruises launches Canada & New England itineraries
What Sold: Newport County Real Estate Market Update - Sept. 18 - 22
Newport welcomes season's largest cruise ship, anticipates local spending boost (WJAR)
Neighbors worry about Little Compton deer hunting impact (East Bay RI)
Dead shark washes ashore in Middletown (WPRI)