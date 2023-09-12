Hello! Today is Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

🔔 Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport on this day in 1953.

It is estimated that between 750 – 800 guests, including many notable individuals, attended the wedding at St. Mary’s Church on Spring Street and an additional 400 – 450 attended the reception at Hammersmith Farm.

In honor of the Kennedy’s 70th wedding anniversary, one can re-live that special day today at St. Mary’s Church when the church hosts the “Return to Camelot” commemorative presentation at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The 30-minute presentation will feature vintage film clips, a live performance of organ music and hymns from the wedding ceremony, and the “first dance” played at the reception at Hammersmith Farm, Jackie’s childhood summer home in Newport. Read More

👉 Join What’sUpNewp at The JPT this evening for a screening of the 1989 classic, Road House! The evening kicks off with live music by Los Duderinos at 6:30pm and the film begins at 7:30 pm. Rejects Beer Company will also be on hand for the fun. Tickets and More Info

🆕 Coming soon to 95 Broadway (formerly 7-Eleven), Market on Broadway. On its Instagram page, the story says that it will offer “fresh coffee, pantry items, baked goods, signature sandwiches, pizza and much much more!” They are currently hiring.

🧀 Milk & Honey is permanently closing their Portsmouth location on September 23.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:22 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:55 am & 7:19 pm | Low tide at 12:40 am & 12:16 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.7 days, 9% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 2 pm, Road House with live music by Los Duderinos at 6:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm

Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 2 pm, Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:15 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

