Good Tuesday Morning & Happy Halloween.

🎃 The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding Rhode Islanders about Halloween safety precautions. Read More

👉 Senator Jack Reed yesterday hosted the director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Crosby Kemper in Rhode Island. Reed and Kemper toured the Newport Historical Society’s Richard I. Burnham Resource Center to meet with librarians, curators, and researchers and to discuss local efforts to expand community engagement at libraries and museums across Rhode Island. Read More

🍽️ Newport and Bristol Counties will once again celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 17th annual Newport Restaurant Week, taking place November 3 – 12, 2023. Featuring ten days of culinary experiences, the event offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons and more from over 50 participating restaurants. Read More

🎬 What pairs perfectly with Newport Restaurant Week? Second helpings of The JPT’s popular Foodie Film Festival from last Fall! Just like the best sequels, The JPT has upped the ante and added live music, local collaborations, and a new slate of themed films and events to the menu. Read More

🍇 Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. with extended music to 6 p.m., Saturday, November 4. Festivities include tractor rides throughout the historic farm’s vineyards, a photo booth, tours of the new winery, plus an artisan market and food provided by Aquidneck Island Oyster Co., Bellevue Boards, Newport Chowder Co., and Rhode Rage Food Truck. Read More

🛍️ More than 80 of the city’s stores, restaurants, and businesses have banded together to launch ThamesGiving: a month-long celebration that will span every Thursday in November, except Thanksgiving Day. Read More

⏰ Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 6 to 11 kt becoming NNE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 6 to 9 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:15 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 10 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:11 am & 10:37 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 4:06 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: She Came To Me at 4:30 pm, The Exorcist 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Saints & Sinners Halloween Party at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at 8 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm

Happening This Week

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding Rhode Islanders about Halloween safety precautions.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

New England is bringing its six Super Bowl trophies. How about a yacht? Kansas City has that, not to mention the star quarterback and tight end.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston, which fell behind 2-0 in the first period and rallied despite finishing the game with four defenseman after Matt Grzelcyk was injured and McAvoy was sent off with a game misconduct.

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 33 as the Boston Celtics won their third straight to open the season, cruising past the Washington Wizards 126-107 on Monday night.

After a 31-17 loss to Miami, New England is still very much an enigma.

As the leading champion of public libraries in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senator Jack Reed today hosted the director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Crosby Kemper in Rhode Island.

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

The Brown Daily Herald: Campus haunts: The alleged ghosts that roam Brown’s campus

East Bay Times: Portsmouth blanks Cranston East in Homecoming game

WPRI: Gov. McKee fires staffer over remarks about Israel

WPRI: The best Halloween displays of 2023 in RI, Mass.

Want More What’sUpNewp?

Beginning Wednesday, November 1, the afternoon edition of our newsletter will become a What’sUpNewp Supporter-only edition.

Our coverage on WhatsUpNewp.com is always free to read, but changing trends in advertising, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, mean that we now depend upon reader support more than ever before.

Free subscribers will continue to receive our morning newsletter at 7 am on weekdays, while What’sUpNewp Supporters will receive our morning and afternoon newsletters (our 4 pm edition).

When you become a Supporter, you get our afternoon newsletter, you keep WhatsUpNewp.com paywall-free and available to everyone, you help us pay our contributors a fair value for their efforts – and quite simply, your support allows us to exist so that we can serve you, our readers.

Support What'sUpNewp