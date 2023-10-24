Today is Tuesday, October 24 - the 297th day of the year; 68 days remain in 2023.

🦶 Connect Greater Newport will be hosting its fourth annual Business Walk today from 8:30 am to 12 pm. The walk brings together business owners, elected officials, government representatives, and economic development organizations to gather feedback on Rhode Island’s business environment. Governor McKee is scheduled to participate in the walk.

🚰 The City of Newport has announced that its water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 29, 2023, and ending November 9, 2023.

🎃 The Preservation Society of Newport County’s 4th Annual Trick or Treat is happening this Friday at The Breakers!

🍽️ Castle Hill Inn is giving guest’s tastebuds the chance to “travel around the world” this fall and winter with the return of the Inn’s seasonal Supper Club Series.

📖 Charter Books and the Newport Historical Society will present Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff, author of The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams in conversation this evening with Brooke Barbier (author of King Hancock: The Radical Influence of a Moderate Founding Father).

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 5:51 pm | 10 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:10 am & 4:41 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 11:04 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.3 days, 70% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, Scream Halloween Party at 6:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Little Compton: Budget Committee at 5:30 pm

Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Overnight Water Main Flushing to Run Oct. 29th – Nov. 9TH

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

All are welcome to this free, live event!

By Paul M. Rodrigues, Middletown Town Council President

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The seat under Bill Belichick isn’t as warm as it seemed just a week ago. How long that remains the case is to be determined.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

