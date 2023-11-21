Good Tuesday Morning.

🏡 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold in Newport County last week → Newport County Real Estate Report: Homes that found new owners last week.

🦃 If you haven’t made those Thanksgiving reservations or orders, there may still be some time → Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport.

⛵ On Friday, Newport is sailing into the most wonderful time of the year with the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade → Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24.

🎅 Sprinkle your calendar in Red and Green – Santa Claus is coming to the Shops at Long Wharf Mall on Saturday → Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25.

👉 Naval Station Newport is seeking host families for OCS candidates for Thanksgiving. OCS candidates may be sponsored by active duty military, retired military and GS/NAF civilian employees with prior military service.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Gale Warning in effect from November 22, 4:00 AM until November 22, 1:00 PM

Today: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind 10 to 15 kt increasing to 16 to 21 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:49 am & 2:15 pm | Low tide at 7:57 am & 8:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 56% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 8:30 am

Middletown: School Building Committee at 4 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 2 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Nov. 18 – 25

Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport

West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Holiday Shop & Stroll Nov. 24 – 26

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24

Buy Nothing Coat Exchange returns to Rhode Island State House on Nov. 24

Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25

The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early

Open House: Sunday, November 26. 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Patrick Kennedy, son of Sen. Ted Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, remembers being a young state legislator in Rhode Island some 30 years ago and hearing encouraging words from the opposition leader at the time.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal with 4.8 seconds left in regulation and Brandon Hagel got the winner on a breakaway 1:19 into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins 5-4 on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum had 45 points, but missed a free throw with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game after getting fouled on a 3-point shot

Earl Timberlake’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Howard 67-61 on Monday night.

Meet your new best feline friend, Callie – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

November 25 Tree Lighting at Long Wharf Mall

Local, state and regional governmental agencies, as well as public schools, universities, and non-profit watershed, environmental or conservation organizations, and 501(c)3 non-profit organizations with the capacity to carry-out eligible projects such as urban neighborhood associations are eligible to apply for the grants.

Let’s take a glimpse at some of the remarkable properties that changed hands in Newport County over the past week

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 17 through 7 am on Monday, November 20, 2023.

