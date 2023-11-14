Good Tuesday Morning.

🇺🇸 New Democratic Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, was sworn into office Monday. Read More

🦃 It may seem like Halloween was just last week and Election Day was yesterday, but Thanksgiving is quickly approaching! Several restaurants in Newport County will be open and offering their take on Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 23. Where To Dine/Order From on Thanksgiving

🎶 German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, continues his new music series next month with another live concert. Like the previous two concerts, this performance will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th-century-style salon. Read More

🎻 On Saturday, Newport Live welcomes singer-songwriter/fiddler Phoebe Hunt, premiering her new solo album at the Newport Art Museum at 7 PM. Thanks to Newport Live, we are offering a pair of free tickets to the show. Read More

🚧 Utility work is continuing this week at the intersection of Thames and Dearborn Street in Newport, where new drinking water lines are being installed, according to the City of Newport. In addition to requiring temporary traffic restrictions, they’ll also be redirecting all truck traffic at Memorial Boulevard overnight tonight. The City is reminding everyone that all businesses will remain open and accessible while work is underway and we hope to be wrapped up by Thursday afternoon.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:51 am & 8:16 pm | Low tide at 12:55 am & 1:53 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.5 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library

6 pm: Unveiling Newport's Sculptors, 1850-1950 at Newport Public Library

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Killers of The Flower Moon at 3 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 2 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

