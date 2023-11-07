Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, November 7
Election Day is here. Here's a look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Tuesday Morning.
🗳️ Today is Election Day across Rhode Island. Find your polling place and see your sample ballot at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.
Rhode Island voters could make history Tuesday by electing the state's first Black representative to Congress or return the seat last held by Republicans in the 1990s to a GOP candidate.
While much of the attention on this Election Day will be on the first Congressional District race, it's more than a billion dollars in school-building proposals that are the focus of communities, from Lincoln to Middletown.
🛍️ More than 80 Newport stores, restaurants, and businesses have banded together to launch ThamesGiving: a month-long celebration that will span every Thursday. The fun kicks off on Thursday night. Read More
🎶 An all-star cast of musicians are playing a special concert for a great cause at Cranston’s Park Theatre this weekend, featuring not one, not two, not three… but five iconic Rhode Island-based acts. Read More
🎄 For the fourth straight year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will cast a warm glow over the 13-acre landscape of this iconic Gilded Age landmark on select dates from November 17 through December 30. Read More
⛵ Newport is sailing into the most wonderful time of the year with the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set to return on Friday, November 24th. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: A chance of light rain, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 11 to 14 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of light rain, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 10 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:02 am & 3:25 pm | Low tide at 8:57 am & 9:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.5 days, 36% lighting.
Things To Do
Nov. 3 - 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Recharge Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush with live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 5 pm, Diner at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here
Happening This Week
Special Election for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District will be held on November 7
Voters consider school-building projects of more than a billion dollars
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council meeting on Nov. 8
Marc Roberge of O.A.R. and Stephen Kellogg coming to The JPT on Nov. 8
Marc Roberge of O.A.R. and Stephen Kellogg coming to The JPT on Nov. 8
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry to host its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic on Nov. 10
Bob Dylan returning to Providence Performing Arts Center November 10
Red, White & Brews: Veterans Day event at Newport Craft Brewery will fund Orion scholarships for military children
ON WHATSUPNEWP
Rhode Island could elect its first Black representative to Congress
Rhode Island voters could make history Tuesday by electing the state’s first Black representative to Congress or return the seat last held by Republicans in the 1990s to a GOP candidate.
BankRI’s ‘Holiday Giving Tree’ gift program returns to brighten season for local kids
Middletown branch partners with Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Lucy’s Hearth
Edwards scores 38, Wolves hand Celtics 1st loss with 114-109 OT victory
Jaden McDaniels added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota improved to 4-0 at home in a third consecutive victory.
Tuesday’s elections will be shaped by the politics of abortion. Here are the major races to watch
Several states will participate in Tuesday’s off-year general election that will determine the next governor in two states and provide insight into how abortion rights are shaping American politics.
Boston rookies Beecher and Lohrei score 1st NHL goals in Bruins’ 3-2 victory over Stars
Boston rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei pulled the puck out of his pocket, the keepsake from his first NHL goal. John Beecher had one, too.
Rouzan’s 16 points lead Manhattan past Bryant 61-59
Daniel Rouzan scored 16 points as Manhattan beat Bryant 61-59 on Monday night.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Front
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Hopkins scores 14 as Providence knocks off Columbia 78-59
Bryce Hopkins’ 14 points and 10 rebounds helped Providence defeat Columbia 78-59 in a season opener on Monday night.
House scores 25, Rhode Island knocks off Central Connecticut State 81-70
Jaden House had 25 points in Rhode Island’s 81-70 victory over Central Connecticut State on Monday night in a season opener.
McIlroy unveils Boston entry in new team golf league, promises to make nice with PGA Tour
There’s a new golf league starting up with team play and shorter events and fans acting like they’re at a ballpark instead of a library.
What’s Up Interview: Steve Smith, playing RI Music Hall of Fame ‘Legends Show’ at Park Theatre Saturday, November 11
An historic night of music featuring Duke Robillard, John Cafferty, RIZZZ, Sugar Ray, and Steve Smith & the Nakeds
Kick Off the Holiday Season at the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
Kick Off the Holiday Season at the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
Holiday Sparkle returning to the Newport Mansions
For the fourth straight year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will cast a warm glow over the 13-acre landscape of this iconic Gilded Age landmark on select dates from November 17 through December 30.
Newport County Real Estate Report: A look at what homes sold Oct. 30 - Nov. 3
