👉 Rhode Island voters could make history Tuesday by electing the state’s first Black representative to Congress or return the seat last held by Republicans in the 1990s to a GOP candidate. Read More

🏫 While much of the attention on this Election Day will be on the first Congressional District race, it’s more than a billion dollars in school-building proposals that are the focus of communities, from Lincoln to Middletown. Read More

🛍️ More than 80 Newport stores, restaurants, and businesses have banded together to launch ThamesGiving: a month-long celebration that will span every Thursday. The fun kicks off on Thursday night. Read More

🎶 An all-star cast of musicians are playing a special concert for a great cause at Cranston’s Park Theatre this weekend, featuring not one, not two, not three… but five iconic Rhode Island-based acts. Read More

🎄 For the fourth straight year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will cast a warm glow over the 13-acre landscape of this iconic Gilded Age landmark on select dates from November 17 through December 30. Read More

⛵ Newport is sailing into the most wonderful time of the year with the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set to return on Friday, November 24th. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: A chance of light rain, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 11 to 14 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of light rain, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 10 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:02 am & 3:25 pm | Low tide at 8:57 am & 9:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.5 days, 36% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush with live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 5 pm, Diner at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am

Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am

Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm

Happening This Week

The Latest

Rhode Island voters could make history Tuesday by electing the state’s first Black representative to Congress or return the seat last held by Republicans in the 1990s to a GOP candidate.

Middletown branch partners with Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Lucy’s Hearth

Jaden McDaniels added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota improved to 4-0 at home in a third consecutive victory.

Several states will participate in Tuesday’s off-year general election that will determine the next governor in two states and provide insight into how abortion rights are shaping American politics.

Boston rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei pulled the puck out of his pocket, the keepsake from his first NHL goal. John Beecher had one, too.

Daniel Rouzan scored 16 points as Manhattan beat Bryant 61-59 on Monday night.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Bryce Hopkins’ 14 points and 10 rebounds helped Providence defeat Columbia 78-59 in a season opener on Monday night.

Jaden House had 25 points in Rhode Island’s 81-70 victory over Central Connecticut State on Monday night in a season opener.

There’s a new golf league starting up with team play and shorter events and fans acting like they’re at a ballpark instead of a library.

An historic night of music featuring Duke Robillard, John Cafferty, RIZZZ, Sugar Ray, and Steve Smith & the Nakeds

Kick Off the Holiday Season at the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade

For the fourth straight year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will cast a warm glow over the 13-acre landscape of this iconic Gilded Age landmark on select dates from November 17 through December 30.

Recent Local Obituaries

NUWC: NUWC Division Newport and commercial partners gather for problem-solving at Industry Day

British Vogue: The Gilded Age: How Newport Became The Wildly Flashy Summer Getaway For New York's Elite

East Bay RI: Portsmouth woman charged with domestic assault