Tuesday, November 19 | Today is the 324th day of the year; 42 days remain in 2024.

Weather

Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Marine

NNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise at 6:39 am, sunset at 4:22 pm. Low tide at 2:49 am and 4:07 pm. High tide at 10:08 am & 10:36 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.

Happenings

At 10 am, Governor McKee will deliver remarks at a community celebration for Melrose Elementary School in Jamestown. Attendance Matters RI has recognized it as Rhode Island’s Best-Attended Public Elementary School.

At 1 pm, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. and state Sen. Louis DiPalma will join other state and local leaders at the Maher Garden Center in Middletown to mark the end of the $8.9 million Aquidneck Avenue Project.

At 5:30 pm, New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace will join Portsmouth's Boys Town New England community to reveal his custom cleats for his 2024 My Cause My Cleats campaign. An art class from Boys Town High School at Boys Town headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, designed the cleats.

Things To Do

Community Calendar

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: White Bird at 4:30 pm, We Live In Time at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Karaoke at 7 pm

What’s News Today

News

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to help a fishing boat that ran aground Monday morning off the coast of Jamestown. Read more on WPRI.

Three arrests were made on various charges. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Business & Nonprofit

The maritime connectivity firm, which has recently been disrupted by Starlink, is downsizing its footprint. Read more (paywalled story) on PBN.

CVS Health has added four new board members, including the CEO of a hedge fund that has been critical of the struggling healthcare giant. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

City & Government

Study commissions to examine beach erosion and climate change solutions. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Few would debate there’s a housing crunch in Middletown. The rub is when the question comes up about whether anything is being done about the issue. Read more on Town of Middletown.

State and local officials to gather in Middletown for ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Changes impact furbearing animals, turkey hunting, and vehicle collision salvage. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Environment & Health

The volume and value of America’s commercial fishing industry both fell according to newly released federal figures, though members of the industry said the decline was to be expected following a recent spike in supply. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

As in so many of Rhode Island’s coastal communities, last year’s winter storms hit Conanicut Island hard. Read the story on ecoRI News.

Life, Culture, & Arts

The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the winter holiday season with a spectacular waterfront light show. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Limited tickets available for magical holiday experience at historic mansion. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Obituaries

People

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:30 pm. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join What’sUpNewp for his next monthly live conversation with What’sUpNewp on Thursday, November 20, at 10 am. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Real Estate

With only 12 properties closing last week, it’s evident that the strong demand from buyers still collides with a tight supply, leading to continued competition among both buyers and sellers. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Sports

Mathieu Olivier scored short-handed in a three-goal first period that ended with the Boston fans booing their own team off the ice, and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 5-1 on Monday night. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Execution was a culprit in multiple key moments of the New England Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

True North, Yacht Rock, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and much more. Read more on What’sUpNewp.