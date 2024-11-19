What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, Nov. 19
On tap today: White Bird, History Happy Hour, Blues 101, and more.
What’s Up Today
Tuesday, November 19 | Today is the 324th day of the year; 42 days remain in 2024.
Weather
Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Marine
NNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise at 6:39 am, sunset at 4:22 pm. Low tide at 2:49 am and 4:07 pm. High tide at 10:08 am & 10:36 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.
Happenings
At 10 am, Governor McKee will deliver remarks at a community celebration for Melrose Elementary School in Jamestown. Attendance Matters RI has recognized it as Rhode Island’s Best-Attended Public Elementary School.
At 1 pm, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. and state Sen. Louis DiPalma will join other state and local leaders at the Maher Garden Center in Middletown to mark the end of the $8.9 million Aquidneck Avenue Project.
At 5:30 pm, New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace will join Portsmouth's Boys Town New England community to reveal his custom cleats for his 2024 My Cause My Cleats campaign. An art class from Boys Town High School at Boys Town headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, designed the cleats.
Things To Do
9 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Clubs at Newport Public Library
12 pm: Brown Bag Book Club at Jamestown Philomenian Library
3 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Teen & Tween: Candy Sushi Competition at Newport Public Library
4 pm: History Happy Hour at Richard I. Burnham Resource Center
4:30 pm: Family Candy Bingo at Middletown Public Library
4:30 pm: B’Ladies Knife Sharpening at Newport Public Library
7 pm: Blues 101 by Ramblin Dan Stevens at the Newport Playhouse
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: White Bird at 4:30 pm, We Live In Time at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Karaoke at 7 pm
Newport County Public Meetings
Discover Newport: Discover Newport at 3 pm
Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, Tree Commission at 4 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 5 pm, Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm
Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm
What’s News Today
News
Fishing boat runs aground near Jamestown
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to help a fishing boat that ran aground Monday morning off the coast of Jamestown. Read more on WPRI.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 15 – 18
Three arrests were made on various charges. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Business & Nonprofit
KVH Industries to sell Middletown headquarters
The maritime connectivity firm, which has recently been disrupted by Starlink, is downsizing its footprint. Read more (paywalled story) on PBN.
CVS Health bulks its board up to 16 members, adds hedge fund CEO
CVS Health has added four new board members, including the CEO of a hedge fund that has been critical of the struggling healthcare giant. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
City & Government
Rhode Island beach erosion and climate change commissions to hold joint meeting on Nov. 19
Study commissions to examine beach erosion and climate change solutions. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Middletown continues work on housing
Few would debate there’s a housing crunch in Middletown. The rub is when the question comes up about whether anything is being done about the issue. Read more on Town of Middletown.
RIDOT to celebrate completion of $8.9 million Aquidneck Avenue Project
State and local officials to gather in Middletown for ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
DEM to host public workshop on proposed wildlife and hunting regulations
Changes impact furbearing animals, turkey hunting, and vehicle collision salvage. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Environment & Health
Report finds that America is catching and eating a little less fish
The volume and value of America’s commercial fishing industry both fell according to newly released federal figures, though members of the industry said the decline was to be expected following a recent spike in supply. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Jamestown Begins Work to Protect Conanicut Island from Storms Worsened by Climate Change
As in so many of Rhode Island’s coastal communities, last year’s winter storms hit Conanicut Island hard. Read the story on ecoRI News.
Life, Culture, & Arts
Santa Sets Sail: The annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade casts off November 29
The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the winter holiday season with a spectacular waterfront light show. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Newport Nutcracker returns to Rosecliff for 23rd season
Limited tickets available for magical holiday experience at historic mansion. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Obituaries
🕊️Mary Alice Hanley
🕊️ Kathy Creaney
People
Ask the Superintendent: A live conversation with Colleen Burns Jermain (Nov. 20)
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:30 pm. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Ask The City Manager: A live conversation with Colin Kennedy (Nov. 21)
Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join What’sUpNewp for his next monthly live conversation with What’sUpNewp on Thursday, November 20, at 10 am. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Real Estate
What Sold: A look at 12 recent sales across Newport County (Nov. 11 – 15)
With only 12 properties closing last week, it’s evident that the strong demand from buyers still collides with a tight supply, leading to continued competition among both buyers and sellers. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Sports
Blue Jackets score two short-handed goals to beat Bruins 5-1
Mathieu Olivier scored short-handed in a three-goal first period that ended with the Boston fans booing their own team off the ice, and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 5-1 on Monday night. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
Pats deal with familiar issues, late-game miscues in loss to Rams
Execution was a culprit in multiple key moments of the New England Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Read more on What’sUpNewp.
