⚓ Monday marked the beginning of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s move of its Marine Operations Center – Atlantic (MOC-A) from Norfolk, Virginia, to Rhode Island as Naval officers, Rhode Island, and federal government officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for NOAA’s new hub for research and homeporting ships. WUN’s Ruthie Wood was there for the ceremony - Groundbreaking ceremony for new NOAA homeport and research facilities at the Newport Naval Station hosts RI and federal government officials.

👉 Newport City Councilors will hold a special meeting immediately following their Regular monthly session on Wednesday to disclose votes taken in executive session on the remaining candidates for City Manager and the consideration and approval of the employment agreement for the appointment of Colin Kennedy as City Manager. Read more - Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager.

🏢 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now.

🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the eleven homes that changed hands last week in Newport County - What Sold: A look at 11 homes that traded hands last week in Newport County.

🎶 This week, Crash Test Dummies and Big Dad Voodoo Daddy will perform live at The JPT, and there will be a screening of ‘Girls State’, a Green Animals Topiary Garden plant sale, Mother’s Day, and much more. Get the full rundown of all that’s happening this week for events, live music, and entertainment here - What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12.

⛴️ Coastal Queen Cruises has an exciting lineup of events for 2024! More info here.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. South wind around six mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:56 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:39 am & 12:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.2 days, 6% lighting.

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Construction for a new building, pier, and dock expected to be completed by 2027

Newport Police take four into custody,, hand out four summons/citations.

Positive Results in Most Key Economic Indicators

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Swayman’s brilliant postseason continued by stopping 38 shots, Brandon Carlo scored a goal just a few hours after his wife gave birth to their son and the Bruins topped the Panthers 5-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Monday night.

Another milestone with the new middle-high school was cleared Monday night in #MiddletownRI, with Gilbane and Bentley firms selected to work on the $190 million project. Town Council members also reiterated the project is “on time and on budget.”

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a concentration in Oceanography, Kennedy has over two decades of executive-level management expertise as an officer in the United States Navy.

Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights from Rhode Island to Greenville-Spartanburg, Los Angeles, and San Diego

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 18 through October 14, 2024.

Funding supports initiatives that help local children be active and lead healthier lives

Newport City Council will take a big step in the search for Newport’s next City Manager during a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 8.

