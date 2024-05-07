What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, May 7
Good Morning, it’s Tuesday.
⚓ Monday marked the beginning of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s move of its Marine Operations Center – Atlantic (MOC-A) from Norfolk, Virginia, to Rhode Island as Naval officers, Rhode Island, and federal government officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for NOAA’s new hub for research and homeporting ships. WUN’s Ruthie Wood was there for the ceremony - Groundbreaking ceremony for new NOAA homeport and research facilities at the Newport Naval Station hosts RI and federal government officials.
👉 Newport City Councilors will hold a special meeting immediately following their Regular monthly session on Wednesday to disclose votes taken in executive session on the remaining candidates for City Manager and the consideration and approval of the employment agreement for the appointment of Colin Kennedy as City Manager. Read more - Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager.
🏢 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now.
🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the eleven homes that changed hands last week in Newport County - What Sold: A look at 11 homes that traded hands last week in Newport County.
🎶 This week, Crash Test Dummies and Big Dad Voodoo Daddy will perform live at The JPT, and there will be a screening of ‘Girls State’, a Green Animals Topiary Garden plant sale, Mother’s Day, and much more. Get the full rundown of all that’s happening this week for events, live music, and entertainment here - What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12.
⛴️ Coastal Queen Cruises has an exciting lineup of events for 2024! More info here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. South wind around six mph, becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:56 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:39 am & 12:22 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.2 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Bilingual Spanish Storytime at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Collage Workshops at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup – A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: North Tiverton Fire District at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 4:45 pm
Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Town Council at 5 pm, School Committee at 6 pm, School Building Committee at 6 pm
Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 1 pm, Free Public Library. at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7:15 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8
Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session
Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8
What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Groundbreaking ceremony for new NOAA homeport and research facilities at the Newport Naval Station hosts RI and federal government officials
Construction for a new building, pier, and dock expected to be completed by 2027
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 6 – 7
Newport Police take four into custody,, hand out four summons/citations.
Rhode Island experiences strong growth in jobs and labor force participation in Q1 2024
Positive Results in Most Key Economic Indicators
Comic – Sour Grapes: Stand Up
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Swayman stops 38 shots, Bruins roll past Panthers 5-1 for 1-0 series lead
Swayman’s brilliant postseason continued by stopping 38 shots, Brandon Carlo scored a goal just a few hours after his wife gave birth to their son and the Bruins topped the Panthers 5-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Monday night.
Construction contracts awarded for Middletown’s new middle-high school
Another milestone with the new middle-high school was cleared Monday night in #MiddletownRI, with Gilbane and Bentley firms selected to work on the $190 million project. Town Council members also reiterated the project is “on time and on budget.”
Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager
A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a concentration in Oceanography, Kennedy has over two decades of executive-level management expertise as an officer in the United States Navy.
Breeze Airways begins service from R.I. T.F. Green International Airport to Greenville- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights from Rhode Island to Greenville-Spartanburg, Los Angeles, and San Diego
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 18 through October 14, 2024.
Aquidneck Island Programs that serve youth receive $150,000 in grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund
Funding supports initiatives that help local children be active and lead healthier lives
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 11 homes that traded hands last week in Newport County
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now
