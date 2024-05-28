Good Tuesday Morning!

🏠 Seventeen homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a real estate roundup here - What Sold: A look at 17 home sales across Newport County (May 20 – 24).

👉 The recent demonstrations on college campuses produced varying opinions on how administrators can respect freedom of speech while keeping protesters from trampling the rights of others. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Gerry Goldstein: A protest derailed, in different times .

🍯 Local, raw honey from Sheridan Apiary is a sweet treat for dinner, drinks, and dessert. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has more from the farmer’s market - What’s in Season: Memorial Day at Fishermen’s Memorial Farmer’s Market offers bee-utiful bounty.

👏 During an episode of Best Bite In Town that aired on The Food Network on Friday night, chef judges visited Mission, Giusto, Yagi Noodles, Flo’s Clam Shack, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Perro Salado – trying two dishes at each restaurant. Mission came out on top of the contest. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Patchy dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 6 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Patchy dense fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:02 am & 9:17 pm | Low tide at 5:28 am & 5:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.3 days, 79% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

9 am: Yoga Outdoors in King Park

10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library

3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library

3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Crafternoon at Newport Public Library

6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Wildcat at 4:30 pm, Taking Venice at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

The Helmway: Lois Vaughan from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Michelle and Don from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Theatre By The Sea’s 91st Season opens with ‘A Chorus Line’ on May 29

