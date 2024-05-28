What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, May 28
A look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines and all that's happening, new, and to do around Newport today.
Good Tuesday Morning!
🏠 Seventeen homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a real estate roundup here - What Sold: A look at 17 home sales across Newport County (May 20 – 24).
👉 The recent demonstrations on college campuses produced varying opinions on how administrators can respect freedom of speech while keeping protesters from trampling the rights of others. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Gerry Goldstein: A protest derailed, in different times .
🍯 Local, raw honey from Sheridan Apiary is a sweet treat for dinner, drinks, and dessert. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has more from the farmer’s market - What’s in Season: Memorial Day at Fishermen’s Memorial Farmer’s Market offers bee-utiful bounty.
👏 During an episode of Best Bite In Town that aired on The Food Network on Friday night, chef judges visited Mission, Giusto, Yagi Noodles, Flo’s Clam Shack, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Perro Salado – trying two dishes at each restaurant. Mission came out on top of the contest. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Patchy dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 6 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Patchy dense fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 49 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:02 am & 9:17 pm | Low tide at 5:28 am & 5:23 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.3 days, 79% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
9 am: Yoga Outdoors in King Park
10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Crafternoon at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wildcat at 4:30 pm, Taking Venice at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
The Helmway: Lois Vaughan from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Michelle and Don from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Theatre By The Sea’s 91st Season opens with ‘A Chorus Line’ on May 29
On WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s in Season: Memorial Day at Fishermen’s Memorial Farmer’s Market offers bee-utiful bounty
Local, raw honey from Sheridan Apiary is a sweet treat for dinner, drinks, and dessert
What Sold: A look at 17 home sales across Newport County (May 20 – 24)
As the Summer market gains momentum and a larger pool of qualified purchasers, active buyers face a significant scarcity of available properties, making the search for the ideal home a formidable task.
Gerry Goldstein: A protest derailed, in different times
The recent demonstrations on college campuses produced varying opinions on how administrators can respect freedom of speech while keeping protesters from trampling the rights of others.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Forget
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Celtics rally late again to close out Pacers for 4-0 sweep in Eastern Conference finals
White, meanwhile, seemed ready to get back to work after making the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 43 seconds left, giving the Boston Celtics a 105-102 victory and their second trip in three years to the NBA Finals with a 4-0 sweep over the Indiana Pacers.
Kyle Stowers has career-high 4 RBIs as Orioles topple Red Sox 11-3
Kyle Stowers had three hits, including two doubles and a career-high four RBIs, Ryan Mountcastle also had three hits and the Baltimore Orioles cruised to a 11-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
Portsmouth Abbey hosts 94th Commencement
The clouds cleared and the sun shone brightly as faculty, staff and members of the Portsmouth Abbey Class of 2024 walked across the Holy Lawn at the onset of the school’s 94th Commencement on Sunday, May 26.
Memorial Day ceremony honors NUWC Division Newport employees who made the ultimate sacrifice
Petty Officer 1st Class Larry W. Fletcher enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967 before joining the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, then known as the Naval Underwater Systems Center, in 1985 as a member of the Range Support Office.
Special screening of “Arthur the King” to be held at The JPT for The Potter League for Animals
Join Beau Tyler and the Sly Dog Co. for a heartwarming film and a fun night supporting the Potter League for Animals!
Duran’s RBI single lifts Red Sox past Brewers 2-1 in game that sees benches empty
Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday to salvage a series finale.
Brown University president’s commencement speech briefly interrupted by protesters
Protesters briefly disrupted an outdoor commencement address given by Brown University’s president on Sunday.
On This Day In Newport History: May 26, 1954 – USS Bennington explodes, more than 100 Killed
A monument to the sailors who died in this tragic event was erected near the southwest corner of Fort Adams State Park and dedicated on May 26, 2004.
Mission takes top honors on ‘Best Bite In Town’
During the Newport episode, chef judges visited Mission, Giusto, Yagi Noodles, Flo’s Clam Shack, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Perro Salado – trying two dishes at each restaurant.
