What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, May 14
Author Melissa Mogollon to discuss her debut novel Oye; Fantastic Fungi: Remastered 5-Year Anniversary; and more.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 14.
🆕 The Rhode Island Department of Administration announced Keith W. Stokes, a Newport resident, as new associate director of its Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (DEDI) on Monday. The Rhode Island Current reports.
👉 Rhode Island violated the civil rights of hundreds of children with mental health or developmental disabilities by routinely and unnecessarily segregating them at Bradley Hospital, an acute-care psychiatric hospital, federal prosecutors said Monday. Read More
🎬 A special guide-led tour in May and June will offer glimpses into the making of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The Gilded Age” at four of the Newport Mansions. Read More
🏇 It’s time to get ready for summer polo season! The Rotary Club of Newport is hosting its annual charity polo match on May 25th at 5 pm at the Newport International Polo Grounds to help fund its scholarship and charitable initiatives. Read More
⚕️ Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s crazy about electronic medical records.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 8 to 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 30 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:21 am & 1:51 pm | Low tide at 7:27 am & 6:51 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.1 days, 36% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Preschool Play at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Digital Art Workshop at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Henna by Mandy at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Larchmont Remembered: Rhode Island’s Most Horrific Sea Disaster at Brownell Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Author Melissa Mogollon to discuss her debut novel Oye at Charter Books
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Introducing The Sakonnet History Garden: Community Meeting at Little Compton Community Center
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi: Remastered 5-Year Anniversary at 6:30 pm, Civil War at 8:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Helmway Restaurant & Bar: Lois Vaughan from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Outreach Committee at 5 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Pension Advisory Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6:15 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 13 – 14
Newport Police take four into custody.
New industry readies for launch as researchers hone offshore wind turbines that float
As waves grew and gusts increased, a wind turbine bobbed gently, its blades spinning with a gentle woosh. The tempest reached a crescendo with little drama other than splashing water.
Jayson Tatum’s 33 points help Celtics down short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 to take 3-1 lead in semis
Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with LeBron James watching from a courtside seat and the Celtics beat the severely short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Amed Rosario drives in 3 runs with triple and double, Rays beat Red Sox 5-3
Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple during Tampa Bay’s three-run first inning and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Monday night.
Feds accuse Rhode Island of warehousing kids with mental health, developmental disabilities
Rhode Island violated the civil rights of hundreds of children with mental health or developmental disabilities by routinely and unnecessarily segregating them at Bradley Hospital, an acute-care psychiatric hospital, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Keith Stokes to lead state diversity office, including minority business contracting program
The Rhode Island Department of Administration announced Keith W. Stokes, a Newport resident, as new associate director of its Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (DEDI) on Monday.
Recent Local Obituaries
