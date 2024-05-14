Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 14.

🆕 The Rhode Island Department of Administration announced Keith W. Stokes, a Newport resident, as new associate director of its Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (DEDI) on Monday. The Rhode Island Current reports.

👉 Rhode Island violated the civil rights of hundreds of children with mental health or developmental disabilities by routinely and unnecessarily segregating them at Bradley Hospital, an acute-care psychiatric hospital, federal prosecutors said Monday. Read More

🎬 A special guide-led tour in May and June will offer glimpses into the making of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The Gilded Age” at four of the Newport Mansions. Read More

🏇 It’s time to get ready for summer polo season! The Rotary Club of Newport is hosting its annual charity polo match on May 25th at 5 pm at the Newport International Polo Grounds to help fund its scholarship and charitable initiatives. Read More

⚕️ Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s crazy about electronic medical records.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:21 am & 1:51 pm | Low tide at 7:27 am & 6:51 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.1 days, 36% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi: Remastered 5-Year Anniversary at 6:30 pm, Civil War at 8:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Helmway Restaurant & Bar: Lois Vaughan from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18

It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18

Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class

Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18

Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Newport Police take four into custody.

As waves grew and gusts increased, a wind turbine bobbed gently, its blades spinning with a gentle woosh. The tempest reached a crescendo with little drama other than splashing water.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with LeBron James watching from a courtside seat and the Celtics beat the severely short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple during Tampa Bay’s three-run first inning and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Monday night.

Investigation finds Rhode Island child welfare agency over-hospitalizing children with disabilities

Rhode Island Foundation awards $360,000 in seed funding to 15 medical research projects

