Hello,

Today is Tuesday, March 26. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…

🗓️ On this day in local history - March 26, 1953: Former Warwick Mayor, US Senator, Rhode Island Governor, and presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee was born on this day. Read More

🎵 Chris Spedding and his Trio appeared at the Colony House in Newport over the weekend as a part of Newport LIVE’s concert series, one of several that occur in various venues throughout the year. WUN’s Jack Casey was there - Photo Gallery.

🎶 The Indigo Girls show on Saturday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center was a lovefest—between the band, their fans, and the Rhode Island Philharmonic, which was well up to the task of supporting the Grammy-winning duo. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there - Review & Photos.

🦅 As the climate becomes milder, the first signs of spring appear longer days, green shoots and budding flowers, and, most importantly for some Rhode Islanders, chirping birdsong. The trills and warbles are not only avian conversation starters for other birds – “My territory!” or “Mate please?” for example – but are also a siren song for ornithophiles (birders). The birds are here. More birds are coming. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with The Siren song of Rhode Island birding.

🎤 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 1:30 pm. What questions do you have for the superintendent? Leave them in a comment below, and we’ll ask the Superintendent as many of your questions as possible.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers between 7 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog after 1 pm. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Areas of drizzle with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 39. North wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until March 26, 8:00 PM

Today: NNE wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Areas of drizzle before 2 p.m.; patchy fog after 1 p.m. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind 6 to 11 kt. Areas of drizzle. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:18 am & 9:34 pm | Low tide at 2:49 am & 2:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.5 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Perfect Days at 4:30 pm, Bob Marley: One Love at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

The straight-ahead power of this fortified rock trio belied their chronological age and shook the very foundation of the 1739 structure that George Washington once occupied.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Mayor, US Senator and RI’s 74th Governor

This season’s Celtics are on pace to do something the franchise hasn’t done before.

The Celtics had won 20 of 22 and brought a nine-game winning streak into State Farm Arena — a run that certainly appeared in no jeopardy when Al Horford’s 3-pointer put Boston up 68-38 with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Families staying in overflow shelter sites in Massachusetts will soon have to document each month their efforts to find a path out of the overflow system, including looking for housing or a job, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday.

Newport Jazz Camp at Salve Regina University is set for another amazing summer on the island.

Read on to learn about the prank-filled history behind one of the calendar’s trickiest holidays.

The concert is free and open to patrons with base access and their escorted guests (only Military/DoD are allowed to bring guests); no tickets are needed.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

From the Norman Bird Sanctuary to the Audubon Society and the Ocean State Bird Club, there’s more to birds than the state’s iconic Rhode Island Red

Trailblazing duo backed by RI orchestra connects with fans in sell-out show March 23 at the Providence Performing Arts Center

To kick off the season, Flo’s Drive-In will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Founding member of The Monkees covers the hits and more!

Malo has been featuring Monica Rizzio as a warm-up act, inviting her for a duet at the show’s close. As the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs, his total sense of comfort on the stage immediately puts one at ease.

