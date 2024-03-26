What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, March 26
Photo Gallery: Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig at Newport Colony House. Plus, a look at what's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport.
Today is Tuesday, March 26. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…
🗓️ On this day in local history - March 26, 1953: Former Warwick Mayor, US Senator, Rhode Island Governor, and presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee was born on this day. Read More
🎵 Chris Spedding and his Trio appeared at the Colony House in Newport over the weekend as a part of Newport LIVE’s concert series, one of several that occur in various venues throughout the year. WUN’s Jack Casey was there - Photo Gallery.
🎶 The Indigo Girls show on Saturday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center was a lovefest—between the band, their fans, and the Rhode Island Philharmonic, which was well up to the task of supporting the Grammy-winning duo. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there - Review & Photos.
🦅 As the climate becomes milder, the first signs of spring appear longer days, green shoots and budding flowers, and, most importantly for some Rhode Islanders, chirping birdsong. The trills and warbles are not only avian conversation starters for other birds – “My territory!” or “Mate please?” for example – but are also a siren song for ornithophiles (birders). The birds are here. More birds are coming. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with The Siren song of Rhode Island birding.
🎤 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 1:30 pm. What questions do you have for the superintendent? Leave them in a comment below, and we’ll ask the Superintendent as many of your questions as possible.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers between 7 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog after 1 pm. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Areas of drizzle with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 39. North wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Areas of drizzle before 2 p.m.; patchy fog after 1 p.m. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind 6 to 11 kt. Areas of drizzle. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours and 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:18 am & 9:34 pm | Low tide at 2:49 am & 2:49 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.5 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Six Simple Steps to Successful Rose Gardening at Newport Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Perfect Days at 4:30 pm, Bob Marley: One Love at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm, Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Pension Advisory Committee at 5 pm, Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
City Council Preview: Easton’s Beach, Newport Skatepark on the docket for March 27 meeting
Flo’s Drive-In in Portsmouth opens for the season on March 28
Save The Bay’s new Hamilton Family Aquarium will open on March 28
Middletown hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt postponed to March 30
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 23 – 30)
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Middletown Police searching for missing 17-year-old Owen Cameron
Concert Photos: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees charms the Greenwich Odeum crowd with songs and stories
Raul Malo: His arresting voice captivates sold-out Jane Pickens Theater
Photo Gallery: Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig at Newport Colony House
The straight-ahead power of this fortified rock trio belied their chronological age and shook the very foundation of the 1739 structure that George Washington once occupied.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Restaurant
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
This Day in RI History: March 26, 1953 Lincoln Chafee is born
Mayor, US Senator and RI’s 74th Governor
Analysis: Celtics have an average victory margin that puts them in elite club
This season’s Celtics are on pace to do something the franchise hasn’t done before.
Hawks rally from 30 points down to stun NBA-leading Celtics 120-118
The Celtics had won 20 of 22 and brought a nine-game winning streak into State Farm Arena — a run that certainly appeared in no jeopardy when Al Horford’s 3-pointer put Boston up 68-38 with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half.
Families in Massachusetts overflow shelters will have to document efforts to find a path out
Families staying in overflow shelter sites in Massachusetts will soon have to document each month their efforts to find a path out of the overflow system, including looking for housing or a job, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday.
Registration is now open for The Newport Jazz Summer Camp at Salve Regina University
Newport Jazz Camp at Salve Regina University is set for another amazing summer on the island.
April Fools' Day: The roots of our silliest holiday
Read on to learn about the prank-filled history behind one of the calendar’s trickiest holidays.
Eli Young Band to play a free concert at Naval Station Newport’s Dewey Field
The concert is free and open to patrons with base access and their escorted guests (only Military/DoD are allowed to bring guests); no tickets are needed.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
The siren song of Rhode Island birding
From the Norman Bird Sanctuary to the Audubon Society and the Ocean State Bird Club, there’s more to birds than the state’s iconic Rhode Island Red
Concert Review and Photos: Indigo Girls and Rhode Island Philharmonic outstanding at PPAC
Trailblazing duo backed by RI orchestra connects with fans in sell-out show March 23 at the Providence Performing Arts Center
Flo’s Drive-In in Portsmouth opens for the season on March 28
To kick off the season, Flo’s Drive-In will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Concert Photos: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees charms the Greenwich Odeum crowd with songs and stories
Founding member of The Monkees covers the hits and more!
Raul Malo: His arresting voice captivates sold-out Jane Pickens Theater
Malo has been featuring Monica Rizzio as a warm-up act, inviting her for a duet at the show’s close. As the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs, his total sense of comfort on the stage immediately puts one at ease.
Recent Local Obituaries
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Tiverton police: Traffic stop leads to multiple charges
ecoRI News: What Is a Mileage-Based User Fee? And Could It Replace R.I.’s Gas Tax?
Wanderlust Travel Magazine: How to experience America's Gilded Age in Rhode Island | Wanderlust