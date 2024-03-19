Good Morning!

🐟 New In Newport: Newport’s newest family attraction, Save the Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium, was unveiled on Monday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by aquarium staff, state and local dignitaries, invited guests, and enthusiastic students from Thompson Middle School. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there - Save the Bay cuts the ribbon on the new Hamilton Family Aquarium

🎥 Newport: In This Together: What began as a documentary about city residents’ resilience during the pandemic, has evolved into an organization that is demonstrating how resilient the city really is. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - ‘No daffodils for the North End’.

🥣 Eat Local: Looking to make something warm and hearty for dinner. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with some inspiration - What’s in season? How to use fresh ingredients from a mid-march Tiverton Farmer’s Market to make a meal

🏡 Housing Market: WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at last weeks real estate transactions - What Sold: 16 homes exchanged hands last week in Newport County

🇺🇸 Special Visitor: Governor McKee will welcome U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Rhode Island today to visit transportation and infrastructure projects and meet with workers.

While in Rhode Island, Secretary Buttigieg will tour the Washington Bridge and meet with key officials to discuss the reconstruction plan. He will also celebrate a groundbreaking for the Woonasquatucket River Greenway Project and meet with workers to hear how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is increasing job opportunities for workers and apprentices across the state.

🌸 Goodbye Winter: The Spring Equinox (the astronomical beginning of the spring season) happens this evening at 11:06 pm, making tomorrow the first full day of Spring.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:56 pm | 12 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:32 am & 4:53 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am & 11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.2 days, 69% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

Helmway: Open Mic at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune Part: 2 at 1:30 pm, Mamma Mia! Disco Party at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

