Good Morning!

🚗 Ride The Wave: On Monday, Newport officials shared more details on the free Uber rides being offered following Saturday’s Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

⛖ Traffic News: The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is considering a one-lane road diet for East Main Road north of Wyatt Road, according to a proposal discussed by the Middletown Town Council on Monday night.

🍵 A Royal Day: Hotel Viking in Newport hosted very special guests on Sunday, March 10. The hotel’s staff welcomed Make-A-Wish children for a Royal Tea Party.

☘️ St. Patrick’s Weekend Kick-Off: Join What’sUpNewp on Friday, March 15, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until March 12, 6:00 PM

Today: WNW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6:49 pm | 11 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:05 am & 10:30 pm | Low tide at 3:37 am & 3:37 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2 days, 4% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune Part: 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-99 on Monday night despite the absence of two key starters.

Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas each scored in the first period, Joel Hofer stopped 36 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night.

The New England Patriots spent most of last season in shambles offensively. They spent first day of free agency trying to address that issue.

Sea Maiden is available in 12 oz cans and on draft at retail stores, bars and restaurants across Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts beginning March 20th, and at the Taproom on March 18th.

August 14, 1952 – March 6, 2024

June 26, 1937 – March 09, 2024

The two legislators are introducing legislation to amend state purchasing law to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste produced by state agencies.

As sharks go, LeeBeth is something like a long-haul trucker with gills and giant teeth.

With approximately 30 part-time and full-time positions available in various fields, job seekers will have a wealth of exciting opportunities.

Aquidneck Land Trust Accepting Applications for Merritt Neighborhood Fund Grants

Exeter Job Corps Academy culinary arts team dish to be featured at Iron Works

Hotel Viking in Newport hosted very special guests on Sunday, March 10, when the hotel’s staff welcomed Make-A-Wish children for a Royal Tea Party.

The president is traveling Monday to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he’ll call on Congress to apply his $2,000 cap on drug costs and $35 insulin to everyone, not just people who have Medicare.

Middletown considers one-lane road diet for East Main Road

Newport Police Department Prepares for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

North Kingstown announces the appointment of Captain John Urban, Jr. as next police chief

According to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest and Dispatch Log for Friday, March 8, through Monday, March 11, 2024, it was a rather quiet weekend, with just one arrest and two summons/citations handed out.

See what sold in Newport County last week, March 4 – 8, 2024.

Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’

Newport Contemporary Ballet will present ‘Are the Crayons Quitting?’

Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director

East Bay RI: Portsmouth advances to finals after knocking off No. 1 seed

Redfin: 8 Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island You Need to Visit

WLNE: Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade to kick off Saturday