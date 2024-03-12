What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, March 12
Good Morning!
🚗 Ride The Wave: On Monday, Newport officials shared more details on the free Uber rides being offered following Saturday’s Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
⛖ Traffic News: The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is considering a one-lane road diet for East Main Road north of Wyatt Road, according to a proposal discussed by the Middletown Town Council on Monday night.
🍵 A Royal Day: Hotel Viking in Newport hosted very special guests on Sunday, March 10. The hotel’s staff welcomed Make-A-Wish children for a Royal Tea Party.
☘️ St. Patrick’s Weekend Kick-Off: Join What’sUpNewp on Friday, March 15, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: WNW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6:49 pm | 11 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:05 am & 10:30 pm | Low tide at 3:37 am & 3:37 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Clovers and Crafts at Middletown Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Getting Started with Portuguese Genealogy at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Salsa Classes with Dancing The Dream Productions
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune Part: 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee at 9 am, Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 3 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
What’s Up Interview: BaoBao Chen of ‘Small Island, Big Song,’ coming to The Strand in PVD March 15
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day
Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 9 – 16)
Comic – Sour Grapes: Jury Duty
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Brown has 27 and Tatum adds 26 for the Celtics in 121-99 win over Portland
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-99 on Monday night despite the absence of two key starters.
Kapanen, Thomas score in 1st period; Blues roll past Bruins 5-1
Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas each scored in the first period, Joel Hofer stopped 36 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night.
Patriots open free agency by adding Brissett, Gibson, bringing back Bourne, AP sources say
The New England Patriots spent most of last season in shambles offensively. They spent first day of free agency trying to address that issue.
Grey Sail Launches ‘Sea Maiden’, a new low-calorie light beer
Sea Maiden is available in 12 oz cans and on draft at retail stores, bars and restaurants across Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts beginning March 20th, and at the Taproom on March 18th.
Obituary: Peter R. Bolhouse
August 14, 1952 – March 6, 2024
Obituary: Betty Lou Wright
June 26, 1937 – March 09, 2024
Sen. Miller, Rep. Boylan want Rhode Island to lead by example on sustainability
The two legislators are introducing legislation to amend state purchasing law to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste produced by state agencies.
How a wandering white shark’s epic journey could provide clues for protecting them
As sharks go, LeeBeth is something like a long-haul trucker with gills and giant teeth.
The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 3
With approximately 30 part-time and full-time positions available in various fields, job seekers will have a wealth of exciting opportunities.
Aquidneck Land Trust accepting applications for Merritt Neighborhood Fund
Aquidneck Land Trust Accepting Applications for Merritt Neighborhood Fund Grants
Winning dish from culinary competition to be featured at Iron Works in Warwick
Exeter Job Corps Academy culinary arts team dish to be featured at Iron Works
Hotel Viking and Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island host Royal Tea Party for Wish Children
Hotel Viking in Newport hosted very special guests on Sunday, March 10, when the hotel’s staff welcomed Make-A-Wish children for a Royal Tea Party.
Biden’s budget proposal for a second term offers tax breaks for families and lower health care costs
The president is traveling Monday to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he’ll call on Congress to apply his $2,000 cap on drug costs and $35 insulin to everyone, not just people who have Medicare.
One-lane road diet proposed for East Main Road
Middletown considers one-lane road diet for East Main Road
Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Newport Police Department Prepares for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
North Kingstown appoints Captain John Urban, Jr. as new police chief
North Kingstown announces the appointment of Captain John Urban, Jr. as next police chief
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 8 – 11
According to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest and Dispatch Log for Friday, March 8, through Monday, March 11, 2024, it was a rather quiet weekend, with just one arrest and two summons/citations handed out.
What Sold: Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
See what sold in Newport County last week, March 4 – 8, 2024.
Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’
Newport Contemporary Ballet will present ‘Are the Crayons Quitting?’
Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director
