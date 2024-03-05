What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, March 5
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning!
What Sold: Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 22 homes that changed hands across Newport County last week. Read More
Changes In Sailing: Professional sailor and coach Tony Rey has resigned from U.S. Sailing’s board of directors in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by the national governing body filed against a foundation and three of its principals, including former Olympic team boss Paul Cayard. Read More
Reading Month: March is National Reading Month, where the (somewhat cheesy) slogan “March into reading” decorates classrooms and is celebrated in libraries across the nation. National Reading Month encourages readers of all ages to crack open a book, although there is a large societal focus on teaching and motivating children to read. In Rhode Island, the Providence Athenaeum and the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) have again joined forces to create a public celebration of books and reading with the RISD Illustration Stars event. Read More
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from March 6, 01:00 PM EST until March 7, 07:00 PM EST
Today: Patchy drizzle with a chance of rain before 2 pm, then rain, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: ENE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Rain. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 8 to 12 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Rain is likely, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm | 11 hours and 28 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:34 am & 3:09 pm | Low tide at 9:20 am & 8:47 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.6 days, 35% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: Women’s Wisdom Circle with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Unpacking U.S. Political Polarization: Understanding the Misguided Nature of Our Divide at O’Hare Academic Building
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
Helmway: Open Mic at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune Part: 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Technical Review Committee at 10 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week
Aquidneck Island Cornhole League kicks off season on March 4
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)
RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7
What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8
Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Obituary: Beth L. Gibson
Pavel Zacha scores 2 goals as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1
Tony Rey resigns from U.S. Sailing board of directors, mentions effect of lawsuit controversy
Light Foundation, DEM Team Up For Youth Turkey Hunt
Officials showcase the electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers charging stations at the Ashaway Park & Ride
Newport’s Secret Garden Tour needs volunteers
Motion State Dance Film Series to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center
Newport Pride Weekend will return in June to celebrate LGBTQ+ community with events and activities
RISD Illustration Stars returns to the Providence Athenaeum
7th Annual Newport Burger Bender sets new record
Save The Bay opens registration for Rhode Island’s only cross-Bay swim event
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: March 1 – 4
USGA announces qualifying sites on path to 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
What Sold: Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 26 – March 1)
Woonsocket man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery
Providence Children’s Museum to host Tir Na Nog Irish Dancers
