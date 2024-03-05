Good Morning!

What Sold: Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 22 homes that changed hands across Newport County last week. Read More

Changes In Sailing: Professional sailor and coach Tony Rey has resigned from U.S. Sailing’s board of directors in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by the national governing body filed against a foundation and three of its principals, including former Olympic team boss Paul Cayard. Read More

Reading Month: March is National Reading Month, where the (somewhat cheesy) slogan “March into reading” decorates classrooms and is celebrated in libraries across the nation. National Reading Month encourages readers of all ages to crack open a book, although there is a large societal focus on teaching and motivating children to read. In Rhode Island, the Providence Athenaeum and the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) have again joined forces to create a public celebration of books and reading with the RISD Illustration Stars event. Read More

Flood Watch in effect from March 6, 01:00 PM EST until March 7, 07:00 PM EST

Today: Patchy drizzle with a chance of rain before 2 pm, then rain, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: ENE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Rain. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 8 to 12 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Rain is likely, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 37°F.

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm | 11 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:34 am & 3:09 pm | Low tide at 9:20 am & 8:47 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.6 days, 35% lighting.

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

Helmway: Open Mic at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune Part: 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week

Aquidneck Island Cornhole League kicks off season on March 4

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)

RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown

Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7

What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8

Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10

Newport Classical Brings Eleni Katz and Evren Ozel in Music by Saint-Saëns and Debussy to Downtown Newport

September 20, 1955 – March 01, 2024

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (36-13-14), who had dropped four of five. Morgan Geekie also scored, and David Pastrnak had three assists.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of Rey’s resignation, which he said was effective last Friday. That was three days after two-time Olympic medalist and National Sailing Hall of Famer JJ Fetter of San Diego called for the resignations of U.S. Sailing’s CEO, president and any other board member who supports the lawsuit that was filed Jan. 16 in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island offering free youth turkey hunt with Matt Light Foundation

McKee Administration and Congressional Delegation Showcase Progress of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program and Launches Public Survey

Volunteers needed for Newport Secret Garden Tour

The Jamestown Arts Center will screen the Motion State Dance Film Series, New England’s only short film festival dedicated to celebrating contemporary dance on film.

Newport Pride weekend to feature events, activities, and festival

Students read their picture books to children and adults alike

The 10-day contest broke last year’s record of burgers sold by more than 1,000.

This morning, Save The Bay opens registration for its annual Swim, an event that challenges skilled swimmers to tackle two miles of open water.

Newport Police made several arrests over the weekend, according to their arrest log for Friday, March 1, through 7 am on Monday, March 4.

Qualifiers will be held in 22 states in May and June; defending U.S. Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer has entered

Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for stealing gold chain during Facebook Marketplace meeting

Providence Children’s Museum to Host Tir Na Nog Irish Dancers on March 16

