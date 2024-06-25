Hello, today is Tuesday, June 25.

👉 The dispute between the Newport teachers and the school administration is headed to what the union describes as an arbitration/mediation process to resolve issues the union says has “wreaked havoc across the district.” WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Newport teachers’ dispute headed to arbitration.

🏫 Speaking of schools - Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join us at 1:30 pm on Wednesday for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation. What questions do you have for the Superintendent?

🗳️ Candidates for local and legislative offices across the state began filing their declarations of candidacies on Monday, the first step in an election process that culminates with a Statewide Primary on September 10 and the general election on November 5. To officially be declared a candidate, candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy at their local board of canvassers on June 24, 25, or 26. Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what real estate sold across Newport County last week - What Sold: A look at 16 home sales across Newport County (June 17 – 21).

🏌️ On tap this week/weekend: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment here - What’s Up in Newport this week: June 24 – 30

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Via the National Weather Service.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 26, 2:00 AM until June 26, 8:00 PM

Today: NW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:08 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:34 am & 4:27 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.9 days, 89% lighting.

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Lois Vaughan solo Jazz Piano from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

As Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reed instrumental in bringing a special guest to the Ocean State to help celebrate 4th of July & salute the men and women of the U.S. Navy and military families

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 24 through 7 am on June 25, 2024.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Jarren Duran drove in Ceddanne Rafaela with a ninth-inning single to help the Red Sox cap a furious rally and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night.

In the end, the Gulls would walk away with a 8-6 victory in a game that was the definition of a offensive showdown.

Free pasta dinner and financial aid assistance offered

Legislation would require federal agencies to assess critical infrastructure operations.

Amo submitted Declaration of Candidacy to continue serving Rhode Island’s First Congressional District

Department earns high marks for professionalism, courtesy, and knowledge

Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.

Garlic scapes, radishes, and mint can make a refreshing play on a multi-course Italian meal

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

WLNE: Officials share name of missing swimmer in Newport, still conducting land searches

Sports Illustrated: U.S. Senior Open Wildcard is the Weather in Newport