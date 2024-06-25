What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, June 25
Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
Hello, today is Tuesday, June 25.
👉 The dispute between the Newport teachers and the school administration is headed to what the union describes as an arbitration/mediation process to resolve issues the union says has “wreaked havoc across the district.” WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Newport teachers’ dispute headed to arbitration.
🏫 Speaking of schools - Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join us at 1:30 pm on Wednesday for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation. What questions do you have for the Superintendent?
🗳️ Candidates for local and legislative offices across the state began filing their declarations of candidacies on Monday, the first step in an election process that culminates with a Statewide Primary on September 10 and the general election on November 5. To officially be declared a candidate, candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy at their local board of canvassers on June 24, 25, or 26. Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what real estate sold across Newport County last week - What Sold: A look at 16 home sales across Newport County (June 17 – 21).
🏌️ On tap this week/weekend: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment here - What’s Up in Newport this week: June 24 – 30
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 26, 2:00 AM until June 26, 8:00 PM
Today: NW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:08 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:34 am & 4:27 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.9 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Audubon Society of Rhode Island: Nature Stories at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: STEAM Club at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Artist-in-Residence Talk: Ellen Xu at Newport Art Museum
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Lois Vaughan solo Jazz Piano from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 11 am, Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
USS Marinette to drop anchor in Rhode Island for Independence Day Celebrations
As Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reed instrumental in bringing a special guest to the Ocean State to help celebrate 4th of July & salute the men and women of the U.S. Navy and military families
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 24 – 25
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 24 through 7 am on June 25, 2024.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Called Out
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Devers, Hamilton homer, Red Sox rally from 4-run deficit to outlast Blue Jays 7-6
Jarren Duran drove in Ceddanne Rafaela with a ninth-inning single to help the Red Sox cap a furious rally and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night.
Newport Gulls earn tenth win of the season
In the end, the Gulls would walk away with a 8-6 victory in a game that was the definition of a offensive showdown.
CCRI to host Pasta & FAFSA event at Newport Campus
Free pasta dinner and financial aid assistance offered
Magaziner, Crenshaw introduce contingency plan for Critical Infrastructure Act
Legislation would require federal agencies to assess critical infrastructure operations.
Congressman Amo files for re-election
Amo submitted Declaration of Candidacy to continue serving Rhode Island’s First Congressional District
Middletown Police lauded in community survey
Department earns high marks for professionalism, courtesy, and knowledge
Newport teachers’ dispute headed to arbitration
The dispute between the Newport teachers and the school administration is headed to what the union describes as an arbitration/mediation process to resolve issues the union says has “wreaked havoc across the district.”
Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.
What’s in Season: From bulbs to herbs to salad greens, Long Lane Farm in Warren offers a full summer bounty at their local farm stand
Garlic scapes, radishes, and mint can make a refreshing play on a multi-course Italian meal
