What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, June 4
Salve Regina’s greatest season comes to a close
Hello, today is Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
⚾ Salve Regina University baseball stood tied 2-2 with University of Wisconsin Whitewater into the eighth inning on Monday night before the Warhawks scored three late runs to clinch the ticket to the championship series, 5-2, and end the Seahawks’ season in the national semifinals. Read More
🏫 A dispute over teacher layoffs and displacements and the growing number of multi-language learners has evolved into a vote of no confidence by the Teachers Association of Newport in Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain and Director of Multi-Language Learners Ronilee Mooney. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport.
🗳️ Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who currently serves as Vice Chair and an At-Large Councilor on Newport City Council, today announced her intent to run for Second Ward Councilor on Newport City Council this November. Read More
🏡 Thirteen homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here - What Sold: A look at 13 home sales across Newport County (May 27 – 31).
🚌 DATTCO & Discover Newport have teamed up to bring you a shuttle from Boston to Newport. Tickets are $30 each way. Visit https://dattco.com/boston-newport/ for more information, schedule, and tickets.
🆕 Seamen’s Church Institue on Monday announced that Newport Community Cookery Cafe is now open. "We are excited to share that Newport Community School's Cafe is now open for business at Seamen's," Seamen's Church Institute shared in an email to supporters. "Find some respite from the busy downtown in our lovely Memorial Garden or lounge for breakfast or lunch, or simply select a grab-and-go item."
The cafe is open daily from 7 am to 2 pm Monday through Sunday.
🎶 Live music is returning to the King Park Gazebo this July and August. The 2024 NIMFEST schedule is below;
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. South wind around six mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:36 am & 7:03 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 11:52 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Bilingual Spanish Storytime at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: CARISSA BROADBENT – ASHES & THE STAR-CURSED KING RELEASE at Charter Books
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup – A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: My National Gallery London 2024 at 5:30 pm, Challengers at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 5:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee at 11 am, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
On WhatsUpNewp.com
NCAA DIII CWS: Salve Regina’s greatest season comes to a close
Salve Regina’s season ends with its most wins ever and furthest advancement in the NCAAs.
Biden lays into Trump over convictions and says he now poses a greater threat than in 2016
Speaking at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, Biden said the former president “wants you to believe it’s all rigged. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
U.S. Naval War College hosts Cyber Innovation Workshop
Discussions focus on military cooperation in research and development
Middletown takes steps to protect environment
New policies aim to improve water quality and protect ecosystems
Celtics favored to win Game 1 and NBA Finals series, but money is rolling in on the Mavericks
Senior trader Halvor Egeland said Monday that 80% of the bets were coming on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs to win their second NBA title. Boston is a -225 favorite to win it all, meaning someone would need to wager $225 to win $100.
Third floor of The Breakers to open to the public for the first time
For the first time in The Breakers’ 129-year history, the private third-floor family space occupied by generations of Vanderbilts will be open for public tours.
Pride Month proclaimed in Rhode Island
Governor McKee pledges support for LGBTQ+ community
Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport
A dispute over teacher layoffs and displacements, and the growing number of multi-language learners has evolved into a vote of no confidence by the Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) in Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain and Director of Multi-Language Learners (MLL) Ronilee Mooney.
Italian team Acrobatica continues strong performance winning Leg 2 of the Atlantic Cup
Surging into first place overnight Acrobatica took line honors crossing the finish at 8:56:52 A.M. EST just 7 minutes 31 seconds ahead of Vogue avec un Crohn
Lynn Underwood Ceglie announces candidacy for reelection to Newport City Council; will run for Second Ward Councilor
Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who currently serves as Vice Chair and an At-Large Councilor on Newport City Council, today announced her intent to run for Second Ward Councilor on Newport City Council this November.
