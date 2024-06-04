Hello, today is Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

⚾ Salve Regina University baseball stood tied 2-2 with University of Wisconsin Whitewater into the eighth inning on Monday night before the Warhawks scored three late runs to clinch the ticket to the championship series, 5-2, and end the Seahawks’ season in the national semifinals. Read More

🏫 A dispute over teacher layoffs and displacements and the growing number of multi-language learners has evolved into a vote of no confidence by the Teachers Association of Newport in Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain and Director of Multi-Language Learners Ronilee Mooney. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport.

🗳️ Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who currently serves as Vice Chair and an At-Large Councilor on Newport City Council, today announced her intent to run for Second Ward Councilor on Newport City Council this November. Read More

🏡 Thirteen homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here - What Sold: A look at 13 home sales across Newport County (May 27 – 31).

🚌 DATTCO & Discover Newport have teamed up to bring you a shuttle from Boston to Newport. Tickets are $30 each way. Visit https://dattco.com/boston-newport/ for more information, schedule, and tickets.

🆕 Seamen’s Church Institue on Monday announced that Newport Community Cookery Cafe is now open. "We are excited to share that Newport Community School's Cafe is now open for business at Seamen's," Seamen's Church Institute shared in an email to supporters. "Find some respite from the busy downtown in our lovely Memorial Garden or lounge for breakfast or lunch, or simply select a grab-and-go item."

The cafe is open daily from 7 am to 2 pm Monday through Sunday.

🎶 Live music is returning to the King Park Gazebo this July and August. The 2024 NIMFEST schedule is below;

whatsupnewp A post shared by @whatsupnewp

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. South wind around six mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:36 am & 7:03 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 11:52 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: My National Gallery London 2024 at 5:30 pm, Challengers at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible

Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival

Share

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Salve Regina’s season ends with its most wins ever and furthest advancement in the NCAAs.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, Biden said the former president “wants you to believe it’s all rigged. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Discussions focus on military cooperation in research and development

New policies aim to improve water quality and protect ecosystems

Senior trader Halvor Egeland said Monday that 80% of the bets were coming on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs to win their second NBA title. Boston is a -225 favorite to win it all, meaning someone would need to wager $225 to win $100.

For the first time in The Breakers’ 129-year history, the private third-floor family space occupied by generations of Vanderbilts will be open for public tours.

Governor McKee pledges support for LGBTQ+ community

A dispute over teacher layoffs and displacements, and the growing number of multi-language learners has evolved into a vote of no confidence by the Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) in Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain and Director of Multi-Language Learners (MLL) Ronilee Mooney.

Surging into first place overnight Acrobatica took line honors crossing the finish at 8:56:52 A.M. EST just 7 minutes 31 seconds ahead of Vogue avec un Crohn

Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who currently serves as Vice Chair and an At-Large Councilor on Newport City Council, today announced her intent to run for Second Ward Councilor on Newport City Council this November.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

East Bay RI: Portsmouth edged by Rams, 14-13, in semifinal heartbreaker

East Bay RI: Portsmouth's Chen, Gray champions at R.I. track meet

East Bay RI: Ponaganset cools off red-hot Portsmouth softball team

ecoRI News: Confirmation of CRMC Executive Director Willis to be Voted on in Senate

MSN: Founded by Newport socialite Doris Duke, this organization is keeping history alive while addressing climate change ...

WJAR: Ask Alison: Another question on the Newport Pell Bridge

WLNE: RIDOH suspends license of massage therapist owner in Newport