What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, July 30
Here's what's happening out there today; plus a look at the latest headlines.
Good Morning!
🪕 Before we turn our attention to the Newport Jazz Festival, here’s our full coverage of the 2024 Newport Folk Festival.
Newport Folk Festival 2024: Conan and Friends wrap up 65th annual event – Day 3 recap and photos
Newport Folk Festival 2024: Diverse lineup plays Fort Adams – Day 2 recap and highlights
Newport Folk Festival 2024: High energy at Fort Adams – Day 1 recap and photos
From Bike Stage to Harbor Stage: Palmyra’s Newport Folk Festival journey
Rising Folk trio Oliver Hazard talks about Newport experience
🎷 A three-time veteran of the Newport Jazz Festival, Kamasi Washington is headed back to Fort Adams this weekend for two sets, playing with his band on Friday, and returning as part of Dinner Party, a jazz power trio with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper on Saturday. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story and excerpts from his interview with Washington last year - What’s Up Interview: Kamasi Washington, headlining the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, August 2.
👉 Governor McKee will tour the Beyond the Bell summer learning program at Gaudet Middle School in Middletown this afternoon. Beyond the Bell, which is supported by the Governor's Learn365RI initiative, engages Middletown public school K-12 students in academic and enrichment opportunities that foster self-confidence and boost academic achievement.
🌊 Naturebarrels, an eco-friendly surf brand, and the author of Book of Barrels, will pop up today at the House of Waves at 154 Broadway. Stop by from 5 pm to 8 pm and check out their book brand and new clothing line.
What’s Up Interview: Kamasi Washington, headlining the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, August 2
Acclaimed saxophonist and bandleader also playing Saturday with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper in Dinner Party
Comic – Sour Grapes: Foggy
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, Dominic Smith and Romy Gonzalez power Red Sox past Mariners 14-7
Wilyer Abreu capped a 12-pitch at-bat with an RBI single and Masataka Yoshida hit the next pitch for a two-run homer as the Boston Red Sox scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.
The Newport Show has raised more than $4 million for the Newport Historical Society and Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
This year’s successful event was attended by over one thousand people.
From Bike Stage to Harbor Stage: Palmyra’s Newport Folk Festival journey
Band members share excitement about playing larger venue, discuss festival’s collaborative spirit
The Jane Pickens Theater kicks off August with a diverse array of films and events
The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is kicking off August with a diverse array of films and events that spotlight film classics, renowned authors, award-winning theater productions, and local businesses.
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 22 – 26)
As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 3 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 7 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 8 kt. Isolated showers after 3 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:55 am & 4:35 pm | Low tide at 9:19 am & 11:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm: Newport Gulls versus Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5 pm: BOOK SIGNING ‘Food to Die For – Recipes & Stories from America’s Most Famous Haunted Places’ at The Fifth Element
5 pm to 8 pm: House of Waves presents Naturebarrels Pop-Up & Olympics Watch Party at House of Waves
6 pm: Music on the Lawn at St. John The Evangelist
6 pm: The Jacalyn and William P. Egan Lecture, Decoding Gilded Age Designer Jules Allard at Rosecliff
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Summer Reads at Salve at Ochre Court
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Bridging the Gap: Jazz at the Casino Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, The Outsiders at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
