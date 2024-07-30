Good Morning!

🪕 Before we turn our attention to the Newport Jazz Festival, here’s our full coverage of the 2024 Newport Folk Festival.

🎷 A three-time veteran of the Newport Jazz Festival, Kamasi Washington is headed back to Fort Adams this weekend for two sets, playing with his band on Friday, and returning as part of Dinner Party, a jazz power trio with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper on Saturday. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story and excerpts from his interview with Washington last year - What’s Up Interview: Kamasi Washington, headlining the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, August 2.

👉 Governor McKee will tour the Beyond the Bell summer learning program at Gaudet Middle School in Middletown this afternoon. Beyond the Bell, which is supported by the Governor's Learn365RI initiative, engages Middletown public school K-12 students in academic and enrichment opportunities that foster self-confidence and boost academic achievement.

🌊 Naturebarrels, an eco-friendly surf brand, and the author of Book of Barrels, will pop up today at the House of Waves at 154 Broadway. Stop by from 5 pm to 8 pm and check out their book brand and new clothing line.

Acclaimed saxophonist and bandleader also playing Saturday with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper in Dinner Party

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Wilyer Abreu capped a 12-pitch at-bat with an RBI single and Masataka Yoshida hit the next pitch for a two-run homer as the Boston Red Sox scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

This year’s successful event was attended by over one thousand people.

Band members share excitement about playing larger venue, discuss festival’s collaborative spirit

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is kicking off August with a diverse array of films and events that spotlight film classics, renowned authors, award-winning theater productions, and local businesses.

As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 3 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 7 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 8 kt. Isolated showers after 3 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:55 am & 4:35 pm | Low tide at 9:19 am & 11:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, The Outsiders at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

WUN Stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4

Salve Regina University to host ‘Bridging the Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival’ from July 30 – August 1

Open Studios event at Jamestown Arts Center on August 3 will showcase local artists

2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

East Bay RI: Little Compton passes attainable housing plan

WPRI: Why were there swarms of dragonflies in Rhode Island?