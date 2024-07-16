Good Morning!

⚓ Over the weekend, costumed re-enactors took over Washington Square Park and the Colony House in downtown Newport. Despite the dismal weather, the rain cleared up by the afternoon, allowing plenty of locals and visitors to experience living history. What’sUpNewp’s Veronica Bruno (her first story for WUN! ) has the story. Read More

⚓ In her latest What’s In Season column, WUN’s Ruthie Wood heads to Almy-Thurston Farm in Portsmouth and serves up a delicious Blueberry Pancake recipe. Read More

⚓ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the twenty-one homes that changed hands last week across Newport County. Read More

⚓ It will be a busy summer week and weekend in and around Newport with the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical, Hellenic Fest, Jaws Summer Party, Newport Beer Run, and more on tap. I have a full rundown of what’s happening this weekend. Read More

⚓ WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Warwick native Tommy Gardner, a.k.a. Tommy Buoy, of Yachtley Crew, who is playing PPAC on July 27 - Read More.

⚓ What we’re working on today;

At 10 am, Ken Abrams will be on hand for a press conference at The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center to learn more about their upcoming plans. Later in the day, Ken will attend the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Stories on both to come.

At 11:30 a.m., Frank Prosnitz and I will attend a media event with Governor McKee and partners where they will discuss the revised award for the Newport/Middletown Community Learning Center. Stories to come.

I will also have coverage from last night’s Middletown Town Council Meeting and Veronica will have stories and photo galleries from Sail Newport’s 40th Regatta and the Civil War Re-enactment that took place at Fort Adams State Park over the weekend. Of course, we’ll also be keeping up with any other news of the day.

Despite the dismal weather, plenty turned out for a real treat with French and colonial re-enactors taking over Washington Square Park and Colony House to bring history to life.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

It was a beautiful afternoon for a coastal division doubleheader as the Newport Gulls took on the North Shore Navigators.

A Rhode Island man remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, a day after he was shot and injured during a confrontation with Vermont State Police troopers in Burke.

The recent stranding of more than 100 dolphins on Cape Cod, the largest such event involving dolphins in U.S. history, is partly due to the peninsula’s geography, with its gently sloping sand flats, tidal fluctuations and proximity to productive feeding grounds, experts said.

A family-friendly night of games, live music, local food, and community fun, Beach Bash supports the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s efforts to conserve their Third Beach property for the benefit of the entire community.

Home offers direct ocean views, deeded beach rights, and luxurious amenities

For a sleepy Sunday brunch, there’s nothing better than blueberry pancakes made from scratch

The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) visited Naval Station Newport, July 11-15, engaging with various training and education commands to share lessons learned from the crew’s September 2023 to May 2024 independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

For just the second time in its 16-year history, the Rolex TP52 World Championship will be contested on American waters.

Federal, state, and local leaders joined the Quonset Development Corporation and Seaview Railroad today for a ribbon cutting and train ride to celebrate three recent upgrades to Quonset rail infrastructure.

Get ready to dance in the grass at the King Park Gazebo on July 21st from 3pm to 6pm.

Food collected in each branch will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Heat Advisory until July 17, 8:00 PM

Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is sunny, with a high near 84—southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog before 1 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt, decreasing to 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Patchy fog between midnight and 1 am, then Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:43 am & 4:21 pm | Low tide at 9:27 am & 10:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.2 days, 69% lighting.

What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

