What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, July 16
Living history left an indelible mark in Newport with Lafayette, Rochambeau, and several re-enactors representing the French contribution to America’s independence
⚓ Over the weekend, costumed re-enactors took over Washington Square Park and the Colony House in downtown Newport. Despite the dismal weather, the rain cleared up by the afternoon, allowing plenty of locals and visitors to experience living history. What’sUpNewp’s Veronica Bruno (her first story for WUN! ) has the story. Read More
⚓ In her latest What’s In Season column, WUN’s Ruthie Wood heads to Almy-Thurston Farm in Portsmouth and serves up a delicious Blueberry Pancake recipe. Read More
⚓ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the twenty-one homes that changed hands last week across Newport County. Read More
⚓ It will be a busy summer week and weekend in and around Newport with the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical, Hellenic Fest, Jaws Summer Party, Newport Beer Run, and more on tap. I have a full rundown of what’s happening this weekend. Read More
⚓ WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Warwick native Tommy Gardner, a.k.a. Tommy Buoy, of Yachtley Crew, who is playing PPAC on July 27 - Read More.
⚓ What we’re working on today;
At 10 am, Ken Abrams will be on hand for a press conference at The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center to learn more about their upcoming plans. Later in the day, Ken will attend the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Stories on both to come.
At 11:30 a.m., Frank Prosnitz and I will attend a media event with Governor McKee and partners where they will discuss the revised award for the Newport/Middletown Community Learning Center. Stories to come.
I will also have coverage from last night’s Middletown Town Council Meeting and Veronica will have stories and photo galleries from Sail Newport’s 40th Regatta and the Civil War Re-enactment that took place at Fort Adams State Park over the weekend. Of course, we’ll also be keeping up with any other news of the day.
Despite the dismal weather, plenty turned out for a real treat with French and colonial re-enactors taking over Washington Square Park and Colony House to bring history to life.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Sun Tan
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Gulls win both games against North Shore
It was a beautiful afternoon for a coastal division doubleheader as the Newport Gulls took on the North Shore Navigators.
Vermont police say a Rhode Island man was shot and injured by troopers after he fired at them
A Rhode Island man remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, a day after he was shot and injured during a confrontation with Vermont State Police troopers in Burke.
Cape Cod’s fishhook topography makes it a global hotspot for mass strandings by dolphins
The recent stranding of more than 100 dolphins on Cape Cod, the largest such event involving dolphins in U.S. history, is partly due to the peninsula’s geography, with its gently sloping sand flats, tidal fluctuations and proximity to productive feeding grounds, experts said.
Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Beach Bash returns with a nod to classic New England summers
A family-friendly night of games, live music, local food, and community fun, Beach Bash supports the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s efforts to conserve their Third Beach property for the benefit of the entire community.
‘Ocean Mist’ on Ocean Avenue in Newport sells for $7.125 million
Home offers direct ocean views, deeded beach rights, and luxurious amenities
What’s in Season: Sweet and juicy blueberries are ready to eat at Almy-Thurston Farm in Portsmouth
For a sleepy Sunday brunch, there’s nothing better than blueberry pancakes made from scratch
USS Carney visits Newport, shares warfighting experiences
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) visited Naval Station Newport, July 11-15, engaging with various training and education commands to share lessons learned from the crew’s September 2023 to May 2024 independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
Rolex TP52 World Championship headlines race week at Newport’s 14th Edition
For just the second time in its 16-year history, the Rolex TP52 World Championship will be contested on American waters.
Federal, state leaders celebrate major upgrades to rail infrastructure at the Quonset Business Park
Federal, state, and local leaders joined the Quonset Development Corporation and Seaview Railroad today for a ribbon cutting and train ride to celebrate three recent upgrades to Quonset rail infrastructure.
Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21
Get ready to dance in the grass at the King Park Gazebo on July 21st from 3pm to 6pm.
Fighting Hunger: BankRI hosting Food Drive at its Middletown and Newport branches
Food collected in each branch will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
Recent Local Obituaries
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is sunny, with a high near 84—southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog before 1 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt, decreasing to 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Patchy fog between midnight and 1 am, then Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours and 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:43 am & 4:21 pm | Low tide at 9:27 am & 10:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.2 days, 69% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Bubble Show at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: Family Programming : Teatime Around The World at Marble House
11 am: Newport Classical presents Classical Movie Music at Blithewold Mansion
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: STEAM Club at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Tie-Dye Party at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5 pm to 7:30 pm: Behind the Lens: The Art and Adventure of Sailing Photography at Newport Art Museum
5:30 pm: Author Talk – Michael Fine at Brownell Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Art House Film Nights: ‘Big Eyes’ at Tiverton Library
6 pm: Teen Paint & Pass Party at Jamestown Philomenian Library
6 pm to 8 pm: Music on the Lawn featuring Sugar Ray Norcia and Band at Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Island Time Steel Band Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Two Pianos are Better Than One at Castle Hill Inn
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Country Wild Heart at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Janet Planet at 4 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm
Landing: The Naticks from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Localz Burger & Cocktails: Steven Rodrigues and Carrigan Nelson at 5:30 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Planning Board at 7 pm
Middletown: Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Pension Advisory Committee at 5 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 4 pm, Personnel Board at 4 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
