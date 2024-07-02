What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, July 2
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”
Good Morning. Today is Tuesday, July 2, the 184th day of the year. Only 182 days remain until the end of the year.
🐘 Newport is in for a great treat with the arrival of The Great Elephant Migration beginning July 4, 2024. WUN’s Jack Casey has the story and a photo gallery from yesterday's media event: 100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”.
👉 As homelessness grows dramatically across this country and in Rhode Island, organizations like Newport’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are also being challenged to meet the increasing demand among the area’s poor for basic needs, particularly food. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story: Homelessness and food insecurity are rising rapidly.
🏠 Fifteen homes sold in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the story: What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 – 28).
🏆 Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major. Read More
🎇 On tap this week/weekend: Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more. Get the full rundown: What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Starting on July 4, and throughout August, visitors and locals alike can experience the Great Elephant Migration by embarking on one of their own – a journey along the Cliff Walk.
Homelessness and food insecurity rising rapidly
As homelessness grows dramatically across this country and in Rhode Island, organizations like Newport’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are also being challenged to meet the increasing demand among the area’s poor for basic needs, particularly food.
Winners crowned in 22nd C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta
Three days of competitive racing and camaraderie along with a two day coaching clinic have wrapped up in Newport, Rhode Island for the 33 sailors with disabilities at the 22nd C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta.
Gulls cruise to 14-0 victory over Nighthawks
It was Mascot Night at Cardines and a beautiful night for baseball as the Newport Gulls took on the Upper Valley Nighthawks.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum agrees to 5-year, $314 million supermax extension, AP source says
Jayson Tatum is the newest member of the NBA’s $300 million club.
Animal rescuers save more than 100 dolphins during mass stranding event around Cape Cod
Animal rescuers were able to coax more than 100 dolphins away from shallow waters around Cape Cod over the weekend after about 125 of the Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded.
Rhode Island Police Chiefs warn against impaired driving this Fourth of July weekend
Extra patrols and social media campaign launched to keep roads safe over Fourth of July weekend
Senator Reed joins DEM’s Monthly Coastal Survey Trawl of Narragansett Bay
U.S. Senator Jack Reed today embarked on a trawl survey with experts from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) where he helped sort and count fish and other aquatic species before releasing the catch back into the ocean.
Bob’s Stores announces going-out-of-business sale across all locations
Apparel retailer with 10 stores in New England to close after failing to secure financing
Providence Children’s Museum offering summer STEM sessions
Kids can explore science, tech, engineering, and math through hands-on activities
NWC Hosts Fourth Trans-Atlantic Maritime Command and Control Wargame
U.S. Naval War College Hosts Fourth Trans-Atlantic Maritime Command and Control Wargame
Legislation enables Newport to raise cruise ship passenger fees; put infrastructure bond question on November ballot
Newport gets approval to raise landing and boarding fees for cruise ships, seek city voters’ approval on $98.5 bond
What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 – 28)
In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, yet a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home increasingly challenging.
Bland wins rain-delayed U.S. Senior Open on 4th playoff hole for his second straight senior major
Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:18 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 10:39 am
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.5 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 10:45 am: Fiddle N’ Fun at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Family Movie: Up at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: 3D Print Your Own: Adventure-Sized Watercolor Kit at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Take It To The Bridge Duo aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Sunset Cove: Mac McAnally from 5 pm to 7 pm
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport
The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Warren skipper makes history at Newport Bermuda Race
USGA: King Richard: Bland Outlasts Fujita in Playoff at Newport C.C.
WJAR: Elephants take over Newport to promote wildlife
WPRI: Newport welcomes display of 100 life-sized elephant statues