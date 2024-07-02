Good Morning. Today is Tuesday, July 2, the 184th day of the year. Only 182 days remain until the end of the year.

🐘 Newport is in for a great treat with the arrival of The Great Elephant Migration beginning July 4, 2024. WUN’s Jack Casey has the story and a photo gallery from yesterday's media event: 100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in “The Great Elephant Migration”.

The Great Elephant Migration at Rough Point. Credit: Jack Casey/What’sUpNewp

👉 As homelessness grows dramatically across this country and in Rhode Island, organizations like Newport’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are also being challenged to meet the increasing demand among the area’s poor for basic needs, particularly food. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story: Homelessness and food insecurity are rising rapidly.

🏠 Fifteen homes sold in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the story: What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 – 28).

🏆 Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major. Read More

🎇 On tap this week/weekend: Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more. Get the full rundown: What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7.

Credit: Jack Casey/What’sUpNewp

Starting on July 4, and throughout August, visitors and locals alike can experience the Great Elephant Migration by embarking on one of their own – a journey along the Cliff Walk.

Three days of competitive racing and camaraderie along with a two day coaching clinic have wrapped up in Newport, Rhode Island for the 33 sailors with disabilities at the 22nd C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta.

It was Mascot Night at Cardines and a beautiful night for baseball as the Newport Gulls took on the Upper Valley Nighthawks.

Jayson Tatum is the newest member of the NBA’s $300 million club.

Animal rescuers were able to coax more than 100 dolphins away from shallow waters around Cape Cod over the weekend after about 125 of the Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded.

Extra patrols and social media campaign launched to keep roads safe over Fourth of July weekend

U.S. Senator Jack Reed today embarked on a trawl survey with experts from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) where he helped sort and count fish and other aquatic species before releasing the catch back into the ocean.

Apparel retailer with 10 stores in New England to close after failing to secure financing

Kids can explore science, tech, engineering, and math through hands-on activities

U.S. Naval War College Hosts Fourth Trans-Atlantic Maritime Command and Control Wargame

Newport gets approval to raise landing and boarding fees for cruise ships, seek city voters’ approval on $98.5 bond

In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, yet a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home increasingly challenging.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:18 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 10:39 am

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.5 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Sunset Cove: Mac McAnally from 5 pm to 7 pm

The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

