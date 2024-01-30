Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

⚓ This year’s annual Kids Count, while recognizing some gains in Rhode Island, shows instead a dire situation for children who are in foster care, are members of minority groups, or who live in poverty. The report was issued on Monday with many recommendations seeking funding for new or existing programs. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → Kids Count snapshot: Kids living in poverty, foster care, or minorities are at risk.

⚓ Rhode Island PBS on Monday announced Jamestown as the next stop for its Our Town documentary series and community project. Residents, business owners, organizations, and schools with stories to share about Jamestown are invited to volunteer as filmmakers and storytellers for the documentary. Read more → Rhode Island PBS invites Jamestown residents to participate in creating ‘Our Town: Jamestown’.

⚓ U.S. Senator Jack Reed on Monday announced $15,726,763 million in federal Continuum of Care grants to help state and local agencies provide coordinated services and housing support to Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness. Read More → $15.7 million coming to Rhode Island to help end homelessness.

⚓ ICYMI: Newport resident Sydney Gordon, who owns Folk Vintage on Thames Street, continued her journey on The Bachelor last night. Sydney was among the 18 women who received roses from bachelor Joey Graziadei and will stay another week. The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 pm on ABC.

⚓ Members of the Newport Police Department will be at Empire Tea & Coffee on Broadway from 8 am to 10 am this morning. NPD invited the public to have a cup of coffee and speak with your local police officers.

⚓ Investigators have identified a suspect more than three decades after a Newport man was murdered in New Bedford. WPRI has the story → Cold case unit solves Newport man’s 1991 murder.

⚓ The legendary Newport-native band The Cowsills will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame class of 2024. WJAR has the story → Newport-native band The Cowsills to be inducted into New England Music Hall of Fame.

Watch: The Cowsills perform “The Rain, The Park, and Other Things” on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1967.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: A slight chance of snow before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 8 to 11 kt. A slight chance of snow before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 6 km becomes variable and less than 5 km in the evening. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:56 pm | 9 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:06 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 3:32 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.7 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Fallen Leaves at 4:30 pm, Oppenheimer at 6:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm

Middletown: Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 3:30 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 10 am

See the agenda for meetings here

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

U.S. Senator Jack Reed on Monday announced $15,726,763 million in federal Continuum of Care (CoC) grants to help state and local agencies provide coordinated services and housing support to Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Jayson Tatum scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Boston rallied past the Pelicans 118-112 on Monday night.

This year’s annual Kids Count, while recognizing some gains in Rhode Island, shows instead a dire situation for children who are in foster care, are members of minority groups, or those that live in poverty.

PPAC to Award $600 Scholarships to 60-80 Middle School Students for Summer Arts Classes

Our Town: Jamestown is set to premiere in September 2024.

Craft Beer Tasting Festival will also Celebrate Historic Fort Adams Milestone

Rhode Island Business Recovery Center moves to East Providence City Hall

Deborah Ruggiero spent 14 years in the RI House of Representatives and chaired the House Internet & Technology Committee, championing broadband legislation for RI to access BEAD funding. She is president of DR Communications Group, a marketing communications firm.

Jimy Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston who won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston, has died. He was 80.

Rhode Island lawmakers file bill to increase circuit breaker tax credit eligibility and maximum credit

Tickets are now on sale.

Jimmy Carr brings his “Terribly Funny” stand-up show to The Vets in Providence on April 26

Middletown opens civic appropriation applications for local nonprofits

Workshop will be held on January 31.

With ten arrests and a summons/citation, it was a busier-than-usual weekend for the Newport Police Department.

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Right Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Westport, Portsmouth help bring down alleged identity thief

East Bay RI: Bill would ban commercial activities at Seapowet

East Bay RI: Portsmouth comes in 4th at girls’ Division track meet

South Coast Today: Bristol County DA's Office ID's killer in 32-year-old cold case murder of Newport, RI, man

WJAR: Newport-native band The Cowsills to be inducted into New England Music Hall of Fame

WPRI: Cold case unit solves Newport man’s 1991 murder