⚓ Former President Donald Trump aims for a commanding victory today in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.

In the first results released early this morning, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight. Read More

⚓ Repairs to the Washington Bridge that was partially shut down over safety concerns last month could include the demolition of the span, state transportation officials said Monday. Read More

⚓ Newport Festivals Foundation, producer of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, today announced that tickets for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival will go on sale on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Details

⚓ The Newport City Council and School Committee will hold a workshop on ESSR funding and the impact of enrollment decline today at 6 pm. Details

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: There is a chance of rain before 8 pm, then snow. Low around 33. North wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until January 23, 07:00 AM EST

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming NNW in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:49 pm | 9 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:06 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 12:36 am & 11:34 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.2 days, 93% lighting.

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 4:30 pm, The Iron Claw at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor's Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm

Jamestown: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 3 pm

Little Compton: Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee at 9 am, Housing Trust at 6 pm

Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport: School Committee at 6 pm, City Council at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

