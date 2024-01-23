What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, January 23
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
⚓ Former President Donald Trump aims for a commanding victory today in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
In the first results released early this morning, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight. Read More
⚓ Repairs to the Washington Bridge that was partially shut down over safety concerns last month could include the demolition of the span, state transportation officials said Monday. Read More
⚓ Newport Festivals Foundation, producer of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, today announced that tickets for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival will go on sale on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Details
⚓ The Newport City Council and School Committee will hold a workshop on ESSR funding and the impact of enrollment decline today at 6 pm. Details
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance of rain before 8 pm, then snow. Low around 33. North wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming NNW in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:49 pm | 9 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:06 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 12:36 am & 11:34 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.2 days, 93% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
10 am: Preschool Play at Newport Public Library
2 pm: Bath Bomb and Lip Scrub Class at Cutie Curls
3 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Author Event: MARIAH FREDERICKS – THE WHARTON PLOT at Charter Books
6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art
6:30 pm: Shaidzon Beer Company Beer Dinner at Fifth Element
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 4:30 pm, The Iron Claw at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor's Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
Jamestown: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 3 pm
Little Compton: Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee at 9 am, Housing Trust at 6 pm
Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6 pm, City Council at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Comic – Sour Grapes: Watered
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Nikki Haley, his last major rival
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
Tatum, Brown help Celtics overcome Doncic’s triple-double in 119-110 win over Mavs
Jayson Tatum was coming off a subpar showing, and his Boston Celtics were finishing a back-to-back for the first time since the most lopsided loss of the season for the team with the NBA’s best record.
Bruins down Jets 4-1 for 5th straight victory in matchup of NHL division leaders
Charlie Coyle scored the tiebreaking goal late in the opening period and Boston’s tight defense carried the Bruins to their fifth straight victory, 4-1 over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night in a matchup of top NHL teams.
Rhode Island lawmaker proposes new bills to protect animals, including a ban on declawing
Rhode Island lawmaker proposes bills against declawing and adding animal cruelty to domestic violence crimes
Rhode Island transportation officials say key bridge may need to be completely demolished
Peter Alviti, director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said all options are being considered, including the possibility of a complete rebuild of the bridge that carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Providence.
Middletown Outreach Department to host a presentation on civil rights in Rhode Island
Middletown Outreach Department to Host Presentation on Civil Rights in RI During the 18th and 19th Centuries
Newport City Council to interview candidates for State Government Relations and Advocacy Services position
Newport City Council to interview candidates for State Government Relations position
Marinas.com, Dockwa.com honor Middletown PD, Third Beach Harbor
Middletown Police Department and Third Beach Harbor Recognized for Outstanding Service to Boating Community
Norman Bird Sanctuary is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with special programs and events
To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has organized special programs and events throughout 2024 that highlight the accomplishments of the past 75 years, while offering a glimpse at what the organization has planned for the future.
2024 Newport Folk Festival tickets go on sale on Feb. 1
Iconic Festival returns to Fort Adams State Park in Newport July 26 – 28, 2024.
East Bay RI: Roundabout update: Portsmouth roadwork delayed a year
News From The States: R.I. Supreme Court declines to take up SouthCoast Wind dispute with state energy regulators
