Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
🌧️ The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Newport from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday, along with a high wind warning and coastal flood watch. Read More
⚓ Save The Bay’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Topher Hamblett to the position of Save The Bay’s fifth executive director on Monday. Read More
🎶 German pianist and Newport resident Clemens Teufel continues his new music series this month with another live concert, Celli for Two, on Sunday, January 28 at 3:00 pm at Old Colony House in Newport. Read More
🎉 Singer, songwriter, and producer William Joseph Cowsill Jr. was born on this day (January 9) in 1948 in Middletown. Bill Cowsill was the eldest of seven siblings from the Newport-based family band The Cowsills. He also performed as a solo artist and produced several Canadian bands over the course of his career.
Flood Watch in effect from January 9, 7:00 PM until January 10, 1:00 PM
High Wind Warning in effect from January 9, 5:00 PM until January 10, 1:00 PM
Coastal Flood Watch in effect from January 10, 5:00 AM until January 10, 9:00 AM
Today: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 1 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 am and 3 am, then rain after 3 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The temperature rises to around 52 by 4 am. Very windy, with a southeast wind of 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Storm Warning in effect from January 9, 5:00 PM until January 10, 1:00 PM
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming ESE 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind 22 to 27 kt, becoming SSE 30 to 35 kt. Winds could gust as high as 55 kt. Rain before 1 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 am and 3 am, then rain after 3 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:44 am & 5:10 pm | Low tide at 11:05 am & 10:37 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.
8:30 am: Coffee Hour – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and Polaris MEP at Innovate Newport
3 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Women's Networking Group at Slim Possible
4 pm: Newport MFA Craft Talk with Will Schwalbe at Ochre Court
5:30 pm: 11th Hour Event / Whalers and Team One Newport at Team One Newport
6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Fire Department Compensation at 3 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee at 9 am, Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
What Sold? A look at 13 Recent Real Estate Transactions in Newport County.
East Bay: Portsmouth schools all receive 4-star ratings from state
East Bay: Portsmouth Police charge woman with B&E, disorderly conduct
Rhode Island Current: Same arguments. Different court: Shoreline access debate to play out in state system
