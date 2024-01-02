Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

⚓ Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House today to begin the 2024 legislative session. Read More.

❔ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session, and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. We also asked about their perceptions of the state’s greatest challenges and focused on affordable housing and healthcare. We’re rolling out the results, here are the first three;

📸 2023 was an outstanding year for live music in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts. As the number of concerts returned to pre-pandemic levels, What’sUpNewp photographers were there to capture many special moments.

Check out some of our favorite 2023 photos from Rick Farrell, Jack Casey, Gary Alpert, and Ken Abrams. Read More. Look for more great regional concert coverage in 2024.

👏 Newport resident Finton Wallace, who was one of five finalists for Powerball’s $1 million grand prize during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, wasn’t the lucky winner. Pamela Bradshaw of North Carolina won the $1 million, drawn just after midnight.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around six mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W around 6 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:53 am | Low tide at 4:57 am & 5:24 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.2 days, 70% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Town Council at 2:45 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm

Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am

See the agenda for meetings here

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The House meets at 4:00 pm.

The Senate meets at 4:00 pm.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House on Tuesday, January 2, to begin the 2024 legislative session.

October 04, 1920 – December 30, 2023

Boston is 16-0 at TD Garden. With its corporate name and modern feel, that arena doesn’t have the mystique of the old Garden, but it does house a fine basketball team that is trying to leave its own mark on Celtics history.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

The volatility surrounding this year’s presidential contest has few modern parallels, posing profound challenges to the future of American democracy.

Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Middletown, Portsmouth) shares what she hopes to accomplish in the 2024 session.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

August 30, 1923 – December 29, 2023

August 21, 1948 – December 26, 2023

The 2024 vendor and exhibitor line-up features over 85 local and national vegan/vegan-friendly brands from Rhode Island and ten other states.

From music festivals to dive bars, What’s Up Newp photographers were there to document the moment.

Rhode Island State Police arrest 18-year-old Middletown resident for drug charges

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

