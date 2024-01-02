What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, January 2
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
⚓ Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House today to begin the 2024 legislative session. Read More.
❔ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session, and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. We also asked about their perceptions of the state’s greatest challenges and focused on affordable housing and healthcare. We’re rolling out the results, here are the first three;
📸 2023 was an outstanding year for live music in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts. As the number of concerts returned to pre-pandemic levels, What’sUpNewp photographers were there to capture many special moments.
Check out some of our favorite 2023 photos from Rick Farrell, Jack Casey, Gary Alpert, and Ken Abrams. Read More. Look for more great regional concert coverage in 2024.
👏 Newport resident Finton Wallace, who was one of five finalists for Powerball’s $1 million grand prize during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, wasn’t the lucky winner. Pamela Bradshaw of North Carolina won the $1 million, drawn just after midnight.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around six mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W around 6 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:53 am | Low tide at 4:57 am & 5:24 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.2 days, 70% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Town Council at 2:45 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm
Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
See the agenda for meetings here
GENERAL ASSEMBLY
The House meets at 4:00 pm.
The Senate meets at 4:00 pm.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Rhode Island Legislators return to State House on Jan. 2
Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House on Tuesday, January 2, to begin the 2024 legislative session.
Obituary: Dorothy J. Boylan
October 04, 1920 – December 30, 2023
In an era when home court means less and less, the Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden
Boston is 16-0 at TD Garden. With its corporate name and modern feel, that arena doesn’t have the mystique of the old Garden, but it does house a fine basketball team that is trying to leave its own mark on Celtics history.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Biden and Trump are poised for a potential rematch that could shake American politics
The volatility surrounding this year’s presidential contest has few modern parallels, posing profound challenges to the future of American democracy.
Legislative Outlook – Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend
Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Middletown, Portsmouth) shares what she hopes to accomplish in the 2024 session.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Nap
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Obituary: Laura Granitto
August 30, 1923 – December 29, 2023
Obituary: Elaine Marie Hammond
August 21, 1948 – December 26, 2023
RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s Vegan Food Festival, returns on Feb. 3 & 4
The 2024 vendor and exhibitor line-up features over 85 local and national vegan/vegan-friendly brands from Rhode Island and ten other states.
WUN Concert Photography: A Look back at 2023
From music festivals to dive bars, What’s Up Newp photographers were there to document the moment.
18-year-old Middletown man arrested by State Police on drug charges
Rhode Island State Police arrest 18-year-old Middletown resident for drug charges
Rhode Island Road Report: Dec. 30 – Jan. 6
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
$1 Million Powerball Drawing: Meet the Newport man who could win big on New Year's Eve
18-year-old Middletown man arrested by State Police on drug charges
Rhode Island's New Laws for 2024: Plastic bag ban, minimum wage hike
FURTHER READING
ABC 6: Newport's Polar Bear Plunge marks start of 2024
WJAR: Planned demolition of Easton's Beach carousel and snack bar building disheartens locals
WPRI: Beloved carousel at Easton’s Beach set to be demolished