Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 27.

🗳️ Voters in November, besides a host of contested political races and statewide and local referenda, will be voting to determine whether the state holds a constitutional convention. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - On the ballot: Constitutional Convention.

🎨 The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust is offering Rhode Island-based artists an opportunity to stay on the island for six nights in mid-September to work on their projects. Read More

👋 Mark your calendars! Your final opportunity to say farewell to the Rogers High School Gym will be on Saturday, March 9th, from 3 pm to 6 pm. “There will be plenty of RETRO MEMORABILIA to take home, photo opportunities, and time to reminisce with old friends and teammates,” Josie Chaves, Rogers High School Athletic Director, tells What’sUpNewp. “Come join us one last time!”

👉 Speaking of Rogers High School, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one conversation on Wednesday at 1:30 pm. What questions do you have for the Superintendent?

You can watch the conversation live or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

Gale Warning in effect from February 28, 1:00 AM until February 29, 10:00 AM

Today: SE wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Showers, mainly after 9pm. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 35°F.

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 5:32 pm | 11 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:21 am & 9:42 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 2:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17 days, 94% lighting.

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Zone of Interest at 4:30 pm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Rhode Island residents reminded of upcoming deadlines to register to vote in 2024 primary

Middletown, Rhode Island residents to receive property assessment notices

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The Herren Organizations, alongside honored guests Governor Dan McKee of the State of Rhode Island and Mayor Brett Smiley of Providence, are set to cast a radiant glow over the State House Dome in purple, symbolizing a commitment to the prevention of substance misuse and a celebration of recovery and overall wellness.

Kailer Yamamoto scored the only goal in a shootout and the Seattle Kraken overcame David Pastrnak’s hat trick to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases the application for the second annual artist residency on the island set for September 2024.

Voters in November, besides a host of contested political races and statewide and local referenda, will be voting to determine whether the state holds a constitutional convention.

The Boston settings, from its docks and factories to its ethnic neighborhoods, are vivid. The writing is tight, and most characters are well-drawn.

July 7, 1927 – February 23, 2024

Celebrate the Month of the Francophonie with the Alliance Française de Newport

Bye-bye birdie: Maine’s chickadee is making way for other images on a new license plate unveiled Monday that gives homage to an old flag growing in popularity and reappearing on hats, tote bags and T-shirts.

Rhode Island to hold public workshop on proposed hunting and fishing regulations

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

A single-engine plane crashed at a small airport in New Hampshire and was found off the runway near some trees, a fire department said. The two people on board were not injured.

The organizers of the longest sled dog race in the eastern United States said Monday they are canceling the event due to a lack of snow on the ground.

Birthdays are extra special for those born on the rarest of days

Survey examines Rhode Islanders’ perceptions of barriers to health and well-being and assesses health inequities in diverse communities

Rhode Island Blood Center joins All of Us Research Program to create the most diverse health database

One arrested, another cited/summoned over the weekend.

New telehealth partnership will provide mental health services to students in 50+ school districts

February 18, 1941 – February 23, 2024

February 16, 1927 – February 23, 2024

East Bay RI: Tiverton wants answers on $1.2M education aid cut

WJAR: Virginia couple with Rhode Island ties vanish in Caribbean amid boat hijacking

WPRI: Housing Crisis: In RI, worsening shortage of homes sends prices soaring