What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, February 27
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 27.
🗳️ Voters in November, besides a host of contested political races and statewide and local referenda, will be voting to determine whether the state holds a constitutional convention. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - On the ballot: Constitutional Convention.
🎨 The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust is offering Rhode Island-based artists an opportunity to stay on the island for six nights in mid-September to work on their projects. Read More
👋 Mark your calendars! Your final opportunity to say farewell to the Rogers High School Gym will be on Saturday, March 9th, from 3 pm to 6 pm. “There will be plenty of RETRO MEMORABILIA to take home, photo opportunities, and time to reminisce with old friends and teammates,” Josie Chaves, Rogers High School Athletic Director, tells What’sUpNewp. “Come join us one last time!”
👉 Speaking of Rogers High School, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one conversation on Wednesday at 1:30 pm. What questions do you have for the Superintendent?
You can watch the conversation live or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from February 28, 7:00 AM until February 29, 1:00 AM
Today: Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from February 28, 1:00 AM until February 29, 10:00 AM
Today: SE wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Showers, mainly after 9pm. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 35°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 5:32 pm | 11 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:21 am & 9:42 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 2:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17 days, 94% lighting.
Things To Do
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Zone of Interest at 4:30 pm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 4:30 pm, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island Department of State reminds voters of upcoming deadlines for presidential preference primary election
Rhode Island residents reminded of upcoming deadlines to register to vote in 2024 primary
Middletown’s Property Assessments are in the mail
Middletown, Rhode Island residents to receive property assessment notices
Sour Grapes: Stand-up
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Herren Organizations Illuminate a Beacon of Hope with special guests Governor McKee and Mayor Smiley in attendance
The Herren Organizations, alongside honored guests Governor Dan McKee of the State of Rhode Island and Mayor Brett Smiley of Providence, are set to cast a radiant glow over the State House Dome in purple, symbolizing a commitment to the prevention of substance misuse and a celebration of recovery and overall wellness.
Pastrnak nets hat trick but Kraken top Bruins 4-3 in shootout
Kailer Yamamoto scored the only goal in a shootout and the Seattle Kraken overcame David Pastrnak’s hat trick to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.
Rose Island artist residency application now open
The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases the application for the second annual artist residency on the island set for September 2024.
On the ballot: Constitutional Convention
Voters in November, besides a host of contested political races and statewide and local referenda, will be voting to determine whether the state holds a constitutional convention.
Book Review: Thomas Mullen’s portrayal of a divided nation in 1943 draws parallels to today
The Boston settings, from its docks and factories to its ethnic neighborhoods, are vivid. The writing is tight, and most characters are well-drawn.
Obituary: Kenneth Gitman
July 7, 1927 – February 23, 2024
Alliance Française de Newport to Celebrate the Month of the Francophonie
Celebrate the Month of the Francophonie with the Alliance Française de Newport
Bye-bye, birdie: Maine’s chickadee makes way for star, pine tree on new license plate
Bye-bye birdie: Maine’s chickadee is making way for other images on a new license plate unveiled Monday that gives homage to an old flag growing in popularity and reappearing on hats, tote bags and T-shirts.
Rhode Island DEM to hold public workshop on proposed hunting and fishing regulations
Rhode Island to hold public workshop on proposed hunting and fishing regulations
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Single-engine plane crashes at a small New Hampshire airport and no injuries are reported
A single-engine plane crashed at a small airport in New Hampshire and was found off the runway near some trees, a fire department said. The two people on board were not injured.
Lack of snow cancels longest sled dog race in eastern United States
The organizers of the longest sled dog race in the eastern United States said Monday they are canceling the event due to a lack of snow on the ground.
Meet Rhode Island ‘leaplings’ – Born on February 29, a select few celebrate their birthday every four years
Birthdays are extra special for those born on the rarest of days
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island & Brown University School of Public Health launch 6th annual RI Life Index
Survey examines Rhode Islanders’ perceptions of barriers to health and well-being and assesses health inequities in diverse communities
Rhode Island Blood Center joins All of Us Research Program, inviting community members to participate
Rhode Island Blood Center joins All of Us Research Program to create the most diverse health database
Newport Police Department Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 23 – 26
One arrested, another cited/summoned over the weekend.
Bradley Hospital and Cartwheel partner to provide virtual mental health services to students across New England
New telehealth partnership will provide mental health services to students in 50+ school districts
Obituary: Dr. Cresencia Almirol
February 18, 1941 – February 23, 2024
Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Marlow
February 16, 1927 – February 23, 2024
What Sold: Take a look at 7 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 19 - 23)
Newport Police Department Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 23 - 26
