A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with up to 9 inches of snow expected Tuesday. The warning is in effect until 7 pm on Wednesday for southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island.

It’s a no-school day for most of Rhode Island, and parking plans are in place for Jamestown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and many other communities. Keep an eye on the latest closures, delays, and cancellations.

Programming Note: Temporary Newsletter Break Scheduled

I'll be taking a short vacation from Wednesday, February 14th, through Wednesday, February 21st. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly. However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break. Thank you for your understanding and patience. ~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

Winter Storm Warning until February 13, 07:00 PM EST

Today: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 34. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches is possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from February 13, 07:00 AM EST until February 13, 10:00 PM EST

Today: NE wind 11 to 16 kt, becoming NNE 16 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becomes all snow after 3 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 7 to 11 kt, becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:06 pm | 10 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:14 am & 4:43 pm | Low tide at 10:43 am & 10:15 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.2 days, 20% lighting.

With parking plans and poor weather conditions, many (if not most events) are being canceled. Please check in with the venue before heading to any event.

With parking plans and poor weather conditions, many (if not most events) are being canceled. Please check in with the venue before heading to any event.

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: American Fiction at 4:30 pm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Most, if not all, public meetings have been canceled for today. Please check with your local municipality if you want to attend one of the following meetings.

No arrests on Monday.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The Governor is also strongly urging Rhode Islanders to stay off the roads, especially between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

RI Housing Commission meets to discuss affordable homes

Rhode Island House Committee to Consider Bills on E-Bikes, Property Tax Waivers, and Open Space Designation

Parts of the Northeast were preparing Monday for a coastal storm that was expected to pack high winds and dump a foot or more of snow in some areas, leading to school closures, warnings against traveling by road and the possible disruption of flights.

The City of Newport has issued a mandatory parking ban from 9 AM until 8 PM on Tuesday, February 13th due to impending winter weather.

Local flair adds to the fun with these specialty screenings

The Federal Highway Administration, which apparently never took a crash course in humor, is absorbing some jocular flak over its recent recommendations for restraint when states install amusing traffic safety signs.

On January 30th, 2024, Rhode Island Community Food Bank supporters gathered at the Rhode Island State House to declare the date Food Insecurity Day.

Middletown Public Library to host author Josh Funk for children’s storytime and workshop

Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Newport Police made five arrests for various charges over the Super Bowl weekend, according to their latest arrest log for Friday, February 9, through 7 am on Monday, February 12.

Middletown, Portsmouth, and Tiverton were the only three communities in Newport County that saw homes change hands last week.

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

