What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, February 6
City of Newport begins formal review of 27 applicants for city manager position
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.
👉 Senator Dawn Euer (D. Dist. 13 - Newport, Jamestown) looks back at the last session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in 2024 in our latest Legislative Outlook. Read More.
🔎 Newport City officials will begin to formally review applications from more than two dozen candidates for the city manager. The announcement comes after the City Council concluded its January search of 27 applicants from 13 states. Read More
⚾ The Newport Gulls will begin their title defense on Tuesday, June 4 as they board the ferry to take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. 2024 schedule
🏌️ Terry Francona, who managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles and guided the Cleveland Indians to an American League pennant, has been named honorary chair of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will occur at Newport Country Club from June 26-30. Read More
🏡 Tyler Bernadyn looks at what homes sold in Newport County last week. Read More
🎶 Andy Summers, who rose to fame in the early 1980s as the guitarist with the multi-million record-selling rock band The Police, will play at the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 6. Read More
🌹 Bachelor Watch: Newport resident Sydney Gordon, owner of Folk Vintage on Thames Street, continued her journey on The Bachelor last night. She was among the 14 women to accept a rose from Bachelor Joey Graziadei.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 10 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind around 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:06 pm | 10 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:14 am & 4:43 pm | Low tide at 10:43 am & 10:15 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.2 days, 20% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
3 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Author Event: LAIRD HUNT – FLOAT UP, SING DOWN at Charter Books
6 pm: Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District Local Work Group at Greenvale Vineyards
6 pm: Monthly Women's Wisdom Circle hosted by Rev Shelley Dungan at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Salsa Classes at VFW Post 5390
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup - A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy Of A Fall at 4 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Harbor Management Commission at 2 pm
Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm, Budget Committee at 7 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
The JPT kicks off February with a trio of Oscar-nominated films
City of Newport to discuss planned water main repairs at public meeting
Newport Live will present Reverend Robert Jones, Sr. at the Jamestown Arts Center on Feb 10
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Legislative Outlook: Senator Dawn Euer (D – Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown)
Senator Euer looks back at the last session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in 2024.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Rejection
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
City of Newport begins formal review of 27 applicants for city manager position
Man sentenced to two years in federal prison for sending synthetic cannabis to Rhode Island jail
With 7 matches for the 2026 World Cup, Boston expecting huge economic boost
Getting the chance to host seven matches for the 2026 World Cup was more than expected and offers a much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s economy, Boston officials said Monday.
GFree Fest to bring gluten-free food to WaterFire Arts Center on March 23
Newport Gulls 2024 schedule released
Terry Francona will serve as honorary chair of the U.S. Senior Open Championship when it comes to Newport in June
What Sold: A look at Newport County’s most recent real estate sales (Jan. 29 – Feb. 2)
As the flowers start to bloom and the real estate market heats up, Newport County homeowners have a unique window of opportunity this spring.
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Jamestown Arts Center appoints new executive director
8 charged for underage drinking in Newport over the weekend
Newport Police Department had a fairly busy weekend with eight being charged for underage drinking, according to Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log for Friday, February 2 through Monday, February 6.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth beats Mt. Hope in gymnastics meet
The Boston Globe: History is on the menu at these Rhode Island taverns
Rhode Island Current: At the Grammys, respect for Joni Mitchell only gets deeper
Rhode Island Monthly: A Former Newport Service Shop Gains New Life as a Contemporary Art Gallery
Rhode Island Monthly: The City By the Sea Scores Episode on "Samantha Brown's Places to Love"
Programming Note
Temporary Newsletter Break Scheduled
Dear valued readers and supporters,
I wanted to inform you that I'll be taking a short vacation from Wednesday, February 14th, through Wednesday, February 21st. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly.
However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Best regards,
Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp