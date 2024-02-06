Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

👉 Senator Dawn Euer (D. Dist. 13 - Newport, Jamestown) looks back at the last session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in 2024 in our latest Legislative Outlook. Read More.

🔎 Newport City officials will begin to formally review applications from more than two dozen candidates for the city manager. The announcement comes after the City Council concluded its January search of 27 applicants from 13 states. Read More

⚾ The Newport Gulls will begin their title defense on Tuesday, June 4 as they board the ferry to take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. 2024 schedule

🏌️ Terry Francona, who managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles and guided the Cleveland Indians to an American League pennant, has been named honorary chair of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will occur at Newport Country Club from June 26-30. Read More

🏡 Tyler Bernadyn looks at what homes sold in Newport County last week. Read More

🎶 Andy Summers, who rose to fame in the early 1980s as the guitarist with the multi-million record-selling rock band The Police, will play at the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 6. Read More

🌹 Bachelor Watch: Newport resident Sydney Gordon, owner of Folk Vintage on Thames Street, continued her journey on The Bachelor last night. She was among the 14 women to accept a rose from Bachelor Joey Graziadei.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 10 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind around 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:06 pm | 10 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:14 am & 4:43 pm | Low tide at 10:43 am & 10:15 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.2 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy Of A Fall at 4 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

