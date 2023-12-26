Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

🎄 I hope you all had a very merry Christmas!

🏥 Frank Prosnitz turns to healthcare in his latest What’sUpNewp column - Just My Opinion: It’s time the state addresses doctor shortage

👉 Unfounded claims about offshore wind-threatening whales have surfaced as a flashpoint in the fight over the future of renewable energy. Read More

🇺🇸 President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 24) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual defense authorization bill into law on Saturday., Senator Jack Reed highlighted several key provisions of the bill that will benefit Rhode Island’s defense workers and industry. Read More

💰 Newport County’s GDP was $8 billion in 2022—the #4 highest out of 5 counties in the state. Rhode Island’s overall GDP was $73 billion for the year, with Newport County’s making up 10.8% of it. Read More

🌙 People have looked at the sky for millennia in awe of all the celestial wonders happening above. Stacker sourced information from NASA, weather channels, and astronomy sites to list 2024’s most notable astronomical events in chronological order to help people plan their sky viewing for the year. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:05 am & 7:25 pm | Low tide at 1:21 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous.13.8 days, 99% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

There are no local public meetings scheduled.

See the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Many thrilling astral events will happen throughout the year, many of which do not require special equipment to view.

Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 25 points and the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in Christmas Day meetings 126-115 on Monday.

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

June 19, 1951 – December 22, 2023

May 4, 1953 – December 22, 2023

Bailey Zappe had a feeling this would be the New England Patriots’ night when he coughed up the football at his 5-yard line on his very first snap and his defense bailed him out by keeping the Denver Broncos out of the end zone.

It’s no secret that Rhode Island is suffering from a primary care physician shortage, leaving many in the state finding their primary care now left to physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners.

Chairman Reed successfully advocates for largest military pay raise in decades and secures historic level of investment for submarine production

USPS honors Constance Baker Motley with new Forever stamp

April 26, 1941 – December 20, 2023

Gas prices have rebounded slightly after more than 10 consecutive weeks of drops, bringing the national average to about where it was this same time last year.

Rhode Island’s overall GDP was $73 billion for the year, with Newport County’s making up 10.8% of it.

Scientists say there is no credible evidence linking offshore wind farms to whale deaths. But that hasn’t stopped conservative groups and ad hoc “not in my back yard”-style anti-development groups from making the connection.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

ecoRI News: R.I. Environmental Projects Benefit from Federal Infrastructure Money

WLNE: How Rhode Islanders can recycle their Christmas trees this year