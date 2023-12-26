What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, December 26
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
🎄 I hope you all had a very merry Christmas!
🏥 Frank Prosnitz turns to healthcare in his latest What’sUpNewp column - Just My Opinion: It’s time the state addresses doctor shortage
👉 Unfounded claims about offshore wind-threatening whales have surfaced as a flashpoint in the fight over the future of renewable energy. Read More
🇺🇸 President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 24) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual defense authorization bill into law on Saturday., Senator Jack Reed highlighted several key provisions of the bill that will benefit Rhode Island’s defense workers and industry. Read More
💰 Newport County’s GDP was $8 billion in 2022—the #4 highest out of 5 counties in the state. Rhode Island’s overall GDP was $73 billion for the year, with Newport County’s making up 10.8% of it. Read More
🌙 People have looked at the sky for millennia in awe of all the celestial wonders happening above. Stacker sourced information from NASA, weather channels, and astronomy sites to list 2024’s most notable astronomical events in chronological order to help people plan their sky viewing for the year. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low of around 42. Light south wind.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:05 am & 7:25 pm | Low tide at 1:21 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous.13.8 days, 99% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
11 am to 5 pm: Annual Holiday Show at Jessica Hagen Fine Art & Design
1 pm to 4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm: Colony House Kids Tour
4 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
7 pm: Mark Johnstone and Friends Live in Concert at VFW Post 5390
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
There are no local public meetings scheduled.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Comic – Sour Grapes: Heated
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Meteorological events to look for in 2024—and where best to see them
Many thrilling astral events will happen throughout the year, many of which do not require special equipment to view.
Porzingis, Celtics start strong in 126-115 Christmas Day win over Davis, Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 25 points and the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in Christmas Day meetings 126-115 on Monday.
Rhode Island Road Report: Dec. 23 – 30
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Obituary: Margaret F. “Peggy” Palmer
June 19, 1951 – December 22, 2023
Obituary: Theresa E. Wilson
May 4, 1953 – December 22, 2023
Chad Ryland’s 56-yard field goal sends Patriots past Broncos 26-23 as Denver’s playoff hopes dim
Bailey Zappe had a feeling this would be the New England Patriots’ night when he coughed up the football at his 5-yard line on his very first snap and his defense bailed him out by keeping the Denver Broncos out of the end zone.
Just My Opinion: It’s time the state addresses doctor shortage
It’s no secret that Rhode Island is suffering from a primary care physician shortage, leaving many in the state finding their primary care now left to physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners.
Senator Reed: NDAA signed into law with key wins for Rhode Island
Chairman Reed successfully advocates for largest military pay raise in decades and secures historic level of investment for submarine production
Constance Baker Motley honored on new USPS stamp
USPS honors Constance Baker Motley with new Forever stamp
Obituary: Kathryn Rosemary Bruen
April 26, 1941 – December 20, 2023
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have rebounded slightly after more than 10 consecutive weeks of drops, bringing the national average to about where it was this same time last year.
How Newport County’s GDP has changed since 2018
Rhode Island’s overall GDP was $73 billion for the year, with Newport County’s making up 10.8% of it.
Contrary to politicians’ claims, offshore wind farms don’t kill whales. Here’s what to know.
Scientists say there is no credible evidence linking offshore wind farms to whale deaths. But that hasn’t stopped conservative groups and ad hoc “not in my back yard”-style anti-development groups from making the connection.
Yelp: Best restaurants for 11 cuisines in Providence
Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
