Today is Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 31. North wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 5 to 8 kt. A chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:21 am & 1:30 pm | Low tide at 6:46 am & 7:40 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 21.9 days, 53% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm

Newport: Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm

Tiverton: Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Karen de Bruin of Middletown, director of the URI Honors program, was recognized by the Consul General for her promotion of the French language and the influence of the Francophonie.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 4.

Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, December 1, through 7 am on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7 at Channing Church

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

Suzanne Reardon

Constance “Connie” Sullivan McAuliffe

