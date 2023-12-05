Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, December 5
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
Today is Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
🏠 Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database. Read More
🪨 New England has thousands of miles of stone walls. A geoscientist explains why analyzing them scientifically is a solid step toward preserving them. Read More
🇫🇷 Karen de Bruin of Middletown, director of the URI Honors program, was recently recognized by the Consul General of France for her promotion of the French language and the influence of the Francophonie. Read More
🎶 The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday at Channing Church. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 31. North wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 5 to 8 kt. A chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 19 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:21 am & 1:30 pm | Low tide at 6:46 am & 7:40 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 21.9 days, 53% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
10 am: Bilingual Spanish Storytime at the Newport Public Library
6 pm: AUTHOR EVENT: CHRISTA CARMEN – DAUGHTERS OF BLOCK ISLAND at Charter Books
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm
Middletown: Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm
Tiverton: Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
HAPPENING THIS WEEK
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Comic – Sour Grapes: Gym
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Haliburton’s triple-double and late 4-point play help Pacers oust Celtics from NBA tourney
All that Tyrese Haliburton wanted before the season was to get his first taste of playoff basketball.
Florida motorist accused of firing at Rhode Island home stopped with over 1,000 rounds of ammo
A Florida motorist accused of firing shots at an East Providence home before leading officers on a wild pursuit in Rhode Island last week appeared in court Monday.
Newport City Council will host a workshop to discuss 2024 Legislative Priorities
Newport City Council will host a City Council Workshop on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to discuss “Council Legislative Priorities For 2024”.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +5.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Consul general of France visits URI to recognize faculty and France-URI connections
Karen de Bruin of Middletown, director of the URI Honors program, was recognized by the Consul General for her promotion of the French language and the influence of the Francophonie.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 4.
What Sold in Newport County: A recap of recent real estate transactions
Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database.
Newport Police reports for Dec. 1 – 4
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, December 1, through 7 am on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Singing For Shelter: Local musicians to raise funds to support the area’s homeless shelters
The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7 at Channing Church
