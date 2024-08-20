What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, August 20
Exciting Ida Lewis Distance Race a chance for veterans and new skippers to perform over 24 hours of distance; Rep. Carson urges parents of students with IEPs, 504 plans to consider new state resource
Good Morning! Today is August 20, the 233rd day of the year; 133 days remain in 2024.
🗓️ On this day in 1915, Miramar Mansion was inaugurated. Located at 646 Bellevue Avenue, it was intended as a summer home for the George D. Widener family of Philadelphia. George and his son, Harry, Widener lost their lives aboard the RMS Titanic. Read More
⛵ Over the weekend, over 40 racing teams participated in the 2024 Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales. WUN’s Veronica Bruno was there and has the story and photo gallery. Read More
🆕 The Newport Historical Society on Monday launched the Voices Campaign to raise $4.5 million to create a center for Black history in Newport. The center will be a place to explore this history, housed in the 327-year-old Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House at 17 Broadway, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest surviving home in Newport. Read More
🏘️ Sixteen homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here.
💃🏻 Tonight, The JPT celebrates the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed documentary The Heart of Hip Hop on August 20. The film features Newport’s first and only hip-hop dance troupe, Off The Curb. Read More
🎉 On tap this week and weekend: Salute to Summer, Bike Newport 10-Spot Ride, Al Stewart live at The JPT, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening, and more. Check out what’s on tap for events, live music, and entertainment this week here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Diaz homers in ninth inning to lift Astros to 5-4 win over Red Sox
Yainer Diaz’s tiebreaking solo homer with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Beach
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Federal government grants first floating offshore wind power research lease to Maine
The federal government issued on Monday the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in federal waters.
Potter League for Animals will participate in nationwide ‘Clear The Shelters’ event
Potter League for Animals Joins Nationwide Clear The Shelters™ Pet Adoption Event, Offering Hope and Homes to Animals in Need with Half Off Adoption Fees on Saturday, August 24
Newport Police seeking public assistance identifying individual involved in an incident at Newport City Hall
The incident occured during Newport Energy and Environment Commission’s panel discussion on “Offshore Wind Development Off of Aquidneck Island & Newport County”.
What Sold: A look at the 16 home sales across Newport County last week (Aug. 12 - 16)
Lane closures scheduled for Newport Pell Bridge, Gantry, and Route 138 Connector
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 57. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:46 am & 9:09 pm | Low tide at 2:20 am & 2:27 pm.
Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Country Wild Heart “Boots in the Park ” Concert at Glen Park
6:15 pm: Rhythm and Blues, Country and Reggae Night with The Stone Cold Gypsies with Coastal Queen Cruises
7:30 pm: The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: The Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Fly Me To The Moon at 4 pm, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 3 pm
Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 3 pm, Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 4 pm, Board of Canvassers at 4:30 pm, Dog Park Committee at 6:30 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.
East Bay RI: Three men arrested following fight at Portsmouth pizza place
WJAR: Three men arrested after parking lot fight in Portsmouth
WLNE: Newport Historical Society launches campaign to create Center for Black History
WPRI: Slave’s belongings found under floorboards of historic Newport home