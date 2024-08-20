Good Morning! Today is August 20, the 233rd day of the year; 133 days remain in 2024.

🗓️ On this day in 1915, Miramar Mansion was inaugurated. Located at 646 Bellevue Avenue, it was intended as a summer home for the George D. Widener family of Philadelphia. George and his son, Harry, Widener lost their lives aboard the RMS Titanic. Read More

⛵ Over the weekend, over 40 racing teams participated in the 2024 Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales. WUN’s Veronica Bruno was there and has the story and photo gallery. Read More

🆕 The Newport Historical Society on Monday launched the Voices Campaign to raise $4.5 million to create a center for Black history in Newport. The center will be a place to explore this history, housed in the 327-year-old Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House at 17 Broadway, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest surviving home in Newport. Read More

🏘️ Sixteen homes changed hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here.

💃🏻 Tonight, The JPT celebrates the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed documentary The Heart of Hip Hop on August 20. The film features Newport’s first and only hip-hop dance troupe, Off The Curb. Read More

🎉 On tap this week and weekend: Salute to Summer, Bike Newport 10-Spot Ride, Al Stewart live at The JPT, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening, and more. Check out what’s on tap for events, live music, and entertainment this week here.

Free program provides impartial facilitators for IEP/504 meetings

Yainer Diaz’s tiebreaking solo homer with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The federal government issued on Monday the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in federal waters.

Potter League for Animals Joins Nationwide Clear The Shelters™ Pet Adoption Event, Offering Hope and Homes to Animals in Need with Half Off Adoption Fees on Saturday, August 24

The incident occured during Newport Energy and Environment Commission’s panel discussion on “Offshore Wind Development Off of Aquidneck Island & Newport County”.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 57. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Today: NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 6 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:46 am & 9:09 pm | Low tide at 2:20 am & 2:27 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

